The following incidents were among those recently responded to by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office:
•A man at Collins Auto Salvage in Auburn reported that someone had stolen about $500 worth of construction and mechanic tools as well as the box and bag they came in.
•A man at Schultz Containers of Bankhead Highway in Winder stole his $250 engine lift off the back of his truck. An employee at the business told him a “skinny, white male with blonde hair” who was driving an “older, black Chevy” took the lift.
•A man at a Dogwood Trail, Winder, residence reported that someone had stolen his wallet with $7 in cash, clothes and several electronics valued at a total of over $2,000 from his car.
•A man at a Summerfield Road, Winder, residence reported that someone had stolen a laptop, wallet and .22 caliber revolver from his truck that was parked in his detached garage overnight. A window to the back of the building was found open, but not broken. A hand axe and knife, not belonging to the complainant, were found on the ground. The items were collected for evidence and the responding deputy said he would request fingerprinting be done on them.
•Three Winder men were arrested for shoplifting at Walmart on Atlanta Highway. One of the men said he thought he didn’t commit a crime because he did not make it out of the store before he was caught. Another of the men said he was “just standing there” while the other two scanned items, but he was caught on video serving as a “lookout.”
•A Buford woman was arrested for disorderly conduct after a dispute was reported between her and a man at his Winder residence. Deputies said the woman was intoxicated and became aggressive toward them after they repeatedly urged her to get someone to pick her up and take her away from the residence.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested at a gas station on Christmas Avenue after leaving his house following a domestic dispute. He was charged with simple battery, simple assault and criminal trespass as the result of his alleged conduct during the dispute.
•A man reported a white passenger vehicle crossed into his lane of travel on Matthews School Road and he swerved to miss the vehicle and ran into a ditch near the intersection with Twelve Oaks Drive. He said the passenger vehicle spun out, regained control and kept going on Matthews School Road. The complainant was unharmed. He had a flat tire and front-bumper damage on his vehicle.
•A Winder man reported someone burglarized his Pressley Road home and stole a pair of brown sandals. The man said he was told someone else was in the house about two hours earlier. His child told him they “heard something at the back door and then a person appeared.” The suspect was described as a “white male with tattoos all over.” The suspect had blue jeans on and short blonde hair.
•A Winder man was arrested at an Auburn residence for criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. The complainant said he was her daughter’s ex-boyfriend and brought his bags there, saying he had nowhere else to go. He had recently been arrested for burglary. Deputies found the man lying on a bed in the residence. He was apprehended following a short scuffle after he refused to show them his hands, according to the report.
•A Lawrenceville woman and Newborn man were arrested at a gas station on Patrick Mill Road in Bethlehem for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule I narcotic and possession and use of drug-related objects. The woman was also wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Gwinnett County.
