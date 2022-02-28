The following incidents were among those that the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to:
•theft by taking a motor vehicle at a Westwood Ln., Winder, residence, where a woman reported her deceased mother’s 2016 Ford Fusion had been taken from the property.
•possession of methamphetamine, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer for a felony offense, reckless driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana, duty upon striking an unattended vehicle and striking a fixed object on Second St., Winder, where an investigation into a wanted person with multiple warrants was being conducted. The wanted man attempted to flee and in the process sideswiped a parked vehicle and struck an apartment building before driver off a five-foot tall wall.
•burglary and theft by taking at a Farmington Way, Winder, residence, where a woman reported arriving at her home after being incarcerate for several months to find her house was thrown apart and things were broken and missing. She estimated the missing items, including a firearm, to be valued at over $50,000. She was also able to provide the name of a female who could be responsible for the theft.
•failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provide false information on East Broad St., Winder.
ªloitering and prowling, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance at Barrow Crossing, Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a suspicious vehicle/person was found loitering behind a close business.
•probation violation and failure to appear on Tanners Bridge Cir., Bethlehem, where a man was located walking down the street.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and following too closely on Loganville Hwy. at University Pkwy., Bethlehem, where a traffic accident was reported.
•possession of methamphetamine at a Queens Dr., Winder, residence, where an outstanding warrant was being served.
•probation violation and failure to appear at a Princeton Dr., Statham, residence, where a warrant was served.
•probation violation on Hwy. 124, Hoschton, where a female was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
•hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal, false statements and writing, concealment of facts and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers at a Turk Rd., Bethlehem, residence, where a wanted person was found hiding in the shower at the residence.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and following too closely on Hwy. 211 NW at Covered Bridge Rd., Hoschton, where an accident with injuries was reported.
•drake lights/turn signals visible at 300 feet and in good working order, driving without a valid driver’s license, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and hold for another agency on Patrick Mill Rd. SW, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive, DUI – endangering a child under 14 years of age and following too closely on Murphy Rd. at Brannon Holder Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by shoplifting at Walmart, Atlanta Hwy. NW, Winder, where a couple had reportedly passed the point of sales with items that had concealed and not paid for.
•reckless driving and speeding on University Pkwy. at Harry McCarty Rd., Bethlehem, where a Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office employee had conducted a traffic stop.
•DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 211 NW at Old Hog Mountain Rd., Hoschton, where an accident with injuries was reported.
•driving without a valid driver’s license on University Pkwy. at Hog Mountain Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, speeding, safety belt violation (adults) and probation violation on Bankhead Hwy. at Pearl Pentecost Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive on Cedar Creek Rd., Winder, where an accident was reported.
•willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and pedestrian to walk on the shoulder away from the edge of the roadway when sidewalk not available on Carl-Cedar Hill Rd. at Bee Maxey Rd., Winder, where a suspicious person was reported.
•willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive, reckless driving and consumption/open container of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle at Chevron E-Z Buy, Jefferson Hwy., Winder, where a man, who appeared to be intoxicated, was parked at the gas pumps at an odd angle, not consistent with someone purchasing gas.
•willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender at Dollar General, Jefferson Hwy., Winder, where suspicious activity was reported.
