A man reported to the Winder Police Department on July 17 that his vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of the U.S. Renal Dialysis Center, located at 429 Loganville Hwy. He said when he went inside the center, he left the vehicle running in the parking lot. Upon returning, he discovered the vehicle, described as a white Dodge caravan with “MEDICARE “written across it, had been stolen. The last sighting of the vehicle was heading westbound on Atlanta Hwy., passing Walmart. Police entered the stolen vehicle into the Georgia and National Crime Information Center and issued a “be on the lookout” (BOLO) alert to Barrow and Gwinnett County. Unfortunately, no camera footage was available at the time of the police report, so the suspect remains unknown.

