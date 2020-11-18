The following recent incidents were among those the Winder Police Department responded to.
•Three unidentified male suspects were spotted on security cameras breaking into Medlink on West Athens Street just after 3:45 a.m. Nov. 10 and taking a safe with narcotics inside and a lock box with money inside. All three suspects were wearing gloves, hoodies and masks. They were in what appeared to be a white, two-door coupe, according to the report.
•An Auburn man was arrested Nov. 5 for simple assault and on an outstanding warrant following a domestic dispute at a Graham Street residence in which he threatened to harm the mother of his child and cut the horn casing off her vehicle, causing the horn to continuously sound.
•A Winder woman and a Monroe woman were arrested around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 6 after the Winder woman was stopped for a tag light violation at the corner of North Center and West Athens streets. The Winder woman was charged with driving with an expired license, and the Monroe woman was charged with giving a false name and date of birth to law enforcement and on outstanding warrants out of Barrow County and Douglasville.
•A Winder man was arrested just after midnight Nov. 7 for public drunkenness, possession of drug-related objects and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers after he was reported to be standing by a house on North Williamson Street, yelling loudly and refusing to leave. When confronted by police, according to the report, the man had alcohol on his breath and tried to resist attempts by police to put him in the police vehicle. He also had a glass pipe on him.
•A woman at a Melrose Street residence reported that a mailed package had been stolen from in front of her front door around 9:30 a.m. Nov. 7, and she suspected her neighbor of taking it.
•A Winder man was arrested on an outstanding warrant Nov. 8 after police received a call about him being loud at and refusing to leave a store on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
•A Winder man was arrested for felony fleeing, reckless driving, speeding and driving on a suspended license a little after 9 p.m. Nov. 7 after an officer attempted to stop the vehicle around West Stephens Street for an expired tag but the man ran two stop signs and led authorities on a chase back and forth between Winder and Barrow County jurisdictions. At one point, the man was clocked at going 93 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone on West May Street by Brad Akins Drive. The vehicle eventually stopped when it rammed a sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle on State Route 316 at Patrick Mill Road.
•An Auburn man and Dacula man were arrested around 1 a.m. Nov. 8 for fighting outside the Waffle House on West May Street. After an employee tried to break up the fight, the suspects left the scene, and two of them were detained in a subsequent traffic stop. Police were not able to immediately make contact with a third male suspect involved in the fight.
•A Winder woman was arrested for burglary, entering auto, and possession and use of drug-related objects just after 4:15 a.m. Nov. 8 after she was seen breaking into a vehicle in a garage at a Sutherland Drive residence. A woman in the residence chased the suspect to the front of the neighborhood before police responded. The woman was making statements that she was the “leader” of an unidentified entity and said that the residents were “responsible for killing her husband.” She admitted to smoking methamphetamine and marijuana en route to the county detention center.
•A Winder man was arrested for simple assault and criminal trespass (family violence) a little after 4 p.m. Nov. 8 following a domestic dispute at an Embassy Walk residence.
•An unidentified Black female suspect reportedly shoplifted two vape pens from Midland Superette on West Midland Avenue just after 10 p.m. Nov. 9.
•A Winder man was arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession, crossing guard lines with drugs and a parole violation warrant, and a Winder woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant after a report of a suspicious person at an East Oak Street residence just after 2 a.m. Nov. 10. The woman admitted to having crack cocaine inside one of her socks, and a small bag of marijuana was found on the man at the county detention center.
•A Winder man was arrested on a felony probation violation warrant following a noise disturbance call at a Northridge Lane residence just before 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10.
