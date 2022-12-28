Two female juveniles were struck by a vehicle at the intersection of North Broad Street and West May Street in Winder on Dec. 16.
The driver of the vehicle told the Winder Police the sun was shining straight into his windshield and he didn’t see the two girls until it was too late to stop.
The older of the two girls told officers she wasn’t hurt and didn’t want medical attention and “just wanted to go home,” read the police report. The younger of the two girls was distraught and in pain, unable to speak clearly from crying. When Barrow County Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and began evaluating the two girls, the younger girl sat down and and was unable to return to her feet, complaining of lower back and upper buttock pain. Medical personnel had to pick her up and carry her to the medical unit for further evaluation.
During this process, an officer from Winder Police Department (WPD) contacted the girls’ mother, who was at work at the time of the accident.
According to police, during the conversation with the mother, she made it very clear that she did not want the juveniles evaluated by medical personnel on the scene or have them transported to the hospital for further evaluation.
In addition to denying all immediate medical care for the young girls, she told police her kids “needed just to go home and that she did not have time for this,” said the report.
The mother further expressed to police that she didn’t want the girls to be transported by law enforcement to their residence and demanded for them to walk back home.
Medical personnel on the scene told police, in their professional opinion, the younger girl needed to be transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
It’s Barrow County Emergency Medical Policy that if the patients on the scene are juveniles and patient care is denied or refused, a parent or caregiver must sign paperwork for the refusal of services. Medical personnel made the decision to transport the girls to their home so they could attempt to have a parent sign the paperwork confirming the refusal of medical service.
Upon arrival at the residence, no parent or guardian was present to sign the medical refusal and there were about 10 unidentified juveniles walking in and out of the house. At the mother’s request, both girls were left unattended at the residence.
A warrant for the mother’s arrest for charges of cruelty to children in the first degree was processed for willfully neglecting her child medical care after being hit by a vehicle.
The following are other incidents recently reported to the Winder Police Department:
• Criminal trespass Dec. 15 at 93 E May St., Winder, where a homeless man purposefully trespassed a store he’s banned from because he didn’t want to be in the rain.
• Arrest warrant; violation of Family Violence Order Dec. 15 at 58 N Broad St., Winder, where an arrest warrant was serviced at a residence,
• All other offense Dec. 15 at 468 Miles Patrick Rd., Winder, where an injured deer was reported in the roadway.
• Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance Dec. 15 at MLK Jr., Dr., Winder, where a car accident with injuries occurred.
• Criminal trespass Dec. 15 at 31 E May St., Winder, where a large vehicle damaged a drive-thru structure at a restaurant.
• Arrest warrant Dec. 15 at 6 W May St., Winder, where a traffic investigation was conducted.
• Hit and run; following too closely Dec. 16 a W May St., where a car rear-ended another vehicle and drove away from the accident.
• Arrest warrant; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects Dec. 16 at 233 N Broad St., where an intoxicated man was slumped over at slot machines at a convenient store.
• Driving while license suspended; headlight requirements Dec. 16 at N Broad St., where at traffic stop was conducted.
• Lost/found property Dec. 17 at 285 N Broad St., where a debit card was found left in an ATM machine.
• Arrest warrant Dec. 17 at 164 Wood Circle, where a woman was found hiding under blankets inside her home during a warrant attempt.
• Arrest warrant serviced Dec. 17 at 83 S Broad St.
• Arrest warrant; public drunkenness; unlawful possession of open containers Dec. 17 at 39 E May St., where a suspicious man was reported talking to himself.
• Arrest warrant serviced Dec. 18 at Lee St.
• Driving without a valid license; speeding Dec. 19 at 316 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Battery-Family Violence; aggravated assault Dec. 19, where a man grabbed a woman by her neck and threw her to the floor.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects Dec. 19 at 175 2nd St., where a vehicle was found parked at a park when it was closed.
• Arrest warrant; tag light required Dec. 19 at 19 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Possession and use of drug related objects; improper lane change Dec. 19 at 84 MLK Jr. Drive, where a traffic stop was conducted
• Driving while license suspended; expired license plate Sec. 21 at Horton St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
