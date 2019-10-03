Incidents reported recently to the Winder Police Department include:
•A Winder man faces multiple charges after officers arrested him at a Wood Avenue house and found multiple kinds of drugs in it. He was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and drugs to be kept in the original container. When officers knocked on the door at the house they “could hear someone moving around inside the residence” and later a “flushing sound.” In the house, they found marijuana and cocaine in plain view. After getting a search warrant, officers found oxycodone and Amoxycilin pills.
•Three Winder people were arrested for a variety of offenses after one man was reported sitting on a Circle Drive front porch without permission. The three were found in a shed on the property, for which the property owner had been cited multiple times by code enforcement for allowing people to live in the shed. A man was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects and criminal trespass. A woman was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects and crossing guard lines with a controlled substance when a pill was found in her property. A second man was charged with possession of drug-related objects and criminal trespass.
•A Winder man was cited for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana after a traffic stop on North Broad Street. A “lump” was found in the man’s pocket and he admitted it was marijuana.
•A man driving a Mercedes Benz said a Ford F-150 pickup hit his car, disabling it, near Rock Springs Apartments.
•A Lawrenceville man was charged with multiple violations after a traffic stop on East May Street. He was charged with violating the headlight requirements, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana. Officers found a vape pen with a full cartridge in the driver side door and marijuana in a “loose mug” under the driver’s seat and a jar in the back-passenger area.
•A Bethlehem woman was charged with failing to yield to an emergency vehicle after stopping for an officer with his lights and siren on and then pulling back and driving several blocks before stopping in an Eastbrook Drive driveway. The woman was wanted for an outstanding warrant, and she also was held on that. She also was charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•A Winder woman was arrested on two probation violation warrants from Barrow County when an officer was helping other Winder officers with a search warrant.
•An Auburn woman was charged with several violations after a traffic stop on West Athens Street. She was arrested for driving under the influence of multiple substances, failure to maintain a lane, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and violation of headlight requirements. An officer saw the Ford Explorer run off the road into a ditch, go back onto the road and into the ditch again.
•A Winder man was charged with aggravated stalking after a woman at a Graham Street apartment said he had come there earlier in the day to contact her. Officers found the man had an active bond which called for him to stay away from the woman.
•An Englewood, Fla., man was charged with stalking-family violence and interference with government property after multiple calls over two days, including at his girlfriend’s workplace. The incidents occurred Sept. 21-22. The man was arrested in his car outside a local business, where he tried to contact the woman. The woman said she had been in “multiple battered women's shelters and (he) has located her every time.”
•A passenger in a car stopped for traffic violations was held on warrants from Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and Porterdale Police Department. The man driving was issued warnings for driving too fast for conditions and failure to maintain a lane.
•A Lawrenceville man was arrested for DUI-alcohol after a traffic stop on May Street. An officer saw the man parked in a local business’ lot when it was closed.
•Two men were held on warrants after they were served at a Capitol Avenue house. Both had charges against them from Barrow County.
•A man was arrested on outstanding warrants from Winder and Barrow County after he was found at a Shenandoah Circle, Winder, house. He was in the garage.
•A Winder man was charged with terroristic threats for threatening to beat up a student at school. He admitted making the threats.
•A Terrapin Lane man said someone tried to break into his house and he noticed it Sept. 23. The man is a Gwinnett police officer who works the evening shift. He said screens in the patio area were damaged.
•A car dealership on West May Street reported a Ford F-250 was stolen from the lot Sept. 22.
•A woman told the police she mailed two checks and both were changed to different names. One check was cashed and the other was deposited in an “unknown individual’s bank account.”
•An Alabama woman, who was known by the Covington police, was charged with two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, simple battery against an officer and pedestrian must walk on the sidewalk. The woman resisted being put in a patrol car “while she yelled loudly.” One officer saw her hit another officer with her leg in the stomach.
•A woman with an outstanding warrant was arrested when officers were looking for another person on Stephens Street.
•A woman said another woman came to her house and said “something along the lines” of muzzling her daughter. The incident apparently started when children were “making fun” of a girl on a school bus. The woman said her daughter “may have” participated in the behavior, at least to the point of laughing along with other children.
•A woman said she was called by another woman who claimed to be with Georgia Power. The caller said if the woman did not make a payment of $396 by 3:30 p.m. her electricity would be cut off. She bought a prepaid card in that amount and gave the caller access.
•A man who said he was moving from an East Williams Street. house said someone took a cast-iron patio set from the front porch. He said it was worth $900.
•A woman on Third Avenue said someone broke into her house and stole $100, a clock radio and three bottles of beer. She said the back screened door was open and that the gate in the backyard was “slightly turned.”
•A Winder man was arrested after a domestic dispute on Terrapin Lane. The man was resisting an officer and was on the living room floor when a second officer arrived. A woman said she saw the man with a butter knife fighting with another man when she woke up. The man was charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespass-family violence, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and was held on a Barrow County warrant.
