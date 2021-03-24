The following incidents were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to March 11-17.
•A male suspect was seen on surveillance footage from March 9 stealing a guitar from Winder First Baptist Church after it was reported stolen on March 15. The owner of the guitar had played the guitar during a service in the sanctuary March 7 and left it there to play it again March 14, when he noticed it was missing. Surveillance footage showed the suspect approach an employee of the church when he arrived there for work just before 7:15 a.m. March 9. The employee said the suspect told him he was homeless and hungry and had slept outside the previous night, and the employee said he would let him in for a few minutes to eat and warm up. The suspect was seen on camera leaving the sanctuary and church on a bicycle about 15 minutes later with what appeared to be a guitar case. The suspect was described as white, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10, weighing 135-145 pounds, with a black hoodie, green pants and tan shoes. He had white hair and facial hair.
•A Winder man and woman wanted on warrants out of Barrow County were arrested March 16 after they were spotted by an on-patrol Winder officer in a driveway on Miles Patrick Road.
•Arrest warrants for battery, simple assault and theft by taking were issued for a Winder man March 15 following a domestic dispute at a West Candler Street residence. According to the incident report, the man stole his girlfriend’s cellphone during an argument, pushed her out of his truck in the driveway while she was trying to retrieve it and then left the scene.
•A man at a Spradley Place residence reported that someone had stolen three cans of paint from his yard sometime between 1-5:45 p.m. March 14.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving on a suspended license (second offense) March 13 after he was stopped on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at East Midland Avenue.
•A homeless Winder man was arrested for criminal trespass March 13 after he was spotted near the woods behind the Barrow County School System central office on West Athens Street. The man had previously been banned from the property.
•A Winder man was arrested March 13 for public intoxication at Publix on Monroe Highway after he was reported by employees to be in the store and “swinging his arms around like he was fighting an invisible person.” The man admitted to using methamphetamine and PCP the previous night. He had also been arrested and later released on a public intoxication citation the previous day after he was spotted running in the area of Goodwill on East May Street. He also reportedly went into Dunkin Donuts and told people to stab a probation officer who was on the scene before fleeing.
•An Athens man was arrested March 12 on an active warrant out of the City of Arcade after he was stopped in his vehicle on East Midland Avenue.
•A man and his granddaughter at a Colonial Hill Road residence reported that his truck had been stolen from the residence March 12 and had $300 worth of tools inside. Earlier that day, a man told Barrow County sheriff’s deputies he had been a passenger in the truck while he was being questioned about its involvement in a separate incident. At the time of the theft report, police were still investigating the incident to determine whether there was probable cause to issue a warrant.
•A man reported that he’d been cornered by a Black male and Black female suspect near the intersection of Tuggle Street and Capitol Avenue on March 12 and was told by them that he was going to die like his friend did years earlier.
•A man at a Lake Rockwell Drive residence reported that his pistol and holster were missing from his vehicle March 12 after an officer combing the area found the vehicle’s door slightly open. The officer told the man there had been a recent string of entering autos in the subdivision area. A man at a Rockwell Court residence reported the same day that his iPhone had been taken from his vehicle.
•A Windstream employee reported March 12 that he discovered that an arrow from a bow had been lodged into a fiber optic cable on Woodlawn Avenue after reports from several residences in the area about internet outages.
•A Winder woman was arrested March 12 on charges of simple assault and criminal trespass following a domestic disturbance at a Williamson Street residence, during which she broke a window and put her finger in a family member’s face and yelled at her during an argument.
•A woman reported that her son’s cellphone had been stolen March 11 while he was playing soccer at Victor Lord Park.
•A man reported March 11 that he had been receiving harassing and threatening text messages from an unknown number on his phone.
•A fire at a shed behind a James Albert Johnson Avenue residence around 8:30 p.m. March 11 was under investigation as a possible arson after the suspect who occasionally sleeps in the shed was seen running around the residence “naked and distraught” and was breaking garden lights. A man living in the main residence on the property noticed someone had done damage to his vehicle in the driveway. The suspect had burn marks on his leg at the scene and told police he didn’t want to live anymore. He was transported to a local hospital for examination of his injuries.
•A man at a West Williams Street residence reported that his pain medication, buck knife and range finder had been stolen from his truck sometime between noon and 1:40 p.m. March 11.
•The site manager at a concrete plant on Pearl Pentecost Road reported March 11 that someone had broken into an enclosed trailer on the site sometime between 5 p.m. the previous day and 7 a.m. that morning and stolen several tools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.