The following arrests were made Feb. 9-15 by local law enforcement agencies:
BRASELTON
• Murie Ivey, 60, 385 Stonebrooke Dr., Auburn – failure to appear
STATHAM
• Christopher Glenn Plybon, 35, 124 Williams Rd., Auburn – moped operator on roadway/driver’s license required/no one under 15 shall operate moped; operation of moped must have helmet; driving while license suspended
• Michael Anthony Wilson, 37, 2012 Broad St., Statham – driving while license suspended
• Andre Terill Jackson, 25, 2146 Broad St., Statham – hold for other agency
WINDER
• Coty Lynn Echeverria Espinosa, 33, 303 Rocky Point Ct., Winder – simple battery-Family Violence
• Andres Echeverria Espinosa, 33, 303 Rocky Point Ct., Winder – simple battery-Family Violence
• Georgeio Dequeze Billings, 33, 42 Lee St. Winder. - failure to appear
• Edil Aldrin Gonzalez-Soria, 20, 321 Harrison Lane, Winder – theft by taking
• James Harson Creech III, 50, 169 W Athens St., Winder – failure to appear; public drunkenness
• Gary Joseph Thomas, 65, 257 W Midland Ave., Winder - driving while license suspended
• Sasha Ian Rucker, 26, 80 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder – unlawful conduct during 911 call
• Cheyanna Rain Holt, 18, 2411 New Hope Rd., Dacula – drugs to be kept in original container; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; marijuana possession less than 1 oz; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance
• Ceria Shard Love, 33, 22 E Williams St., Winder – theft by shoplifting
• Steven Jacob Tucker, 39, 4065 Gables Place Dr., Buford – terroristic threats (3)
• Michelle Desire Hall, 22, homeless – failure to appear
• Ely Adalberto Acosta Vallecillo, 26, 1870 Jerry Way, Norcross – operation unregistered vehicle; driving without a valid license
• Allen Ray Lineberry, 34, 2 Comer St., Mayville – hold for other agency
• Matthew Johnathan White, 31, 415 Sheanadoah Ct., Winder – cruelty to animals (2)
• Christopher Ted Thomason, 49, 895 Whispering Way, winder – harassing communications (2)
• James Edward Jackson, 24, 4080 Countryside Way, Snellville – driving without a valid license; no insurance; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; fail to yield; false statements and writings/concealment of facts
• Jeremy K Reynolds, 36, 409A Oak St., Winnsboro, S. Carolina – driving while license suspended; theft by bringing stolen property into state; theft by receiving stolen property
• Kayla Marie Reyes, 33, 750 Fourth St., Winnsboro, S. Carolina – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.
• Christina Alexis Kennedy, 27, 2750 Longtown Rd., Ridgway, S. Carolina – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.
• Gregory Alexander Javins, 26, 1005 Oak St., Winnsboro, S. Caroline – crossing guard lines of correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; possession of methamphetamine
BARROW COUNTY
• Joseph Wade Willis, 39, 725 N Price Rd., Sugar Hill – probation violation
• Elmer Ernesto Lucas-Apalado, 17, 486 Jasmine Dr., Winder – driving without a valid license; improper passing in no passing zone
• Jonathan Lyra, 20, 103 Finnigan Dr., Winder – possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; theft by receiving stolen property; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; armed robbery
• Arnulfo Gonzalez Jaurequi, 42, 2100 Candler Rd., Gainesville – probation violation
• Hugo Torres, 30, 38 Myrtle St., Auburn – driving without a valid license; speeding; DUI-alcohol
• Christopher Michael Jones, 48, 462 Wall Rd., Statham – possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; possess/transport/ receive explosives/destructive devices with intent to kill/injure/destroy building; tampering with evidence; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances (5); violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act (5); theft by receiving stolen property
• Timothy Adam Franklin, 32, unknown address – hold for other agency
• Whitney Reva Canup, 38, 273 Nunnally Rd., Winder – failure to appear
• Bobby Dwayne Martin, Jr., 30, 1775 Peachtree Rd., Cumming – probation violation (3)
• Thaddeus Perrell Mills, 55, 4469 Malibu Dr., Decatur – probation violation
• Shane Timothy Ledford, 30, 6902 Recreation Ln., Acworth – probation violation
• James Earl Pittman, 28, 1350 Harmony Grove Church Rd., Auburn – probation violation
• Lisa Grace Love, 53, 200 Parks Mill Rd., Auburn – probation violation
• Kira Lianna Peppers, 28, 1350 Harmony Grove Church Rd., Auburn – failure to appear; probation violation
• Darwin Moises Reverol, 27, 218 Bellview St., Winder. - headlight requirements; driving without a valid license
• Deandre Keyshawn Whitehead, 25, 1007 Haymon Ct., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
• Noah Thao, 24, 4251 Highway 83, Good Hope – speeding; DUI-alcohol
• Aaron Leslie Earl Spears, 25, 1619 Summit Ridge, Auburn – operation unregistered vehicle; improper lane change; failure to exercise due care; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol
• Xavier Emmanuel Durden, 30, 1010 Honeysuckle Lane, Madison – driving while license suspended
Erin Mary Caylor, 31, 713 Melinda Dr., Winder - driving while license suspended; no insurance; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration
Kenneth Bernard Pittman, 57, 389 Hammond Rd., Statham – sentenced to weekends
Jonah Caleb Kalberg, 19, 1922 Paynes Pt., Winder – driving while license suspended
Randel Ellis Mackey, 37, 2091 Hudson Dr., Bethlehem – criminal trespass (Family Violence)-damage of $500 or less; cruelty to children – 3rd degree; battery-Family Violence; false imprisonment
Robert Elijah Boyd, 17, 1822 Miller Lake Dr., Bethlehem – disorderly conduct
Joel Antonio Romero, 18, 98 Livingston Ct., Winder – disorderly conduct
Bobby Junior Bowles, 41, 890 Monroe Hwy., Bethlehem – criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less); simple battery – Family Violence
Megan Kim Carpenter, 24, 839 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem – obstruction/interference with drivers view or control; improper lane change; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol
Joe Barthodus Camp, 58, 237 S Broad St., Winder – probation violation (3)
Zachery Kutieh Williams, 19, 32 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta- taillights required; driving while license suspended
Emmanuel Perez Reyes, 32, 596 Flanders Rd., Dahlonega – reckless driving; improper lane change; DUI-alcohol
Darron Keith Pass, 32, 18 Hannah Heights Ct., Hull – speeding; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol
Kawamane Theron Dickinson, 32, 2261 Margaret Gray Dr., Wadmalaw Is., S. Carolina – improper lane change; reckless driving; driving on wrong side of road
Ivy Michelle Clark, 291 Hillside Ct., Winder – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
Shondra Marie Howard, 45, 715 Hill St., Athens – probation violation
Shaquille Kenez Peters, 29, 298 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem – marijuana possession les than 1 oz.; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; theft by receiving motor vehicle
Alex Quin Braswell, 27, 215 Hwy. 211 NW, Winder – probation violation
Joshua Austin Jackson, 25, 316 Carter Rd., Auburn – battery-Family Violence
Jessica Dawn Kuykendall, 43, 2294 Shane Lane, Dacula – criminal trespass-unlawful entry
Rene Franco-Resendiz, 31, 436 Carl Bethlehem Rd., Bethlehem – criminal damage to property
Stacy Maurene Carter, 54, 1357 Etheridge Dr., Auburn – criminal trespass – interference with property
Mikasia Irene Smith, 40, 1927 Ficus Ct., Stone Mtn. – false report of a crime
Dalsey Lenee Bone, 22, 4960 Bay Creek Church Rd., Loganville – probation violation
Chalres Adrian Peppers, 49, 3822 Chase Dr., Gainesville – probation violation
Laquinette Landers, 25, 550 Tanners Ln., Bethlehem – theft by shoplifting
Nicholas James Browning, 29, 355 Turnbull Rd., Canon – probation violation
Benjamin Todd Dykes, 49, 165 Ninth St., Cochran – probation violation
Yolanda Christine Lemke, 46, 114 Quail Valley Rd., Auburn – unlawful to come inside guard lines to deliver to inmate a controlled substance, dangerous drug, marijuana; possession of methamphetamine; financial transaction card fraud
Austavious D. Gholston, 30, 191 Wood St., Toccoa – probation violation
Chineisa Dekaunna Benton, 39, 45 Perry Cir., Oxford – possession of low THC oil; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
Fonda Denise Lumpkin, 44, 2745 Old Hapeville Rd., Atlanta- possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies
Jason Lamar Bailey, 39, 335 Turner St., Monroe – operating unregistered vehicle; improper lane change; DUI-alcohool
Ryan Michael Derose, 35, 1141 Hwy. 124 – in custody for court only
Mack Bernard Love, 31, 181 Capitol Ave., Winder – probation violation
Justin Tyler Marcott, 35, 652 Barrow Park Dr., Winder – failure to register as sex offender
Mark Popovici, 52, 1054 Iron Wood Ct., Auburn – in custody for court only
Tyler Michael Clark, 27, 302 Rocks Rd., Winder – failure to appear; criminal trespass (Family Violence)-damage of $500 or less
Ilysa Daniellle Benson, 23, 3933 Springtree Ln., Hoschton – hold for other agency
Sandra Emily Arthur, 31, 316 Carter Rd., Auburn – hit and run resulting in serious injury or death; improper lane change; following too closely; homicide by vehicle
Kevin Douglas, 65, 172 Venture Way, Winder – probation violation (4)
Kalip Jovan Sherman 24, 2360 W Broad St., Athens – Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations) Act; in custody for court only
Benjamin Bradford Daw, 17, 608 Century Dr., Winder – selling or bartering tobacco or vapor products to a minor; theft by shoplifting
Diego D Garcia Rublano, 29, 731 Humphry Dr., Winder – unlawful conduct during 911 calls; aggressive driving; simple battery-Family Violence; criminal trespass (Family Violence) -damage of $500 or less
David Michale Roges, 47, 112 Lanthier St., Winder – probation violation
Michael Ryan Smith, 28, 194 Giles Rd., Winder – parole violation
Lauren Clay Cribbs, 34, 537 Hilldale Cir., Winder – public drunk
Cody Morgan Trall, 30, 1077 Booth Rd., Warner Robins – probation violation
