The following incidents March 25-31 were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•An employee at The Bottle Shop on West May Street reported March 30 that a female suspect distracted him while a male suspect stole a bottle of Crown Royal valued at $37 by stuffing it inside his jacket. The man was described as white, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, approximately 20-30 years old, with brown, shaggy hair and a beard, black jacket, white T-shirt, red/black shorts, white Nike flip flops, one white sock and one black sock. The woman was described as white, about 5-fot-4 and 165 pounds, 20-30 years of age, with a blue tie-dyed T-shirt (with the writing, “Chosen, Blessed, Forgiven”), blue jeans and short brown/blonde hair. The suspects’ vehicle, driven by the man, was a blue/gray Volkswagen Beetle with a missing wheel cover on the front-passenger side.
•A woman at a Pinkney Street residence reported that someone had entered her bedroom between noon and 9:30 p.m. March 31 and stolen a necklace valued at $441 and $130 in silver.
•A woman reported March 31 that another woman was sending her harassing messages and threatening to come to her place of work to beat her up.
•A Loganville man was arrested on an active probation violation warrant March 31 following a traffic stop on South Broad Street.
•A Winder woman was arrested for driving without a valid license March 30 following a traffic stop off East May Street for failure to obey a right turn-only sign at Jackson Street.
•A couple reported March 30 a man they were in a dispute with over their dogs threatened them while standing in an elevator at the Barrow County Courthouse on Barrow Park Drive.
•An Auburn woman was arrested on an active warrant March 29 after a traffic stop on 2nd Street.
•An employee at Winder Beauty Supply on North Broad Street reported March 29 that an unknown female suspect a wig valued at $140 from the store. The suspect was described as Black and wearing a gray hoodie.
•A Winder man was arrested for kidnapping, false imprisonment, two counts of simple battery, possession of methamphetamine and crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with drugs March 28 after witnesses at the Jameson Inn on Stafford Street saw him push his girlfriend back into a room there. A bag of meth was found in the man’s sock when he arrived at the jail.
•A Bethlehem man and Winder woman were arrested following a dispute at Friends in Bethlehem on March 27. The man and woman were in an argument after he reportedly made inappropriate comments toward another woman there. Both were charged with public drunkenness and marijuana possession, the man was additionally charged with disorderly conduct, and the woman was additionally charged with battery for pushing the other woman into a door at the establishment.
•A woman reported March 27 that a man threatened to burn her house down during a dispute.
•A Winder man and Auburn man were arrested on drug and gun charges March 27 during an undercover operation when they attempted to sell police drugs at the Jameson Inn on Stafford Street.
•A Winder man and Winder woman were arrested on active warrants for shoplifting March 27 after they were reported to be fighting at a Sweet Gum Lane residence.
•A Winder man was arrested on felony probation violation warrants March 27 after police received a tip that he was at a James Albert Johnson Avenue residence.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving without a license and reckless driving March 27 after he was spotted improperly passing vehicles on his motorcycle at a high rate of speed on North Broad Street near East New Street.
•A Loganville woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) March 26 after she was stopped for failing to maintain her lane and nearly leaving the roadway in the area of North Broad and New streets.
•A Winder woman was arrested on criminal trespass and theft by taking warrants out of DeKalb County on March 26 after she was stopped at the intersection of North Center and West May streets for driving without headlights after dark.
•A Winder woman was arrested for driving without a valid license March 26 after she was stopped on East May Street for a central-turn lane violation.
•A Winder woman, known by police to be a repeat offender, was arrested for panhandling on East May Street on March 26.
•A manager at Circle K on East May Street reported an unknown suspect drove off without paying for his gas just before 1:30 p.m. March 25. The suspect was described as a white male in a blue hoodie and jeans and driving a silver Ford 4-door pickup truck. The man stole $164 worth of diesel fuel.
•A Winder woman was arrested on a probation violation warrant March 26 after another woman found her missing wallet and brought it to the police department headquarters.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs (less safe), and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and drug-related objects March 25 after he was found asleep in a vehicle parked at McDonald’s on North Broad Street just after 11:30 p.m. The vehicle had a crushed driver’s side headlight, a flat tire, scratches and grass trimmings along the driver’s side. The man was working for a pizza restaurant and had a pizza inside that he had not delivered.
•A woman at a Georgia Avenue residence reported March 25 that someone had stolen her 55-inch television from the residence.
•A Winder man with warrants for theft by taking (automobile) hit and run, reckless driving and failure to report an accident was arrested March 25 following a report of a dispute at Sky Collision.
