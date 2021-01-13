The following recent incidents were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•A Charlotte, North Carolina, man was arrested for aggravated assault, battery, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness at the Holiday Inn Express on Exchange Circle in Bethlehem around 1:30 a.m. Jan. 6 following a fight. The men were co-workers and part of a work crew staying at the hotel, and the crew was drinking in a hotel room when the altercation occurred. The two men got into a verbal argument and were separated, and the suspect left the room. Minutes later, the suspect returned, punched the man in the face and put him in a chokehold.
•A Winder woman and employee of Circle K on West May Street was arrested for theft by taking Jan. 5 after she was discovered to have stolen $400 from the cash register through several transactions over the past few months. The store manager discovered the thefts through a review of security camera footage.
•A Winder woman was arrested on a probation violation warrant out of Barrow County on Jan. 4 after she and a man were located behind the Quality Foods building after hours. The man was scavenging in the dumpsters and said he was looking for scratched off lottery tickets.
•A woman at an Oceanliner Drive residence reported that an unknown vehicle struck hers in the neighborhood and left the scene around 1:45 p.m. Jan. 4. A neighbor described the vehicle as a van that makes regular deliveries to the neighborhood.
•A woman reported Jan. 4 that her and her husband’s birth certificates, other personal documents and the title and bill of sale for her vehicle may have been stolen from her vehicle. She said she noticed the items missing the week of Dec. 28.
•A Winder man was arrested for aggravated battery and drug-related charges Jan. 4 following a domestic dispute — during which he awoke to find money from his wallet missing, accused the other residents of stealing his money and started a fight in which he sprayed “homemade pepper spray” in another man’s eyes. Methamphetamine and drug-related objects belonging to the suspect were found on a table in the residence.
•A Winder man was arrested on an arrest warrant at a hotel in Gwinnett County on Jan. 3 following a report of a domestic dispute that occurred at Exchange Apartments on Exchange Circle in Bethlehem.
•Residents at the Rose Hill apartments on West Candler Street reported that someone had broken into their vehicles on Jan. 3 and stolen several items. Among the items taken were a black pistol, an envelope containing $4,000 in cash, a flashlight and several unused personal checks.
•A Statham man was arrested for driving with a suspended license Jan. 3 following a traffic stop in the area of West Athens and North Beulah streets.
•Arrests warrants for battery and first-degree cruelty to children were issued Jan. 3 for a Winder man following a domestic dispute in the area of Emily Circle during which he got into an argument with his girlfriend and hit her juvenile son in the nose, causing it to bleed.
•A Winder woman was arrested at a Williamsburg Way residence for disorderly conduct Jan. 3 following a dispute with her roommate over her playing loud music late at night. Police had responded to the residence numerous previous times due to disputes between the two women.
•An arrest warrant for driving away without paying for gasoline was issued for a Bonaire man Jan. 2 after he fled an East May Street gas station. An employee said the man handed her a debit card and said he didn’t know how much it would cost to fill up his vehicle. He pumped gas and left without coming back inside the store, and the debit card was not approved and could not be charged. Barrow County deputies later pursued the man and he was injured and taken to a hospital after crashing.
•Warrants for simple battery, simple assault and criminal trespass were issued for a Winder man Jan. 1 following a dispute at a Williamsburg Way residence during which he shoved his roommate during an argument and locked her out of the residence. The argument started when the man was intoxicated and accused her of trying to “brainwash” his children.
•A Winder man was arrested for public drunkenness around 3 a.m. Jan. 1 following a report of a dispute at a Jamie Court residence.
•A man at a West Candler Street residence reported that a dark-colored sedan struck a power pole and fled the scene around 1 a.m. Jan. 1.
•An 18-year-old Hoschton man and 18-year-old Winder man were arrested for underage alcohol possession around 1 a.m. Jan. 1 after a vehicle they were passengers in was stopped on West May Street near Beulah Street for not having functioning tag lights.
•A Winder man was arrested for violating a limited driving permit around 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31 after he was stopped for an inoperable brake light in the area of West May Street and Polite Road.
•A Lawrenceville man was arrested for driving without a license around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 31 after he was stopped in the area of North Broad and West Williams streets at for having no headlights on during the rain.
•A smash-and-grab burglary at Family Dollar on North Broad Street was reported just before 3:30 a.m. Dec. 31. The front glass door of the business was smashed with a large paving stone. Surveillance footage showed two unidentified Black males commit the crime and drive off in a gold Honda CR-V. One of the suspects was wearing a blue and white stocking hat, blue disposable facemask, blue sweatshirt and dark-colored pants. The other was wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket, blue shirt and black face mask with white writing on it.
•A Winder woman was arrested after 11:45 p.m. Jan. 5 in the Wendy’s parking lot on East May Street for a theft by shoplifting warrant out of Barrow County and for obstructing law enforcement after a report of a civil dispute over a credit card at the location.
•An Auburn man was arrested for drug-related charges and driving with a suspended license around 1:30 a.m. Jan. 5 following a traffic stop in the area of West May and North Beulah streets. A small bag of marijuana, a small bag of methamphetamine and several drug-related objects were found during a search of the vehicle.
