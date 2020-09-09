The following recent incidents were among those the Winder Police Department responded to.
•A New Jersey man and Bethlehem woman were cited for public indecency after they were reportedly seen engaging in a sexual act at Fort Yargo State Park on Sept. 2. An off-duty Gwinnett County police officer and his wife reported that they were driving on Fort Yargo Road and about to turn onto Fishing Area Road when they observed the pair outside the van. When confronted by a Winder police officer, the man said he had been urinating beside the van and the witnesses may have confused that with something else. The man and woman were issued citations and given an October court date, while the witnesses were also provided with a subpoena to appear.
•Police arrested Fritzshad M. Moulton, 29, of Winder, for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop near the intersection of Loganville Highway and Township Avenue on Sept. 2.
•Police arrested Shelby Leanne Kennedy, 28, of Bethlehem, and Richard Grahn, 32, of Bethlehem, for possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects after Kennedy was stopped for driving without visible tag lights on Monroe Highway on Sept. 1. Grahn was also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and driving without a valid license.
•Police arrested Chasity Leeann Carter, 19, of Winder on simple battery charges after she was seen on security footage slapping a fellow employee on the head several times during a dispute in the parking lot of Dairy Queen on West May Street.
•Police arrested Jefry Felipe Gabuardi, 20, of Winder, and charged him with driving under the influence of drugs, giving a false name and date of birth to law enforcement, driving with a suspended license, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, and no proof of insurance after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Bill Rutledge Road shortly before 11 a.m. on Sept. 1.
•Police had to restrain a man at an East Broad Street residence who was having an apparent psychotic episode after using synthetic marijuana. Paramedics arrived at the scene to give the man an injection to calm him and then transported him to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow for further treatment.
•Police arrested Damien Lee Stephens, 35, of Winder, on a felony probation violation warrant out of Barrow County after he was seen walking in the back of the Holly Hill Mall parking lot with two others while a police officer was conducting an area check on Aug. 31.
•Three white females, believed to be in their 30s, were reported to be yelling and cussing loudly inside the restaurant and at the rooftop bar of Latin Flavors on Aug. 30. The women reportedly became upset when a manager cut them off from purchasing more alcohol. Identification of the women was not available before they left because they had paid for their drinks in cash.
•A woman reported that her vehicle was struck by a black Mustang that pulled out in front of her coming out of the parking lot of Ichiban Buffet while she was traveling westbound on East May Street, and the car drove off around 7 p.m. Aug. 29. The woman sustained back injuries and was transported to a local hospital. A witness driving behind the woman said the driver of the Mustang was a white male, possibly in his 20s. He had blonde hair, possibly with spikes, and was wearing black sunglasses. Attempts by police to locate the vehicle in the area were unsuccessful, and a tag number could not be pulled off of security footage.
•A woman at a Marion Lay Street residence was detained after taking her sister’s debit card without her permission and purchasing several items with it, but she was released after the sister declined to press charges.
•Police arrested Tenika Ionia Riden, 34, of Winder, on charges of simple battery and disorderly conduct following a domestic disturbance at an East Stephens Street residence on Aug. 29.
•Police arrested Eric Saeed Cotto, 39, of Grayson, for driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) after he was found asleep in his vehicle at the old entrance to Fort Yargo State Park just before 2:30 a.m. Aug. 29.
•Police arrested Vernon Andre Bullay, 30, of Winder, on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct following a dispute at a Horton Street residence on Aug. 28.
•Police arrested Adam Dean Wagner, 30, of Auburn, on charges of driving under the influence of multiple substances, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane after he reported that he had lost control of his vehicle and struck a guardrail in the area of Sims and Miles Patrick roads on Aug. 28.
•A woman reported that her car had been struck by another car, a gray, four-door Honda Civic, in the area of North Broad and East Wright streets around 4:40 p.m. Aug. 27, and the driver of the Civic drove off. The driver was described as a black male with shoulder-length dreads.
•Following a traffic stop on Lee Street on Aug. 27, police arrested Scott A. Farr, 26, of Winder, on a Barrow County misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear in court on a traffic offense.
