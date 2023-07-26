A man reported to the Winder Police Department on July 17 that his vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of the U.S. Renal Dialysis Center, located at 429 Loganville Hwy. He said when he went inside the center, he left the vehicle running in the parking lot. Upon returning, he discovered the vehicle, described as a white Dodge caravan with “MEDICARE “written across it, had been stolen. The last sighting of the vehicle was heading westbound on Atlanta Hwy., passing Walmart. Police entered the stolen vehicle into the Georgia and National Crime Information Center and issued a “be on the lookout” (BOLO) alert to Barrow and Gwinnett County. Unfortunately, no camera footage was available at the time of the police report, so the suspect remains unknown.
The following are other incidents recently reported by the Winder Police Department:
• Possession of methamphetamine; loitering and prowling; possession and use of drug-related objects July 13 at 208 N Broad St., where a man seen suspiciously walking behind a business was found in possession of two grams of methamphetamine in his backpack.
• Urban camping June 14 at 25 S Broad ST., Winder, where a man was reported to be sleeping beside the dumpsters in the parking lot of a restaurant.
• Criminal damage to property on July 14 at 15 E Candler St., where a couple reported their vehicle was damaged while parked at the downtown gazebo parking area.
• Panhandling July 14 at 8 N Broad St., where a suspicious person was walking up to cars and asking for money with a sign saying, “please help.”
• DUI-under age 21; furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverage by persons below legal age; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; obscured or missing license plates July 15 at 93 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Hold for other agency; one-way roadway or rotary traffic July 15 at 19 W May ST., where an officer observed a vehicle exiting a parking lot and onto the roadway traveling in the wrong direction.
• Criminal trespass July 15 at 36 Caison Dr., where a woman reported her neighbor who had been criminally trespassed from entering her property was harassing her teenage son.
• Simple battery-Family Violence Jul 15 at 191 Macey Way, where a physical domestic dispute occurred involving a 17-year-old who hit his mother with an open hand on the back of her head.
• Terroristic threats and acts July 15 at 235 Laverne Ct., where a woman reported she received a call from an unknown number saying that she had won a cash prize. The caller then became hostile over the phone and told her he knows her address and where she and her family lives and the color of their house. The caller told her he was going to rape her and kill her and her family.
• Cruelty to children-2nd degree-criminal negligence/cause excessive physical/mental pain July 16, where a man locked his wife and stepchildren out of their home.
• Public drunk; furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age; disturbing the peace (2) July 16 at 21 E Athens St., where a male was trying to fight with people inside a bar and in the parking lot.
• Financial transaction card fraud on July 16 at 163 E May St., where money was taken from a bank account using a debit card.
• Lost/found property July 16 at West Winder Bypass/SR 211, where a man found a handgun with bullets intact was found just two feet from the shoulder of the roadway.
• Criminal trespass July 16 at 153 Buena Vista St., where a man reported his roommate stole his internet box.
• Disorderly conduct: disturbing the peace on July 18 at 80 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., where a homeless man wearing hospital-like clothing was reported outside the Northeast Georgia Homeless Veteran Shelter and appeared to be disoriented and verbally aggressive toward an employee.
• Criminal trespass on July 18 at 162 N Broad St., where a woman was trespassing at an abandoned house where several “no trespassing” signs were posted. The owner of the property told police he wanted the woman criminally trespassed. The owner later reported the woman was shouting at him and his family from across the street from the residence claiming the man threatened to rape her.
• Public indecency: public drunkenness July 18 at 126 E May St., where an intoxicated man urinated on the door of a fast-food restaurant, exposing himself to several customers dining inside.
