Incidents reported recently to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office include:
•Deputies responded to a house on Highway 211 for people with guns and a burglary that was occurring. Two men were detained, and one was cited for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana after he told deputies he threw a bag of it in the living room.
•A woman on Glenmoor Place said two cars in her drive were entered. She had been taking her daughter-in-law to urgent care when she picked up two people walking along the road, taking them to a gas station. A Pontiac and Ford were entered. The woman said she could not tell if anything had been taken.
•A Stone Mountain woman was arrested for driving on a suspended license and suspended registration after a traffic stop on Highway 316.
•A man on Hill’s Pointe Court said a neighbor told him a man in a group hit his son’s truck with a baseball bat and then left. The mirror on the driver’s side and the passenger side tail light were broken.
•Two men walking on Fieldstone Drive said they saw a man leave a box next to a power pole. It had what appeared to be heroin in it.
•A woman on Briarwood Road said she had requested a new "serial number" from the IRS for several years because her identity information was stolen years ago. She said Jan. 24, she received documents that companies were reporting income someone earned using her Social Security number.
•A man has been showing up at Holsenbeck Elementary School for several years and the school sought a notice of prohibited entry for him. Two attempts were made by deputies to get him to sign the form and he refused. He was told he would be arrested for criminal trespass if he entered the school.
•A woman said a company deposited a $3,000 check in her account and said she should buy 20 gift cards for $2,500. She said a man told her to destroy the gift cards and receipts. She said her bank account balance was zero. She said her bank credit card had been used for a cash advance of $3,000. She said the gift cards had a zero balance and had been used in Pennsylvania. She had earlier written a personal check for $599 to pay for security software.
•A local church said a Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Deluxe and a Nintendo switch controller were missing.
•A woman said she was hit by a tractor-trailer and it caused her to hit the concrete median on Highway 124 at the intersection with Highway 211. Her passenger side front door was damaged. She said the tractor-trailer ran the red light at the Interstate 85 on-ramp.
•A school resource officer at Winder-Barrow High School said a student reported her money and two rings were stolen during her gym class. She said $5 also was taken. All were taken from a purse, which was under her book bag and laying on the floor in the girls’ locker room.
•A woman on Bethlehem Road in Statham said two air conditioning units were stole from a house under construction. The tubing and wiring for the AC units were cut. She said the units were worth about $4,500.
•Two calls were made Feb. 5 about a neighbor going to a Cade Court address. The woman who lived there said she wanted the woman prohibited from coming to the house for six months. On the second call, the woman agreed to go to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for an evaluation.
•A Walmart employee said a woman was “skip scanning” food items and took them out of the store. She left in a car and was not found.
•A Dacula man was held on an outstanding warrant after a traffic stop on Atlanta Highway.
•A Winder man was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana after a traffic stop at Highway 211 and Jefferson Highway.
•A Lawrenceville man was charged with four violations after a traffic stop on Highway 316. He was arrested for driving under the influence, speeding, failure to maintain a lane and underage consumption of alcohol. A deputy on patrol said his vehicle was going 95 mph in a 65-mph zone.
•An Auburn woman was charged with driving while unlicensed after an accident with injury at Highway 124 and Old Victron School Road was reported. She was not at fault in the accident and was taken to the hospital.
•A man on McElhannon Road said his ex-girlfriend used his information for her car insurance. She said he received a statement from an insurance company for two vehicles that did not belong to him.
•A Winder woman was arrested for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana after a call about a possible gunshot wound on Shadowstone Way. The woman charged answered the door and had not been shot. A second woman said she got a text message from the woman charged saying she had been shot.
•A Walmart employee said a woman took items from the store for which she did not pay.
