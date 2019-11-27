Incidents reported recently to the Auburn Police Department include:
•A man on Apalachee Church Road made two complaints, Nov. 12 and 13, about a neighbor’s children coming on his property. The first time he said the children were climbing on his roof and he said he would shoot them if they come on his property and roof. The second time he said the children were in his bushes on the side of the house. He again threatened the children. An officer told him city police had come to his house “numerous times” on similar calls and nothing has been found.
•Two people were arrested after an officer observed a suspicious car for more than 20 minutes. The passenger, a Winder man, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a concealed weapon after brass knuckles were found in his pocket. The driver was charged with possession of methamphetamine after an officer saw a baggy with white powder on the driver’s seat. More of the substance was found under the passenger’s seat.
•An Auburn woman was arrested after a traffic stop on Parks Mill Road. She was held on a Lawrenceville warrant and was charged with driving on a suspended license.
•An Auburn man was arrested at a Mount Moriah Road house for violating a temporary protective order when he was found in the bed under the covers. Officers checked the house after asking his girlfriend if he was there and she said no.
