Incidents reported recently to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office include:
•Three calls were made to Winder police about a wreck with injuries at the corner of Briscoe Mill and Harvey Lokey roads. All three calls were made between 2 and 3 p.m. Oct. 31. Seven people were involved in the wrecks or were witnesses. A Winder officer was investigating an accident with injuries in which both drivers had left the accident scene. A woman first said she was the driver of a truck that had extensive damage to the driver’s side door. She then admitted her brother had been driving the truck. While the officer was investigating the wreck, a Winder man said a 4-wheeler of his was stolen when the trailer it was on flipped and it fell off. He said he did not stop because he was scared he would be “jumped.” He said he was at a Briscoe Mill Rd. house. The woman said two men on 4-wheelers hooked a chain to it and pull it off.
•A woman on Crown Park Drive said a man asked her questions about the twin men living with her. He told her he thinks her boyfriend is seeing his wife. An officer went to Jessica Way on a call involving a man and his ex-wife. The officer asked the woman on Crown Park if a photo on a computer was the man who questioned her. She said yes. The man admitted he had confronted the two men at the house and talked to the woman. He was given a notice of prohibited entry.
•An Athens man was arrested for five traffic violations after a traffic stop on Harrison Mill Road. The officer said the man was going 58 mph in a 35-mph zone. The man was charged with driving without a valid license, concealing the identity of a vehicle, operating an unregistered vehicle, no insurance and speeding.
•A man on Lokey’s Ridge Road said he received a credit card from Best Buy that had been activated with a $2,500 limit. He said he talked with Best Buy and Citi Card, the bank that issued the card. He was told a person applied for the in-store credit card using his information. It was issued with the limit. The person charged $2,439 the same day. He said he looked at his credit history and found that an account had been applied for at Macy’s Oct. 16. He did not apply for that card.
•A woman on Huntington Trace said she was notified her bank account was under $75. She said she had not used her card in a while and was worried. She checked and found five purchases at Target totaling about $600 that she did not make.
•A man on Azalea Drive said an unknown person used his debit card Oct. 29 to make three unauthorized purchases from an Ebay seller through PayPal. All three involved the same shipping address in Harlem.
•A Braselton man said another man threatened him, his family, his business and co-workers’ families if they sold a CNC machine. The man said the second man helped set up the basic programs on the machine and now wanted $100,000 for that. The second man told police he did not threaten the man at all. He said he told the man not to sell his program because it was his property.
•An Auburn man was charged with four offenses after a domestic argument with his pregnant wife. The woman said she wanted to leave, but he would not let her. She said he slapped her on both sides of the face with an open hand, pulled her hair and placed his hand around her throat. He said he had been telling her to leave and “leave him alone.” He said they argued about her wanting to leave and about her not cooking or cleaning. He was charged with false imprisonment, battery-family violence, simple assault-family violence and criminal trespass-family violence.
•A woman who worked at Chico’s was fired because she “continued to fall asleep during orientation.” An employee said she walked away from the business, yelling and said “she was going to return to shoot up” the business. Several employees heard her yelling.
•A school resource officer at Winder-Barrow High School said a girl reported someone stole her cell phone and wallet during the school’s homecoming dance Oct. 26. Taken were an iPhone 8, a cell phone case/wallet, Georgia driver’s license, a Visa American Express credit card, Meritain Health MasterCard debit card and $30.
•A homeless man was arrested on Jefferson Highway for probation violation, possession of methamphetamine and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. The man fled at the first sign of police but was captured behind a house where he ran into a dog and a privacy fence. He volunteered that he had an outstanding warrant and that he had “dope” in his pants pocket. Officers found a knife and two hatchets in two of his bags.
•An Atlanta woman was charged with theft by shoplifting after a Walmart employee said she saw her not scanning all the items she was getting. The employee said she took $519 worth of items, including clothing, makeup and consumable and baking goods. She also was served with a prohibited entry notice from the Walmart.
•A Bethlehem man was charged with criminal trespass-family violence and obstruction of law enforcement officials after a domestic dispute on Blair Court. A woman said her son was drinking and “became upset” when she confronted him. An officer said the man resisted twice when he was trying to put him in handcuffs.
•A woman on Murphy Road said her boyfriend poured sugar into a gas can to “get back” at her son. A second woman and the son said the boyfriend admitted putting sugar into the can.
•A flashing/solar powered stop sign at Jackson Trail and Hog Mountain roads was reported missing. The estimated value of the sign is $2,800.
•A man on Dunahoo Road who owns a local business said someone had taken eight business checks and cashed them. He said the checks had the correct business name, address, phone number, routing number and account number but were printed. He also said the check numbers were “off” and did not match. All the checks were for $200 each and were made out to Miley Cyrus.
•A Winder man was charged with criminal trespass-family violence for tossing his roommate’s TV out the back door. The woman roommate said she had been moving “out gradually” over two weeks and told the man she was getting the TV. He “was angry,” she said, but he admitted he tossed the TV outside.
•A Bethlehem woman said while she was in jail between September 2015 and November 2017 Social Security checks totaling, $4,400 were cashed. She blamed her dead boyfriend for taking the money.
•A man on Clarence Edwards Road said his Devilbliss Excel pressure washer was stolen from his yard.
•A school resource officer at Winder-Barrow High School said he was told someone stole a boy’s ear bud headphones during his gym class. The boy said the headphones were in his book bag, which was on the floor.
•A Bethlehem woman was arrested for battery-family violence and criminal trespass-family violence after she admitted punching her boyfriend in the face with her closed fist. He said he told her to hit him to “help her release her anger.” She said he closed her finger in a DVD cabinet.
•A Walmart employee said a man put several items from the electronics area in his pants and did not pay for them.
•A Winder woman was arrested for seven violations after a domestic argument with her parents. She was charged with battery against a person older than 65 (two counts), battery-family violence (two counts), simple assault-family violence (two counts) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. The mother and father said their daughter pushed the father down, causing him to be cut, and was hit by “something” she had in her hand and the mother had been hit in the face with a metal rod. The daughter yelled and cursed at officers and “continued to yell and scream” on the way to the jail.
•An Auburn man was charged with theft by shoplifting after a Walmart employee said he did not scan six food items. He also was given a prohibited entry notice from the store.
•A Winder man was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana after a traffic stop at County Line-Auburn and Carter roads.
•A Winder woman on Alanna Avenue said she had received social media messages, phone, text and emails from her ex-boyfriend from Aug. 29 to Oct. 26. She said he has not threatened her but continues to find a new service and contacts her when she blocks him.
•A Winder man was charged with theft by shoplifting when a Walmart employee said she saw him skip scanning several items. He also was given a notice of prohibited entry to the store for five years.
•A man on Thurmond Road said he had three beagles, worth about $2,000, missing from his house. Two of the dogs were chained up, he said and the chains were not broken.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop on Highway 211 NW.
•A Lawrenceville man was arrested for second-degree criminal damage to property and battery-family violence after a domestic argument in Bethlehem. The woman said the man “kicked in the back door” of her house. The man denied hitting anyone. He referred to the woman as “his girlfriend,” but she was at the house with another man.
•A man who was a passenger in a Chevrolet Tahoe was owner of the truck and had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation. He was held on the warrant.
•A Lawrenceville woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and failure to maintain a lane after a traffic stop on Highway 316.
•A Winder woman said someone entered her car and stole money, a driver’s license and a cash app out of her purse during a Winder-Barrow High School football game. Her car was unlocked.
•A Bethlehem man was charged with theft by taking after a man on Manning Gin Road said a table he ordered through Amazon never showed up. He complained and was told it had been delivered to his house. Video showed the package being taken.
•A Hoschton woman said $300 was withdrawn through her bank’s ATM using her debit card. She accused her sister of stealing the debit card. The sister first denied taking the money, then admitted it when told it was on video. She said her sister owed her the money.
