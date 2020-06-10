The following recent incidents were among those responded to by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office:
•A Hoschton man and woman were arrested on multiple drug trafficking and possession charges as well as gun charges after the vehicle they were passengers in was stopped on Pearl Pentecost Road for a headlight being out. The driver of the vehicle, of Bethlehem, got out of the vehicle on Bankhead Highway and fled through nearby woods. Guns, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug-related objects were found in the vehicle. The female hid two syringes and a bag of marijuana inside her vagina, according to the report. Warrants were issued for the driver after his identity was determined. He had given the responding deputy a false name before fleeing.
•A man was cutting grass at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Winder reported that someone had stolen lawn equipment from his trailer.
•A man at a Highway 82 business reported that two trailers had been stolen from the property and that he believed two trucks had to be involved in the crime due to the time frame it was committed in.
•A Bethlehem woman was arrested for shoplifting $40 worth of items from Walmart on Atlanta Highway in Winder.
•A Winder man was arrested for violating a no-contact order after showing up at the residence he and his mother share.
•An Atlanta man was arrested for driving without a valid license after rear-ending a vehicle on University Parkway near Harry McCarty Road in Bethlehem.
•A man at a Jefferson Highway gas station reported that another man he’d had previous problems with came up behind him when he was in the beer cooler and shoved him twice before leaving the store. The incident was captured on a security camera.
•On May 28, a man at a Highway 211 NE residence reported that two white males had stolen a 4-wheeler from his property and the suspects had been captured on surveillance footage committing the theft.
•A man at a Honeysuckle Trail, Winder, house reported that someone had entered the house which is under renovation and stolen several lawn and gardening tools.
•Two men reported a road rage incident in the area of Atlanta Highway and Bowman Mill Road where the driver of a silver Chevy Malibu passed one of the vehicles in a no-passing zone at a high rate of speed, drove off the roadway to avoid a head-on collision with a truck and then continued down Bowman Mill Road into Jackson County, where a BOLO was issued. An initial 911 caller reported the suspect had gotten out of the vehicle with a gun but never provided any other information. The suspect was described as a young black male. The vehicle was registered to a Conyers woman.
•A Winder man was arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession after a traffic stop for a non-functioning brake light on Hoyt King Road at Downing Drive.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested for driving without a valid license following an accident with no injuries on Loganville Highway at Exchange Boulevard.
•The owner of a Muirfield Drive, Winder, residence and her father, who was in the process of renovating it, reported that someone had broken into the house, cooked food, opened beer, tampered with the front door and left water running and lights on inside.
•A woman reported being scammed out of $1,900 when she agreed to rent a Jessica Court property from a “Joseph Cobb.” When creating the lease agreement, she was given the CashApp username “Fretwell Juiluas.”
•A man at a Duke Road, Bethlehem, residence was arrested for misdemeanor obstruction and having an outstanding warrant out of Oconee County when he was found hiding in the woods after a neighbor had called law enforcement on the house the man was at. The neighbor told deputies he’d been cooking out in his backyard with friends and yelled for the neighbors to turn their music down. About three minutes later, a gunshot rang out and the neighbor heard the bullet travel through trees. The suspect denied firing the gun but said he hid in the woods because he was scared to go to jail. The other two men at the house denied having a weapon and no charges were taken.
•A Bogart man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) after he was stopped for running a red light at the intersection of University Parkway and Loganville Highway.
•A Winder man was arrested for taking his mother’s vehicle without her permission.
•The owner of a house under renovation on Harmony Grove Church Road in Auburn reported that a 4-wheeler, air-conditioning unit and toolbox had been stolen from the property.
•A man at a Tom Miller Road, Bethlehem, residence, reported that someone had stolen his 4-wheeler.
•A man at a City Pond Road, Winder, residence reported that someone had stolen a flashlight, scissors, headphones, a charger and prescription drugs from his vehicle.
•A man at a Huckleberry Lane, Winder, residence reported that a woman had spent the night at his house the night before. When he woke up, she was gone and had apparently taken $250 in $1 bills from a safe in his room and 45 prescription pills.
•A Statham man was arrested for committing strong-arm robbery at Walmart after he stole a $50 and $10 bill from a person as well as a universal TV remote from a person at an Anchors Way, Winder, residence.
•A Statham man and woman were arrested for theft by taking, fleeing law enforcement and possession and use of drug-related objects after they were caught stealing bags of mulch from Home Depot on Carl-Bethlehem Road after hours while a deputy was conducting a check of the area. A Norcross man was also arrested in another vehicle for obtaining mulch from the other two suspects in exchange for marijuana.
•An Auburn woman was arrested for terroristic threats and simple battery after her tenants at a Union Grove Church Road, Auburn, residence reported that she threatened to kill them or have the KKK do it. The suspect said she was trying to evict them from the property due to “unsafe living conditions.” She had a gun in her purse when she was searched.
•A woman at a Meadow Lane, Auburn, residence reported that three weed eaters and an edger had been stolen from her property.
•A Winder man was arrested for unlawfully and repeatedly calling 911 for assistance with filling out an application for a rehab facility.
•An Auburn man was arrested for simple assault and animal cruelty after he attempted to stab and kill a family dog during a domestic dispute.
