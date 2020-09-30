The following recent incidents were among those the Winder Police Department responded to.
•An employee at Cookout on West May Street reported that a white male threw a drink at her on Sept. 17 while she was working the drive-thru because he was upset with a sandwich not being made correctly. The employee said the man first came into the restaurant to complain, left the building and then went back through the drive-thru. She apologized to the man and offered him a refund, but he threw the drink at her, used a racial slur toward her and drove off. The report said additional review of the security footage was needed to determine the suspect and vehicle.
•Police detained a patient who escaped from Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow behind First United Methodist Church on North Broad Street on Sept. 17 and safely returned him to the hospital, where he was in custody on a mental health evaluation order.
•A woman at a Sweet Gum Lane residence reported that an unknown vehicle had struck her car while it was parked on the side of the roadway, causing a dent in the passenger-side front door between 8-11:30 a.m. Sept. 17.
•A Winder man was arrested Sept. 17 on a felony probation violation warrant after he was seen by an officer sitting on the front porch of a Venture Way residence.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving on a suspended license on Sept. 17 after he was stopped for driving with excessive music volume on East May Street. The man had a Wisconsin driver’s license that was suspended and not gotten a Georgia driver’s license despite being a resident of the state for five months.
•A Forsyth man was arrested for possession of a drug-related object, driving without a valid license and canceled registration Sept. 17 after he was stopped on his motorcycle on East Broad Street at Hazel Street for not having a functioning tag light. A syringe was found on the man during a search.
•A 19-year-old Dacula woman and 17-year-old Monroe girl were cited for possession of drug-related objects after they and one other 18-year-old female from Monroe were found smoking marijuana in the playground area at Victor Lord Park after hours Sept. 18.
•A Gainesville man was arrested for driving without a valid license Sept. 18 after he was stopped in the area of North Broad and West Stephens streets for having a dysfunctional tag light.
•A Florida man was arrested for driving on a suspended license Sept. 18 after he was stopped on Bellingrath Drive following a report of a suspicious vehicle that was stopped in the middle of the roadway. The man said he was sending a text message and didn’t want the vehicle to be in motion.
•A Winder woman was arrested Sept. 19 for giving a false name to law enforcement after a car she was a passenger in was stopped on North Broad Street after an officer saw it in the area of Ingles without a working tag light. The woman had an outstanding warrant out of Banks County for failure to appear in court.
•A male was reported to be attempting to break into the change machine at the Swifty Car Wash on Atlanta Avenue in the early-morning hours of Sept. 19. A suspect matching the description was briefly detained in front of the nearby Publix but was released when no materials or evidence were located on him.
•A Winder man was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated stalking and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers Sept. 20 following a dispute at a Graham Street residence in which he hit a woman in the mouth.
•A Stockbridge man was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and driving with a suspended license, and a Jefferson woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor probation violation out of Walton County on Sept. 20 after a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts on West May Street, where the hood and trunk of the vehicle were open and both the man and woman appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.
•An Auburn man was arrested Sept. 20 for driving without a valid license after he was stopped in the area of Akins Ford for having an inoperable passenger-side taillight.
•A man at an East Broad Street residence reported that his edger and trimmer had been stolen from his front yard on Sept. 21 when he left the residence briefly for about 45 minutes around 5 p.m.
•A Statham man was arrested Sept. 21 for entering an automobile with intent to commit theft or a felony and possession of tools for the commission of a crime after witnesses walking home from Quality Foods of witnessed him leaning into a vehicle at a Melrose Street residence. When confronted, the suspect fled the scene. He was later located by police and detained at the Quality Inn on West Athens Street. The man told police he had permission to go into the vehicle and was looking for cigarettes he might have left in there. Police searched backpack the man had and found several tools inside.
•A Winder man was arrested Sept. 22 at a West Stephens Street residence on an aggravated stalking charge. By being at the house, the man was in violation of bond conditions stemming from a family-violence charge.
•A man at a Monroe Highway residence reported Sept. 22 that a chainsaw and weed-eater had been stolen from the residence sometime since Sept. 20 when he last used them. There was no surveillance footage of the incident available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.