A burglary call was made to Barrow County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Sunday, March 12 at around 8:15 p.m. at a residence on Haymon Moris Drive in Winder. Dispatchers told responding officers the suspect was suspected to be under the influence of narcotics and actively trying to break into a residence.
Upon arrival, the responding officer approached the residence and saw the suspect standing at the front door completely naked with a pile of clothes laying on the ground. When the officer announced his presence, the suspect ran towards the garage area but stopped when the officer warned him the K9 would apprehend him if he refused to comply with his demands.
The suspect returned to the front door of the residence and was actively trying to open it despite being told multiple times to get on the ground. He then walked away from the front door and began to walk towards the officer and attempted to pet K9 Xit. The officer gave K9 Xit the apprehension command, but the K9 failed to engage the suspect. As the suspect continued to refuse to listen to lawful commands, he turned his back on the officer and walked back towards the front door. The officer then tased the suspect in the back, causing him to fall to the ground. The suspect stood back up and opened the glass screen door and started to grab at the doorknob of the front door again. The officer tased the suspect a second time as he was trying to force his way into the residence, but the taser didn’t affect him as he was still trying to open the door of the residence. The officer then gave the K9 another apprehension command and sent him to apprehend the suspect, but he grabbed the K9 by the carry handle on his vest and pushed him away. The officer walked up to the suspect and placed the taser on him directly in order to gain compliance, however, the suspect continued to try to force his way into the residence. The officer tasered him again and the suspect began to flail and hit the glass door, shattering it, before launching himself head-first into a wall. The suspect began swinging and then ran down Haymon Morris Drive towards Haymon Morris Road. The suspect ran into a parked vehicle in a neighboring driveway, breaking the driver’s side taillight and denting the driver’s side rear quarter panel.
Assisting officers were able to apprehend the suspect after he was tased a fifth and final time.
The suspect was arrested and charged with criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, public indecency, disorderly conduct and public drunk.
The following are other incidents the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to:
• Simple assault-Family Violence March 16 at Atlanta Hwy./Bankhead Xing, Winder, where a domestic dispute occurred in a moving vehicle.
• Driving without a valid license; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession and use of of drug related objects; abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, poisons or controlled substances; hold for other agency March 14 at Cedar Creek Rd./Cedar Creek Dr., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-multiple substances; failure to yield to emergency vehicle; insufficient use of turn signals March 17 at University Parkway/Wall Road, Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Theft by shoplifting March 15 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where two males went inside Walmart and got a Samsung 50-inch 4K television and a Big Flyer tricycle and swapped the price tags with items of lesser value before checking themselves out.
• Simple assault-Family Violence March 22 at 1012 Maggie Dr., Bethlehem, where a man was arrested for placing his father in fear of receiving injury by becoming belligerent and verbally abusive in a fit of rage.
• Criminal trespass (Family Violence)-damage of $500 or less March 13 at 865 Georgetown Dr., Winder, where police arrested a naked man who was in a “psychotic rage,” forcing his mother and sister to seek refuge in a shed beside the house.
• Hit and run March 22 at 1275 Barrow Industrial Pkwy., Winder, where a car accident with no injuries occurred.
• Disorderly conduct; public drunk; hold for other agency March 21 at 1860 Hwy. 211 NE, Winder, where a customer became verbally abusive towards a store employee and knocked over a candy display.
• Theft by shoplifting March 21 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a woman was caught on video switching price labels at the self-checkout register.
• Driving without a valid license March 16 at 71 W Athens St., Winder,
• Possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects; criminal trespass March 20 at 275 Giles Rd., Winder, where a male and a female were caught entering a property and going inside a home without permission.
• Driving without a valid license; failure to obey stop sign March 14 at University Pkwy./Barber Creek Road, Statham, where a traffic accident occurred.
• Failure to yield while turning left March 18 at Hwy. 211 NW/Dee Kennedy Road, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal damage to property; battery; simple assault-Family Violence; simple assault; cruelty to children March 12 at 444 Winston Manor Dr., Winder, where a woman reported her daughter’s boyfriend pushed her into a wall, injuring her, within earshot of a juvenile.
• Driving while license suspended March 20 at Atlanta Hwy. NW/Plaza Drive, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal trespass (Family Violence) – damage of $500 or less Feb. 27 at 238 Lynn Rd., Bethlehem, where a woman reported her daughter’s father kicked in a wooden gate outside her home.
• Criminal trespass March 14 at 752 Christmas Ave., Bethlehem, where a man returned to a store where he’s banned from entry.
• DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; speeding March 22 at University Pkwy. /Christmas Avenue, Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Possession of methamphetamine Jan. 30 at 652 Barrow Park Dr., Winder, where officers found additional narcotics in an inmate’s property.
• Battery-Family Violence; simple assault-Family Violence; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; criminal trespass-interference with property (Family Violence) March 17 at 1305 Princess Dr., Winder, where a domestic dispute between a couple occurred.
• DUI-drugs; reckless driving; improper lane change March 21 at University Pkwy. /Harrison Mill Rd., Bethlehem, where an accident with no injuries occurred.
• Simple battery-Family Violence March 4 at 710 Boss Hardy Rd., Winder, where a mentally ill man slapped his mom across the face then left her residence on foot and was found in the roadway yelling and cussing at vehicles as they drove by.
• DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; improper lance change March 16 at Jackson Trail Rd./University Pkwy., Winder, where a traffic accident with no injuries occurred.
• Possession of methamphetamine; hold for other agency March 15 at 2125 Dooley Town Rd., Statham, where a man being served with a warrant was found with drugs on his person.
• Theft by shoplifting March 20 at 440 Atlanta Hwy. NW, Winder, where a male and female wee caught tearing off discount labels and placing them over barcodes of more expensive items to alter the price.
• DUI-drugs; reckless driving; failure to obey stop sign; improper lane change March 15 at Carl-Bethlehem Rd./Patrick Mill Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving while license suspended; brake lights required March 15 at University Pkwy/Patrick Mill Road, Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Aggravated assault; Family Violence Battery; criminal trespass (Family Violence)- damage of $500 or less March 19 at 1525 Farmington Way, Winder, where a married couple were in a physical altercation.
• Battery March 19 at 1506 Farmington Way, Winder, where a domestic dispute between a couple occurred.
• Theft by shoplifting; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer March 12 at 440 Atlanta Highway, Winder, where a Walmart employee wanted someone banned from inside the store.
• Disorderly conduct March 21 at 578 Hwy. 82, Winder, where a landlord was arrested for entering the residence while yelling at her tenant to get out.
• Hit and run; driving while license suspended March 14 at 916 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a traffic accident occurred and was caught on camera.
• Hit and run; driving without valid license March 15 at University Parkway/Christmas Ave., Bethlehem, where a traffic accident occurred.
• Theft by taking at 604 Fox Run, Winder, where a firearm was reported stolen.
• Battery-Family Violence March 21 at 108 Treemont Way, Winder, where a woman was violent with her husband.
• Driving without a valid license March 15 at University Parkway/Loganville Highway, Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
