Incidents reported recently to Auburn Police Department include:
•A dispute involving a woman’s cat between neighbors on Timberridge Court. A woman told an officer she heard a sound that “sounded like some sort of BB gun” outside. She went outside and her neighbor was shooting a BB gun at cats on his property “but in the direction of her house while her daughter was outside playing.” She said her cats have collars and other cats do not. The neighbor said he would poison or shoot cats.
•A Woodstock man who was a passenger in a car stopped for a traffic question was held on a warrant from Banks County.
•A Loganville man was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana after he was stopped for traffic violations. The man admitted to an officer that he had the drug in the center console. He also was charged with no insurance and an expired tag.
•A man said his son has been staying at a Carter Road address, but he is no long there and the man said he does not know where he is. He said crystals found there appear to be methamphetamine, but officers tested it and it was not. The man said other people have been at the address, but they should not be.
