The following incidents were among those the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to:
•Just after 3:30 p.m. June 2, two white male suspects stole a pickup truck from a construction site on Jones Road in Statham. A white Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck missing a tailgate arrived at the site, and one of the suspects walked around and then got into a construction worker’s black 2000 Chevrolet Silverado C150, which had the keys in the ignition, and drove off. The white truck followed the stolen truck down Highway 330 into Jackson County. A few carpentry tools were in the back of the truck at the time of the theft, according to the incident report.
•On June 4, the manager at Target on Loganville Highway in Bethlehem reported that someone had spray-painted the store sign at the entrance to the Barrow Crossing shopping center with an anti-police slogan. Similar incidents in the area had previously been responded to by Winder police.
•A Winder man was arrested for providing a false name to law enforcement and loitering and prowling after he was spotted on a security camera walking around on the property and looking into a vehicle at a Peppers Road, Auburn residence.
•A Fort Valley woman was arrested for hit and run and driving with a suspended license following an accident in the parking lot of Walmart on Atlanta Highway in Winder. The woman was detained at a Dollar General on Atlanta Highway by Auburn police. She was transported to a hospital after complaining of leg pain. The other driver in the accident in the Walmart parking lot was ruled at fault.
•A woman reported that her phone was stolen after she accidentally left it on a cash register at Target on Loganville Highway in Bethlehem on June 2. A man standing in line behind her was captured on video surveillance putting her phone into his bag and leaving the store and driving away in a black Honda Civic. He was described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with light brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a large hat, black T-shirt and shorts and had visible tattoos on both of his arms.
•A Bethlehem woman was arrested following a physical dispute with her husband over a cigarette.
•A Winder man was arrested for possession and use of drug-related objects after a complaint of trespassing in the area of Highway 82 and Maple Park Drive in Winder.
•Arrest warrants for driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe and failure to maintain a lane were issued for a McDonough man who was seen driving his motorcycle on the wrong side of the road near the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Matthews School Road in Winder and then losing control and flipping the motorcycle over. The man was transported to a Gwinnett County hospital for his injuries.
•An Auburn man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug-related objects and for driving on a suspended license as well as other violations following a traffic stop in the area of Etheridge Drive and Kilcrease Road in Auburn.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested for DUI-less safe after he was in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident at the intersection of Loganville Highway and Tom Miller Road in Bethlehem.
•A Buford man was arrested for DUI-less safe after driving into a ditch, flipping his car over and striking a mailbox in the area of Highway 124 and Old Victron School Road in Hoschton.
•A woman reported that her cousin had stolen her car from her East Midland Avenue, Winder, residence.
•A man reported that he was driving on Patrick Mill Road and preparing turn onto University Parkway when another vehicle tried to go around him on the shoulder and hit his vehicle before driving off westbound toward Gwinnett County. The man was able to video the vehicle driving off and the vehicle returned registered to a Roswell man.
•A Winder woman reported that a man claiming to work with Amazon had called her, hacked into her computer.
•The owner of a local used-car lot reported that someone had fraudulently purchased one of his vehicles. The temporary tag returned to a man with a Dahlonega address.
•An Auburn man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs after rear-ending another vehicle at Matthews School Road and Patrick Mill Road in Winder.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested following a domestic dispute during which he caused damage to part of the residence.
•A woman at a Loganville Highway residence reported that a 14-foot trailer had been stolen from her backyard.
•An Auburn man was arrested for DUI-less safe and hit and run after crashing his vehicle into a ditch and striking a mailbox in the area of Harmony Grove Church Road and Breanna Court in Auburn.
•A wanted man on several warrants was arrested at a trailer on Briscoe Mill Road and was charged with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and use and possession of drug-related objects.
•A woman at a Flanagan Mill Drive, Auburn, residence reported that several jewelry items had been stolen from the house and she suspected a man that her son allowed to stay the night of taking them.
•A Lawrenceville man was arrested for DUI-less safe following a traffic stop in the area of Flanagan Mill Road and Summer Chase Drive in Auburn.
•A couple at a Lynn Road, Bethlehem, residence reported that someone had burglarized the home and stolen a 46-inch television and ransacked the bedroom drawers but had not taken anything from them.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested for DUI-less safe after he was stopped for turning left off Harry McCarty Road onto University Parkway when only a right-hand turn was permitted.
