The Auburn and Winder police departments and the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office reported the following recent arrests:
AUBURN
•Amanda Kristine Lambert, 33, 3377 Cross Rd., Buford — possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Amilya Rylee Anderson, 24, 312 Crosswalk Dr., Auburn — possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Triston Dean Spiker, 23, 320 Wyngate Rd., Auburn — possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
BCSO
•Victor Jerome Montgomery, 36, 1500 Dillard Heighs Dr., Bethlehem — felony theft by taking.
•Jennifer Jean Johnson, 35, 1330 Enclave Way, Auburn — reckless conduct.
•Madeline Hyacinth Bosak, 22, 1003 Peachtree Forest Terrace, Norcross — speeding.
•Victor Quinton Tiller, 26, 1040 Perryman St., Buckhead — misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
•Jeremy Deon Carthan, 25, 2400 Beckenham Place, Dacula — probation volation.
•Nathan Joe Day, 24, 316 Carter Rd. Lot 100, Auburn — DUI (less safe) and possession of methamphetamine.
•Justin Lee Pennington, 31, 277 Hidden Acres Rd., Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Albert Gene Stowe, 62, 336 Royal Oaks Dr., Winder — battery.
•Richard Vaughn Vennie, 32, 414 Prestwick Dr., Hoschton — felony probation violation.
•Cassie Louise Hall, 29, 110 Plantation Rd., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Beverly Louise Morton, 55, 1582 Armende Circle, Dacula — misdemeanor theft of lost or mislaid property.
•James David Wilson, 39, 471 Pendergrass Rd., Winder — cruelty to children (allow to witness felony/battery/family violence) and battery.
•Douglas Jeffrey Dillard, 56, 2125 Dooley Town Rd., Statham — possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Quinton Presley Delvalle, 20, 289 Ambassador Circle, Winder — possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and headlight requirements.
•Lavaris Jamar Cooper, 35, 20 Harris Dr., Hull — parole violation.
•Richard Coyote Grahn, 31, 860 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem — battery, terroristic threats and aggravated assault.
•Zara Ann Ramey Ward, 51, 835 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Gary Douglas Denney, 47, 191 Graham St., Winder — disorderly conduct.
•Jeffrey Jon Cameron, 59, 6919 River Glenn Rd., Auburn — possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, sale of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, drugs to be kept in original container, expired or no driver’s license and failure to obey stop sign.
•Chelsea Lynn Hammond, 29, 1065 Crystal Water Dr., Lawrenceville — DUI (drugs), crossing guard lines of correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and striking a fixed object.
•Carol Leanna Clark, 48, 179 Harris St., Commerce — no proof of insurance, failure to yield when entering an intersection, driving with a suspended or revoked license, DUI (less safe) and DUI (drugs).
•James Matthew Woods, 38, 204 Rainey Brooke Dr., Winder — criminal trespass.
•Javonte Deverio Campbell, 19, 169 Venture Way, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping.
•Danny Lee Eller, 34, 207 Apalachee Church Rd., Auburn — aggravated sexual battery and child molestation.
•Kenneth Leon Padrick, 37, 1506 Farmington Way, Winder — simple assault.
•Robert Aaron Segars, 28, 1506 Farmington Way, Winder — knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, failure to obey traffic control device, too fast for conditions, no insurance and driving without a valid license.
•Timothy Shane Fulcher, 37, 304 Jonaquil Ave., Auburn — felony probation violation.
•John Robert Manning, 33, 1831 River Run Rd., Monroe — felony probation violation.
•Matthew Ryan Rakestraw, 31, 174 Mystic Ln., Winder — felony probation violation and failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/providing false info.
•Donald Eugene Denny, 54, 1606 River Glen Rd., Auburn — felony probation violation.
•Lavoski B. Richardson, 36, 316 Venture Ct., Braselton — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Holly Desiree Cohen, 29, 406 Wall St., Monroe — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Jacob Hugh Nash, 29, 1223 Finch Rd., Winder — felony probation violation.
•William Lewis Douglass, 55, 1488 Napier Terrace, Lawrenceville — DUI (less safe) and failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping.
•Breianna Aloha Hartzell, 17, 1623 State Route 157, Oil City, Penn. — furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below the legal age.
•Secou Malik Mann, 20, 3176 Millash Run, Buford — furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below the legal age.
•Breanna Marie Perdue, 607 East 14th St., Erie, Penn. — driving with a suspended or revoked license, open-container violation, furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age, DUI and speeding.
•Jennifer Perez, 28, 1280 Bishops Ln., Lawrenceville — driving within the emergency lane, improper lane change and DUI (less safe).
•Shane Eugene Carter, 37, 271 East Wright St., Winder — criminal trespass.
•Stephen Alexander Robinson, 48, 812 Duck Rd., Braselton — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Faye Jeanette Robinson, 39, 812 Duck Rd., Braselton — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Taaj Wesley Cannon, 23, 212 Nunnally Rd. SE, Winder — failure to appear, felony probation violation (two counts) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Scott Andrew Moss, 41, 104 Patrick Mill Rd. SW, Winder — failure to appear, false imprisonment and battery.
•Joseph Smith, 19, 205 Three Rivers Ct., Hull — speeding and reckless driving.
•Jaline Shama Kinney, 26, 1423 Faith Dr., Winder — speeding, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and DUI (less safe).
•Jimmy Tanner Jr., 48, 242 Peter St., Statham — felony theft by taking.
•Courtney Marquez Billings, 49, 196 Dreamland Circle, Winder — felony probation violation (two counts).
•James Timothy Brady, 56, 851 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem — hit and run: duty of driver to stop or return to the scene of an accident.
•Jody Shane Simonton, 48, 851 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem — felony probation violation (two counts).
•Adam Heard, 39, 31 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem — felony probation violation (four counts).
•Leroy Jason Locke, 42, 241 Lynn Rd., Bethlehem — felony probation violation.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Austin Thomas Bean, 1184 Hwy. 124, Hoschton — hold for other agency.
WINDER
•Kimberly N. Perez-Sandi, 50, 1990 Willow Trail Pkwy., Norcross — public drunkenness.
•Sarmiento Regino Rodolfo, 49, 124 2nd St., Winder — driving without a valid license.
•Reno Wade Pelc, 53, 4387 Rustic Oak Ln., Braselton — driving without a valid license and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Zachery Isiah Carter, 22, 104 Carterdale Ct., Bethlehem — possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and taillight violation.
•Mark Bennett, 39, 921 Mulberry Circle, Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Bethany Morgan Glover, 25, 1111 Mount Vernon Rd. NW, Monroe — misdemeanor possession of marijuana and no insurance.
•Angela Denise Iler, 49, 60 Richardson St., Winder — panhandling.
•Erika Lekia Crenshaw, 38, 2211 Sugarloaf Reserve Dr., Duluth — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Aliyah Hanifah Ramey, 28, 144 Longstreet Circle, Oxford — possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
•Gerald Fredricia Dulaney, 39, 210 Dreamland Circle, Winder — possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
•Donald Vincent Howard, 45, 701 Kendall Ct., Monroe — failure to appear.
•Shacoria Wilcox, 19, 2360 West Broad St., Apt. 02, Athens — possession and use of drug-related objects and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Andrew Rex Keibler, 37, 395 Castle Ave., Winder — seat belt violation, unlawful possession of open containers and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Jesus Lopez Morales, 27, 268 Springdale Dr., Winder — driving without a valid license, fraudulent driver’s license or identification card; false statements in application and DUI (less safe).
•Nasir Baldwin, 34, 810 Castilla Way, Winder — DUI (alcohol).
•Roderick Donnell Daye, 25, 3002 Flag Circle, Madison, Ala. — misdemeanor possession of marijuana and felony theft by receiving stolen property in another state.
•Christopher Jamal Starks, 26, 161 Lathan Rd., Commerce — operating an unregistered vehicle, driving with a suspended or revoked license and no insurance.
•Lyndon Charles Jordan, 30, 235 Ryan Rd., Winder — misdemeanor theft by taking (two counts).
•Stephen Gary Weathers, 46, 1058 Clacktown Rd., Winder — probation violation, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and criminal trespass.
•Raymond Edward Ludke IV, 23, 224 South Myrtle St., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Lemly D. Hutt, 41, 2233 Joann Dr., Spring Hill, Tenn. — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and public drunkenness.
•Christopher Joseph Umscheid, 53, 692 Chicken Lyle Rd., Winder — open-container violation, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, reckless driving and DUI (multiple substances).
•George Steven Tapia, 22, 3869 Hannahberry Place, Buford — possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
•Barry Leon Peters, 52, 521 Jones Rd., Statham — loitering and prowling, parole violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Latascha Yvette Macklin, 46, 350 Fall View Ct., Winder — second-degree criminal damage to property.
•Michael Ryan King, 35, 836 Briscoe Mill Rd. 9, Bethlehem — possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
•Jessica Denise Chambers, 25, 836 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem — possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
•Christian Reutter Jr., 34, 2390 Fortune Dr., Dacula — public drunkenness.
•Darius Durrell Edwards, 28, 640 Gatewood Way, Monroe — reckless driving.
•Tracy Tribur Outland, 56, 18 Quail Ct., Winder — failure to appear.
•Pedro Juan Rosa, 69, 840 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem — criminal trespass.
•Jason Alan Armstrong, 41, 316 Carter Rd. 90, Auburn — simple battery.
