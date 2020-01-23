Incidents reported recently to the Winder Police Department include:
•A Lawrenceville man was charged with multiple violations after a traffic stop on West May Street. He was arrested for speeding – going 65 mph in a 45-mph zone – driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe and knowingly driving a vehicle on a suspended registration.
•A Winder man on Patrick Mill Road said someone stole $15 in coins and dollar bills from his center console in his Toyota Camry Jan. 11. He said someone has stolen money from his car “at least five times in the past year.
•A woman on Second Street said her boyfriend “had hit her repeatedly and had been on top of her while beating her.” An officer reported that multiple items appeared to have been thrown. He was charged with simple battery, but he was not found.
•A Winder man was charged with obstructing an emergency 9-1-1 call after a domestic argument in a car. A dispatcher said the woman could be heard on a phone saying she wanted out of the vehicle and could hear a woman and man fighting. The woman was found in Arcade with a friend who was taking her to the hospital. She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.
•An officer found a car stopped in the middle of a road and a Kennesaw man was charged with DUI-alcohol-less safe. The man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow for a blood test.
•A Winder woman was arrested for simple assault-family violence, disorderly conduct and reckless driving after a dispute at the corner of East Candler Street and North Jackson Street involving the woman trying to see her son, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles. She said her husband would not let her see her son despite them living in the same house. The man said the woman has not lived in the house for a month and has a boyfriend in Dacula.
•A Winder woman was held on a Lilburn warrant after a traffic stop near South Broad Street and East May Street.
•A Winder woman said her Samsung TV was stolen while she was gone from her Second Street apartment. A window at the back was found broken.
•A man said he had 17 items, worth more than $1,700, stolen from a storage unit between June 2018 and December 2019. He said a lock was cut off and a new one put on. The storage unit company said owners were switched and the locks were replaced. The company gave him the code to get into the unit.
•A Winder man was charged with simple battery-family violence and simple assault-family violence after a domestic dispute. A woman said they are going through “her culture’s version of a divorce” and her belongings were “thrown out” of their bedroom. She said he pushed her forcefully. She said the couple had lived together for years and “share several children.”
•A Winder woman was arrested for public intoxication outside a local restaurant.
•A Winder man was held on a Clarke County warrant and was charged with possession of a controlled substance, crossing the guard line of a correctional facility with a controlled substance and possession of drug-related objects. The man was found with a bag that had methamphetamine in it when he was searched at the jail.
•A Winder man was charged with driving without a license and failure to obey a traffic control device after a traffic stop.
•A Winder woman was arrested for battery and was held on an outstanding warrant after a dispute at a local fast-food restaurant. She was accused of hitting a woman several times in the head.
•An Athens man was arrested for driving on a suspended license after an officer was “running random vehicle tags” through the police database.
•A mother was charged with simple battery-family violence and false imprisonment after a dispute with her daughter. The two said the mother attacked her and blocked her from leaving the apartment.
•A Winder man was charged with driving on a suspended license. A Bryco Arms US, semi-automatic pistol, two magazines and nine 9 mm bullets also were taken from the center console of his vehicle.
•A Buford man was arrested for driving on a suspended license after a traffic incident on East Athens Street.
•A student at Winder-Barrow High School said someone “hacked into her Snapchat” and changed her information so she could no longer get to it. She said she had “sensitive” phots in the app.
•A Stone Mountain man was held on a DeKalb County warrant when he was a passenger in a car involved in a traffic stop.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested for DUI-alcohol and open container violation after his Nissan Sentra stopped in the road on North Broad Street. A hospital security officer stopped to help him. The man had a walking boot on his foot and he said he was on his way to Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow.
•A Winder woman was charged with DUI-alcohol and open container violation after a traffic stop on Monroe Highway.
•A Winder man faced a series of charges after a woman on Dogwood Drive, Winder, said he “was not allowed to be there." She was at work and said she was afraid he was going to be at the house. An officer went with her to the house and he was in the living room. He was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, false imprisonment and simple battery-family violence.
•A Hoschton man was charged with speeding and DUI-alcohol after a traffic stop on Gainesville Highway.
•An employee of a liquor store said a woman took a bottle of Hennessey cognac without paying for it.
•A man was charged with public drunkenness and pedestrian in the road after an officer found him in the middle of North Broad Street “waving his arms and jumping around.” He said he had used heroin a “few days before” and had taken four Ecstasy pills that day. Hospital employees said they would not hold the man for a mental evaluation.
•An Auburn woman was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop on North Broad Street. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine, DUI-drugs-less safe, possession of drug-related objects, no license plate and an expired registration.
