Arrests made recently by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments include:
AUBURN
•Calvin Oneal Martin, 42, 300 Patrol Rd., Auburn – simple assault.
BCSO
•Daniel Jonathan Cubias-Ramos, 29, 842 Brandon Dr., Winder – failure to maintain lane, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe.
•Raymond Callaway Gorman III, 40, 308 Mary Alice Dr., Winder – battery-family violence.
•Glenda Fowler DiGanci, 57, 567 Lavender Rd., Athens – theft by taking.
•Adriana Cardenas, 40, 314 Hammond Dr., Monroe – possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
•Jesse Alvin Cooper, 37, 2010 Trotters Farm Rd., Fairburn – terroristic threats and acts.
•Pablo Serrato, 48, 822 Kendall Park Dr., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Lisa M. Betts, 55, 1410 Hwy. 211 NE, Winder – simple assault-family violence.
•Dalton Jace Crimm, 28, 1175 Jefferson Hwy., Winder – probation violation.
•Sonja Amanda Browning, 40, 252 Springdale Dr., Winder – theft by shoplifting and probation violation.
•Avigail Boute Yahudah, 36, 276 E. Broad St., Wnder – theft by shoplifting.
•Vicente Gonzalez-Salinas, 19, 2891 Partain Rd. NW, Monroe – reckless driving and speeding in a construction zone.
•Celeste Serelia Clark, 34, 630 Center Hill Ave., Atlanta – open container violation, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and speeding in a construction zone.
•Gabriel John Tsilakis, 40, 108 Basil Ct., Lawrenceville – possession and use of drug-related objects, manufacturing with intent to distribute a controlled substance, trafficking in illegal drugs (two counts) and possession of a schedule I controlled substance (two counts).
•Makayla Shavonne Noggle, 39, 136 Summerfield Cir., Grovetown – driving in the emergency lane and DUI-intoxicating substances.
•Gerardo Lora, 31, 416 Corbin St., Statham – simple assault-family violence, simple battery-family violence and battery-family violence.
•Steven Antony Hernandez, 24, 2044 Atha Woods Dr., Monroe – criminal trespass, battery-family violence (two counts), false imprisonment and aggravated assault (two counts).
•Brandy Nicole Cantreras, 38, 4165 Hwy. 129, Cleveland – possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Jeremy Patrick Mathis, 25, 291 Hillside Ct. NW, Winder – probation violation.
•Danny Joe Hardin, 61, 9 Stafford St., Winder – probation violation.
•Rodney Anthony Williams, 56, 355 Dartmouth Dr. SW, Atlanta – probation violation.
•Paul Daniel Ramirez, 24, 1445 Moriah Trace, Auburn – probation violation.
•Garry Michael Pitts, 36, 318 James Cox Rd., Monticello, Mississippi – possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
•Dennis Chad Peppers, 42, 1186 Peppers Rd., Auburn – probation violation (two counts).
•George Combs, 58, 1010 Alcovy St., Monroe – probation violation.
•Richard Lee Siple, 48, 59 Carl-Cedar Hill Rd., Winder – DUI-alcohol-less safe and failure to maintain lane.
•Jeanne Lorraine Johnson, 54, 209 Creekwood Rd., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Timothy Wayne Berrios Cosme, 24, 431 Graystone Dr., Winder – criminal trespass, aggravated assault, battery-family violence, simple assault-family violence, simple battery-family violence and second-degree cruelty to child.
•Brannon Harold Griffin, 35, 63 E. Wright St., Winder – theft by deception.
•Mitchell Duncan, 49, 120 Second St., Apt. 17, Winder – driving without a valid license, taillight/lenses required and failure to appear.
•Richard Allen Stockton, 37, 601 Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson – failure to obey a stop sign, driving on the wrong side of the road (two counts), failure to maintain lane (two counts), theft by receiving stolen property, habitual violator, fleeing police, driving on a suspended license, simple assault and reckless conduct.
•William J. Maatje, 28, 1787 Walton Rd. NW, Monroe – terroristic threats and acts (two counts), child molestation (four counts) and false imprisonment.
•Ronald Wade Maloch, 56, 188 Moore Dr., Athens – possession of tools for the commission of a crime, criminal trespass, criminal attempt to commit a felony and entering an automobile with intent to commit theft.
•Natasha Lynn Lee, 40, 414 Gladiola Dr., Auburn – battery-family violence.
•Justin Wade Prestridge, 34, no address given – DUI-alcohol-less safe and failure to maintain lane.
•Luz Clarita Perez Sanchez, 22, 428 Orchard Brook Dr., Gainesville – failure to obey a stop sign and driving on a suspended license.
•Tyler Keenan Robinson, 34, 84 Creekwood Ct., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and probation violation.
•Eboni Alysha Jackson, 42, 238 W. Midland Ave., Winder – possession of a schedule II controlled substance (three counts), possession of a schedule IV controlled substance (two counts), drugs to be kept in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects and battery-family violence.
•Hayleigh Joanna Lynn Cook, 22, 3250 Colham Ferry Rd., Watkinsville – forgery.
•Dedntae Ledarius Phillips, 28, 4900 Delao Rd., College Park – smash and grab burglary, theft by taking and second-degree criminal damage to property.
•Darrian Ramille Lewis, 27, 1115 Sage St., East Palo Alto, California – use of multi-beam lighting equipment, failure to maintain lane, speeding, reckless driving, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and DUI-intoxicating substances.
•Daniel T. Sullivan, 52, 4688 Crawford Oaks Dr., Oakwood – following too closely and hit-and-run.
•Jeremy Jermaine Desvignes, 30, 5851 Brookside Dr., Mableton – probation violation.
•William Timothy Hardigree, 51, 192 Barnes Cir., Commerce – simple assault-family violence and terroristic threats and acts.
•Stephanie Breanne Shirley, 27, 33 Dogwood Trail, Royston – taillights-lenses required (two counts), second-degree forgery (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
•Michael David Hickox, 45, 654 Rivermill Rd., Bethlehem – obstructing a person making an emergency phone call, terroristic threats and acts, simple battery against a person 65 or older and aggravated assault.
•Morey Bouchez Ferguson, 48, 40 Williams Court, Apt. D, Winder – simple assault-family violence, simple battery-family violence (two counts) and third-degree cruelty to children.
•Ashley Lunsford Sharpe, 37, 406 Harmony Ln., Auburn – probation violation.
•Hi Son Hayes, 52, 241 Tanners Bridge Rd., Auburn – open container violation and driving on a suspended license.
•Jonathan Daniel Kelly, 22, 1667 Mize Rd., Toccoa – no insurance, following too closely and hit-and-run.
•Michael Jamie Hammett, 39, 1345 Etheridge Dr., Auburn – probation violation.
•Vivek Rakesh Patel, 25, 2460 Fisk Falls Dr., Braselton – failure to report an injury, DUI-alcohol-less safe, hit-and-run and failure to obey a stop sign.
OTHER AGENCY
•James Avery Moore, 34, 384 Forest St., Buford.
STATHAM
•Tyrone Sanchez Brown, 37, 133 Duke St., Winder – probation violation (two counts), criminal trespass-family violence and battery-family violence.
•Victoria Ellen Sturm, 47, 309 Hardigree Rd., Winder – probation violation.
WINDER
•Janet M. Humphries, 49, 3360 Hwy. 15 S., Sumter, South Carolina – failure to appear.
•Jackie Dominque Crowder, 22, 169 Turtle Creek Dr., Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects and sale of marijuana.
•Hannah Rose Hice, 22, 5647 Hwy. 81, Suite B6, Loganville – possession and use of drug-related objects sand crossing guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs and sale of marijuana.
•Ryan David Mauldin, 20, 1609 Lee Peters Rd., Loganville – possession and use of drug-related objects, driving an unsafe vehicle and sale of marijuana.
•Mackenzie Kaye Wigley, 27, 314 Lokey’s Ridge Rd., Bethlehem – DUI-intoxicating substances.
•Jordan Reed Jones, 23, 2220 Harry Arnold Rd., Monroe – possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, crossing guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs and sale of marijuana.
•Alphonso David Kemp, 43, 2394 Macon Dr., Atlanta – drugs to be kept in original container, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, driving an unsafe vehicle, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and driving on a suspended license.
•Kevin Wade Harrison, 49, 57 Wisteria Way, Winder – battery.
•Gary Patrick Harrison, 53, 1401 White Oak Dr., Athens – public drunkenness and battery.
•Jasmine Paige Bedran, 29, 322 Chimney Trace Dr., Winder – simple battery.
•Michael J. Watson, 32, 218 Bellview St., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Ezequiel A. Vasquez, 19, 271 E. Wright St., Winder – giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Amirrah Destiny Wagner, 20, 1308 Great Shoals Cir., Lawrenceville – failure to appear.
•Phillip Scott Dyess, 36, 120 Second St., Winder – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Juan Gabriel Rivera, 21, 552 Scrooch Ct., Winder – driving an unsafe vehicle, driving on a suspended license, crossing guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
•Matthew Ryan Tobener, 21, 1634 Trey Ln., Winder – speeding and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Feshown Deantrea Cooper, 25, 1171 Blasingame Rd., Monroe – Winder miscellaneous local charge.
•Allison C. Stephenson, 19, 2547 Rosenberry Ln., Grayson – violating standards for brake lights, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
•Justin Eugene Hammond, 23, 301 Russell Cemetery Rd., Winder – panhandling and public indecency.
•Austin Chase Toole, 26, 308 Lakeview Dr., Winder – giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Victor Thomas Ledford, 55, 387 Castle Ave., Winder – unlawful possession of open containers and public drunkenness.
•Patricia Ann Shook, 60, 1502 Dooley Town Rd., Statham – battery-family violence and speeding.
•Alexander Jason Markham, 42, 3518 Thompson Bend Rd., Gainesville – knowingly driving a vehicle with a suspended registration, driving on a suspended license and no insurance.
•Brenda Lee Lancaster, 53, 234 Burson Ave., Bogart – disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and probation violation.
•Diana Barahona, 35, 1252 Thomas Daniel Way, Lawrenceville – failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.