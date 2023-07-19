According to a Winder Police report, an inmate at Barrow County Detention Center was reported missing after his release on July 2 around noon. The man, Kahli Sutton, of New York, spent the weekend to fulfil requirements from a previous criminal case. His aunt told Winder Police he was supposed to be picked up by a friend, but when he arrived at the detention center, Sutton wasn’t there.
After confirming with the detention center that he had been released, his aunt attempted to call him, but Sutton didn’t answer.
