The following incidents July 8-14 were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•Two Winder men, one 18 and the other 19, were arrested after they were caught spray-painting inside the city-owned vacant building at 120 East Athens St. just before 7:30 p.m. July 12. Both men were charged with interference with government property, and one was also charged with obstruction after initially attempting to flee from police. According to the incident report, one of the men told police they were spray-painting the “nickname of their band” and that the graffiti was not gang-related, but just them “being stupid.” He also offered to clean it if they didn’t have to go to jail.
•A Winder man was arrested for simple battery and criminal trespass – damage to property July 14 following a physical domestic dispute at a Pine Rock Road residence. According to the incident report, the man had been drinking and got into an argument with his son, during which he tackled him off a stair and beat down a bedroom door.
•An Auburn woman was arrested for simple battery July 13 following an argument at an East 5th Avenue residence with her estranged husband, during which she hit him multiple times.
•The superintendent of a construction site at 422 Jefferson Hwy. reported that the construction site building cord and lock had been cut and several items, valued at a combined $3,000, had been stolen from the building sometime between July 2-6. Among the items missing were an orange Jackson wheelbarrow, a Rubbermaid trash dumpster cart, four 32-inch industrial fans, an orange 8-foot ladder and an orange 10-foot ladder. There were no surveillance cameras set up.
•An employee of a local restaurant reported July 12 that he had received his latest paycheck on the afternoon of July 7 but that it had been stolen from a bedroom at a friend’s residence in Jefferson that evening. The man said he noticed several people going in and out of the bedroom but would not provide police with a list of people he was with that evening. When asked by police why he waited so long to report the alleged theft, he said he was “unsure whether he wanted the police involved due to a lack of trust he has with law enforcement,” according to the report. He said he was just seeking to make a report so he could receive another paycheck. At the time of the report, police were unsure if he had already cashed his check in the bank and was just trying to receive another one.
•A Winder man and Jefferson man were charged with separate offenses after they were involved in a traffic accident with no injuries just before 6 p.m. July 12 in the area of North Broad and East Wright streets. The Jefferson man, who was driving the not-at-fault vehicle, was charged with driving with a suspended license and taken into custody. The Winder man, who was driving the at-fault vehicle, reportedly took off running after the accident, leaving a female passenger in the vehicle. An arrest warrant for hit and run was issued for him. He was also being cited for having no insurance on the vehicle and failure to yield after stopping.
•Police responded to an incident at Waffle House on Exchange Boulevard on July 12 in which one man was accusing another man of stealing his gun from him, and the other man accused him of stealing his phone. No charges were taken after neither man decided to press charges.
•A Winder woman was arrested July 11 for criminal damage to property at a Saint Ives Circle residence following a domestic dispute with her husband. The woman reportedly broke the husband’s cell phone while the two were arguing over whether he had been drinking and was attempting to drive, according to the incident report.
•A woman at a Venture Way residence reported July 11 that her ex-boyfriend, who lives in Athens, had come to the residence and stolen her iPhone.
•A Winder woman was arrested on three active warrants and also charged with giving a false name and date of birth to law enforcement July 10 after she was reported to be at a store on McNeal Road and was confronted there.
•A Chauncey man was arrested for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct July 9 following a dispute with his “off-and-on” girlfriend at a Springdale Drive residence. The woman said the man broke a vacuum cleaner when he threw down stairs at the residence during an argument and that he later returned, after she had asked him to leave, and beat on her door, causing damage. The man was detained and later arrested after he was stopped in his vehicle on West Athens Street.
•A Winder man was cited for failure to yield and no insurance following a traffic accident with no injuries that occurred just before 5 p.m. July 9 in the area of West Candler Street and Woodlawn Avenue.
•A man reported that his credit card number had been stolen to pay $119 to an online tax preparation service website.
•A Winder man was arrested for giving a false name to law enforcement July 8 while he was being questioned by an officer about his suspicious behavior in the parking lot of the Shell gas station on North Broad Street. The officer reported that the man had been standing outside of the store for a long time and was approaching several vehicles.
•A Gainesville man was arrested on local warrants July 8 after he was reported to be at Advanced Auto Parts on North Broad Street attempting fraud by trying to charge items to a business account that he was not authorized to use.
•A woman reported July 8 that she had been a victim of fraud. She said received a Facebook message from someone claiming to be with a company known as “Global Grant Fund” who told her she could earn free money and not have to pay it back. She was told to go purchase Google Play cards at a store and purchased seven cards totaling $350. She later received a message from the same person saying the cards “did not work” and telling her to go buy more.
•A Winder man was arrested on a local loitering and prowling warrant July 8 after being spotted siting on a bench in the area of North Broad Street and East Bush Avenue.
•An employee at the Jameson Inn on Stafford Street reported that his bike had been stolen from under a stairwell at the hotel just before 1 a.m. July 8. The employee showed police footage of the male suspect who took the bike. He was white and bald with a gray-colored goatee and was wearing a black shirt and khaki shorts.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving with a suspended license July 8 after he was stopped at the intersection of North Broad and East Broad streets due to one of his headlights being out.
