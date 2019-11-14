Incidents reported recently to the Winder Police Department include:
•A woman was arrested for disorderly conduct after she was outside a Jasmine Street house screaming, yelling and slapping her boyfriend’s car after he broke up with her.
•A man on Farlow Drive said he lost $2,200 in a scam over a computer application. He said he paid the company nearly $300 for it and then was told he did not need to do so. He received a check for almost $3,000 and then bought gift cards for different amounts through two of his bank accounts.
•A man was charged with harassing communications after a woman said she saw her ex-boyfriend driving in the neighborhood. The woman said she told him to quit texting her and to not come to her house.
•A woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Barrow County. She was found at a Capitol Avenue house after a man told officers she was not there. The woman was in a bathroom.
•A man was arrested for willful obstruction of law enforcement officers after city and county officers tried to find him on foot in the area of Walmart. He was arrested near the Hardegree Terrace Apartments.
•Two men were arrested on Walton County warrants after a traffic stop near the intersection of Richardson and First streets.
•A Winder man was charged with driving without a valid license and an expired license plate after a traffic stop on North Broad Street. Officers returned a puppy found in the pickup to its mother at the man’s house. The man was admitted to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center because of a heart condition and his age.
•A man at the probation office was charged with possession of a controlled substance after a woman said he gave her methamphetamine and they used it Oct. 30.
•A Winder woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and an open container violation after a traffic stop on West May Street. An officer said the woman was driving at 60 miles per hour in a 45-mph speed zone.
•A Winder man was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and seat belt violations (adults) after a traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Officers found two cigar boxes with burned marijuana cigarettes and one with marijuana.
•Officers stopped a car belonging to a man who had an outstanding warrant from Barrow County. He was not in the car, but his wife said he might be at the house on East Fifth Avenue. Officers found the man in the kitchen, trying to conceal himself behind a short wall.
•A Milton man was charged with two drug violations after he was found asleep in a van on Alexander Street. The man was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects. The house belongs to his aunt, who was away for the night and said she did not want him to sleep on the property.
•A Winder woman was charged with driving without a valid license and obstructing an intersection after an officer saw her blocking the road as she tried to turn from Athens Street onto Horton Street.
•A Winder man was arrested on three charges after he was found asleep in the street on Capitol Avenue. He was charged with public drunkenness, public indecency and pedestrian to walk on the road’s shoulder when a sidewalk is not available.
•A man on New Street said he found a Mustang wrecked in his drive, but it was stuck in a ditch. The owner of the car said it should have been in his drive and must have been stolen.
•A father and son had a domestic argument on Pinkston Farm Road.
•A woman on Bellview Street said her car had been entered and a wallet taken. It was found in the bushes about 50 feet away. The woman said papers were “strewn” round and the center console was open.
•A man said his GMC Sierra was stolen from the yard of his aunt’s trailer.
•A woman said someone stole items from her purse and used her debit card without permission. She said $620 was taken from her bank account.
•An illegal dumping complaint at the Rose Hill Cemetery was received. Several loads of debris-free clay “appeared to have been dumped.” The last load contained bricks, cinder blocks and some other trash.
•A man was held on a Barrow County warrant after a traffic stop on East Wright Street.
•A Winder man was arrested on four violations after a traffic stop on West Midland Avenue. Three of the four charges were drug-related. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related material. Marijuana, a smoking pipe and THC were found in his vehicle.
•A woman on North Fifth Avenue said a 4-wheeler was stolen from the drive outside her apartment.
•A Winder man was charged with driving on a suspended license and an expired license plate after a traffic stop on West Midland Avenue.
•A man and woman on Terrapin Lane had a domestic argument. The woman said she wanted the man to leave and he refused.
•A woman was charged with trespassing on property where she had been told “multiple times” she was not allowed.
•A man was arrested on warrants from Walton County after he was found near “Frog Alley” near Williamson Street. He also was cited for giving a false name to a law enforcement officer.
•A man said four other men tried to rob him while he walked to get cigarettes. He said the four men had guns they pointed at him. A detective said he had seen “several discrepancies” in the man’s story.
•While looking for a man with an outstanding warrant, his brother was arrested for possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession and use of drug-related objects. A bag of methamphetamine and a pipe were found.
•A woman was arrested for public drunkenness after she was found in the wood line of a lot on Jasmine Drive. Her boyfriend said she was in a vacant new house and officers were searching for her.
