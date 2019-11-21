Incidents reported recently to the Winder Police Department include:
•An Oakwood man was arrested on three violations after a traffic stop on West May Street. The man was charged with violating bicycle equipment requirements and possession of methamphetamine. He also was held on a warrant from Hall County.
•A Winder man was not at a house on Terrapin Lane where officers searched for him to serve a warrant. The woman at the house said the man violated a temporary protection order by indirectly contacting her.
•A Waffle House on Exchange Boulevard had its front entry glass broken when a man backed into it while he was leaving.
•Akins Ford reported that two 2019 Ford F-150s in its parking lot had been entered between 7 p.m. Nov. 6 and 10 a.m. Nov. 7. The two trucks were reported separately. Listed as stolen were front and rear seats and the front suspension. One truck was valued at $71,560 and the other at $59,359.
•A man on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive said a bicycle was stolen from the rear of his house. The man said he was working on it and several other bicycles. A man who lives with him denied taking the bicycle. He said he has borrowed it, but he has brought it back. The man reported about four hours later that the man who lives with him had returned the bicycle.
•A man and woman, both from Auburn, were arrested after a traffic stop on North Broad Street. The man was held on a warrant from DeKalb County. The woman was charged with driving on a suspended license and had been arrested several times for driving without a license. She also was charged with a safety belt violation (children under 5).
•A woman on Shenandoah Circle said her back windshield on a Honda was “entirely shattered.”
•A Monroe woman said she bought a car in Winder but could not transfer the title to her name because of forged documents through the Georgia Department of Revenue. The documents were from Clarke County. The woman also was held on a warrant from Barrow County.
•An Auburn woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and pedestrian on the road to yield to all vehicles after two calls about her. First was a call about a debit card that a bystander said was thrown on the ground after apparently not getting the ATM to work. Less than an hour later, a call came in about a woman “jumping around” in the road at McNeal Road and Partridge Trail. When an officer approached her, she yelled, “where are my kids?” An officer said the woman was “screaming nonsensical statements” and using loud profanity.
•A Bethlehem woman was charged with disorderly conduct when she would not leave Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow after she had been discharged. The woman was “very loud and boisterous” and was "cussing" regularly.
•Two people were charged after a traffic stop on South Broad Street. A Watkinsville man was charged with possession of methamphetamine and hydrocodone, drugs to be kept in original container, driving while under the influence of drugs, possession and use of drug-related objects and expired license plate. The woman was charged with possession of methamphetamine and hydrocodone, possession and use of drug-related objects and drugs to be kept in original container.
•A Winder man was charged with criminal trespass and obstruction of a law enforcement officer after he was found in a shed that he had been warned to stay out of. He was found hiding under a table.
•A Winder man was charged with terroristic threats and acts after he was heard in a local business, threatening to kill a woman while speaking Spanish.
•A man who was a passenger in a car was held on multiple outstanding warrants. An officer saw the car on Wood Avenue after a Winder sergeant told officers on the radio to watch for the man.
•A woman said she tried to pick up a prescription for her son and was told it had been picked up “days ago.” It was a prescription for a 30-day supply of Vyvance.
•An Athens woman was arrested for driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop at East May and Jackson streets.
•A man said he was assaulted as he came out of a local store. He said a man hit him four or five times in the face.
•A Loganville man was arrested for DUI-intoxicating substances after an officer was told about a “potentially intoxicated driver on Highway 211. An officer made a traffic stop on Loganville Highway.
•A storage unit door on West Athens Street was bent inward and pushed off the tracks. Officers said the door could not be opened.
•A woman who appeared to be drunk was found on the side of East Midland Avenue with “road rash” to her head, arms and lower back. An officer said it was “consistent” with “falling or being pushed out of a vehicle.” The woman was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow.
•A man was arrested after a domestic argument and charged with simple battery-family violence. A woman was found near Gainesville Highway and North Broad Street. The caller reported a woman had been kicked by a man who drove off.
•A woman was reported in the middle of the road and “jumping in front of cars.” When an officer arrived, she was lying in the parking lot of the senior citizen center. She asked an officer to shoot her. The woman was arrested for pedestrian under the influence, pedestrian darting into traffic, pedestrian in road and public drunkenness. Police used a WRAP device to control her. Wrap is a non-lethal restraint that uses a Kevlar cord to wrap around the body.
•A Buford man was charged with terrorist threats and acts after a woman said a man threatened to shoot her with an AK-47. The man was taken to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow for a mental health evaluation.
•A Winder woman was arrested for second-degree forgery after an officer found a $100 counterfeit bill in her trunk and a man was charged with possession of drug-related objects after an officer found a pen with white residue that had been cut in half.
•Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in the area of North Broad and Williams streets. A man, who was a passenger in the car, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. He was found with a bag of marijuana in his crotch and a digital scale in his pants. The man also had a “wad" of money, more than $600, in his pocket. The woman, who was driving, was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. Officers found numerous baggies with marijuana and a small backpack, in the passenger side floorboard.
•A woman said she had an argument with a man. An officer went to the house and the man said she came over, he told her to leave and she kicked the door in.
•A man was charged with driving on a suspended license, violating the Georgia Hands-Free Act and stopping in the road after a traffic stop on North Broad Street.
•A Winder woman was charged with five violations after an officer said he hit his brakes to keep from hitting her pickup. She was charged with failure to yield when entering a road, violation of a hands-free device law, seatbelt violation, defective equipment and possession of drug-related objects.
•An Athens woman was charged with drug possession and two traffic violations after a traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. She was arrested for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving without a valid license and obscured license plates. A baggy of marijuana was found in her jacket pocket.
•A Winder man was charged with aggravated stalking, possession of methamphetamine and crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs. The man called police twice within a week about another man who was wanted being at a Terrapin Lane house. His ex-girlfriend lived in the house. She told officers she got a temporary protective order against the man. When he was searched at the jail, deputies found a clear bag with methamphetamine in his right sock.
•A Winder man was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, public drunkenness and an open container violation after he was found asleep in his car in the parking lot of a local restaurant at 2:41 a.m.
•A Winder man was arrested for willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and improper parking within 15 feet of a fire hydrant when a tractor-trailer truck was found parked in front of a fire hydrant. He also was held on a Barrow County warrant for probation violation.
•Three people at a Sims Road house said checks were stolen and written for various amounts and to various businesses.
•A woman said a man fixing her vehicle suggested she go to the store to get something to drink. She refused and he began slapping her and throwing her belongings out of the vehicle. He also hit her on the right shoulder with a piece of pipe, she said.
•A man on South Myrtle Street said one of his back windows had been propped open and items taken. The screen on the window had been cut and the wooden frame of the window scratched. A man on the same street sent a Facebook Message to the homeowner and said he would bring the items back. He was charged with burglary, theft by taking, criminal trespass and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. The homeowner said an Xbox with two wireless controllers, a Makita power saw with a 16-volt battery and Makita battery charger were taken.
•Two Winder men were arrested when drugs and drug paraphernalia were confiscated after a call for a welfare check on two girls. The men were asleep in a car at the address where the girls were, according to the call. They were not at the house. Officers found 199 grams of marijuana in a large bag, more marijuana in a small bag, six items with marijuana residue, two scales, an iPhone, Samsung SMJ327T1 and an HP laptop in the car. One man was charged with three violations of drug law, including the sale of marijuana. The other man who yelled profanities at officers and residents at the house was charged with disorderly conduct.
•A Flowery Branch man was charged with disorderly conduct when he refused to leave a local restaurant. Officers found a package of methamphetamine near the restaurant bathroom.
•A shed behind the Morningside Baptist Church in Winder was burned in a case of suspected arson.
•Officers held a man on Barrow County warrants for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and use of a communication device to facilitate the sale. The man was at a Shenandoah Circle house.
•A Winder man was held on a Barrow County warrant after a traffic stop on West Athens Street. He also was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop on Stephens Street.
•A woman was charged with four drug charges, including possession of schedule III and IV controlled substances, after an officer found her and a man parked in a church lot on Sarah Street.
•A Winder woman was charged with battery-family violence after her mother was found with an injured heard in the bathroom. The woman was found unconscious next to the rear kitchen door. Both women were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow for further treatment and observation.
•A woman who was a passenger in a car stopped for a traffic violation was held on an outstanding warrant from Barrow County for probation violation.
•Two people were arrested after a traffic stop on Horton Street. The male driver was charged with driving on a suspended license and the woman passenger was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.