A burglary call was made to Barrow County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Sunday, March 12 at around 8:15 p.m. at a residence on Haymon Moris Drive in Winder. Dispatchers told responding officers the suspect was suspected to be under the influence of narcotics and actively trying to break into a residence.

Upon arrival, the responding officer approached the residence and saw the suspect standing at the front door completely naked with a pile of clothes laying on the ground. When the officer announced his presence, the suspect ran towards the garage area but stopped when the officer warned him the K9 would apprehend him if he refused to comply with his demands.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.