The following arrests around the county were reported recently by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments and Georgia State Patrol.
BCSO
•Sarah Jean Nied, 40, Crofton Ridge, Bethlehem, criminal trespass – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Arthur Maurice Givens, 34, Holland Pl., Lawrenceville, improper stopping/standing/parking in specified places and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive.
•Marquice Fayezon Gillespie, 30, Hunter Rd., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Edward Clay Anderson, 63, Meadowlark Rd., Toccoa, theft of services.
•Cynthia Delaina Cardin, 34, Monroe Hwy., Bethlehem, hold for another agency.
•Mario Jesus Zavala, 18, Woodview Dr., Winder, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping, too fast for conditions, operating an unregistered vehicle/new resident has 30 days to register a vehicle, no insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Casey Christopher Tuggle, 34, Charles Ct., Winder, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Raymaun Jamal Click, 18, Sanders Cir., Winder, failure to yield when entering/crossing roadway, fleeing/attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, reckless driving, driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
•Omar A. Albva, 30, Beaver Bend, Norcross, tag light required and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Joshua Alexander Adams, 31, Fox Run, Winder, no insurance, expired license plate, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, safety belt violation (adults), knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, probation violation, simple battery, theft by taking and burglary.
•David Bryan Hardegree, 54, Hwy. 211 NW, Winder, probation violations.
•Jonathan Alan Newkirk, 36, Hillside Ct. NW, Winder, probation violations.
•Mikecell Duncan, 51, Caesar Rd., Winder, probation violations.
•Kenneth Wayne Brinkley Jr., 51, Certha Ave., Perry, probation violation.
•Austin Blakely Jones, 25, Tolberts Trl., Nicholson, parole violation.
•Mary Elizabeth Martin, 25, Derbyshire Ct. SE, Conyers, failure to appear.
•Sharrod Hunt, 39, Georgia Ave., Winder, theft by shoplifting.
•Janet M. Humphries, 52, Kay Dr., Winder, theft by deception, criminal trespass, theft by taking and criminal trespass – FVA.
•Frederick Kennedy Daniels, 56, Victoria Way, Commerce, aggravated assault, battery, aggravated cruelty to animals and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
•Richard Wayne Hewatt, 68, Hwy. 124, Hoschton, theft by taking.
•Justin Scott Jackson, 32, Lake Lucerne Rd. SW, Lilburn, failure to appear.
•Chase Steven Carroll, 18, Friendship Farm Dr., Buford, driving within the emergency lane/gore/median, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and DUI – drugs.
•Brekken Thomas Northrup, 20, Manning Gin Rd., Monroe, reckless driving, expired license plate, speeding in a construction zone and DUI – under age 21.
•Johnnie Edward Smith, 44, Dee Kennedy Rd., Winder, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, fleeing/attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possess with the intent or sell/deliver/distribute/display or provide a minor any drug-related objects, standards for brake lights and probation violations.
•Deontarius Arion Slaughter, 19, Towne View Pl., Athens, two counts of theft by taking, eight counts of entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or felony, financial transaction card theft, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies and cause/direct a minor to commit any felony.
•Melanie Christene Mosley, 29, Amber Ridge Rd., Statham, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects and loitering and prowling.
•Sharon Claudette Loving, 50, Downing Dr., Bethlehem, false statements and writings, concealment of facts and false report of a crime.
•Charles William Hicks, 58, Downing Dr., Bethlehem, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive, false statements and writings, concealment of facts and false report of a crime.
•Tyisha Carlae Davis, 25, Shadowbrooke Cir., Loganville, improper lane change and DUI – multiple substances.
•Kyle Michael Wheeler, 20, Ashwood Ct., Winder, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, seat belts violation (adults), too fast for conditions, improper lane change, reckless driving and DUI – under age 21.
•Jeremiah Tate Wilcox, 42, Pressley Rd., Winder, probation violations.
•Evan Louis Lawrence, 21, Kathy Ln., Statham, possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Gerald Cardoza-Zuniga, 30, Second St., Winder, theft by shoplifting.
•Brittany Nicole Casper, 28, Chicken Lyle Rd., Winder, hold for another agency.
•Dwight Bernard Rhodes, 47, Roxey Ln., Winder, driving on the wrong side of the road, improper lane change, reckless driving and DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive.
•Andrew James Parcell, 32, Tom Miller Rd., Bethlehem, cruelty to children – intentionally allow a child to witness forcible felony/battery/Family Violence battery, battery – FVA and simple assault – FVA.
•Alicia Noel Frazier, 31, Track Way, Dacula, hold for another agency.
•Eric Michael Pierce, 44, Transco Rd., Comer, hold for another agency, possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Misty Dawn Mayweather, 38, Doc McLocklin Rd., Statham, probation violations.
•Jamie Lynn Davis, 28, Red Top Dr., Acworth, failure to appear.
•Patrick O’Neal Morton, 29, Rock Springs Ct., Athens, 12 counts of unlawful for a person employed/associated with gang to conduct/participate in criminal activity.
•Ryan Joseph Brewer, 28, Rainey Brooke Dr., Winder, probation violation.
•Kristin McGarity, 37, Whispering Pines Rd., Grayson, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
•Brandon Stephen Williams, 31, Huckleberry Ln., Winder, probation violation.
•Christian Lloyd Byers, 49, Jockey Ln., Auburn, theft by deception, theft by taking and failure to appear.
•Stephanie Elizabeth Gentry, 29, Vera Ct., Winder, theft by shoplifting.
AUBURN
•Andrew Joseph Dean, 31, Willow Gate Way, Auburn, DUI – alcohol, failure to maintain lane and improper stopping/parking on the roadway.
•Ryan Mason McWhorter, 27, Scott Cir., Dacula, warrant arrest.
•Jason Armand Hadley, 45, Carter Rd., Auburn, public drunkenness.
•Mary Lou Langley, 50, Kilcrease Rd., Auburn, theft by taking, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person and exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons and residents.
•Anthony Joseph Burg, 21, Monroe Hwy., Winder, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, operating an unregistered vehicle/new resident has 30 days to register a vehicle, no insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
•Jamar Yelloweyes, 31, Grady Smith Rd., Loganville, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Yolanda Christine Lemke, 45, Sharon Ct., Athens, failure to maintain lane and warrant arrest.
•Angela Michelle Sweat, 44, Hwy. 213, Covington, DUI – alcohol less safe, failure to maintain lane and open container violation.
STATHAM
•Reginald Alonzo Williams, 29, Shenandoah Ct., Winder, probation violation, possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Charles Jamaal Armstrong, 29, Horton St., Winder, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, probation violation, possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Latonya Tanisha Smith, 37, Horton St., Winder, possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Morian Lee Williams, 31, Tallassee Rd., Athens, no insurance, no license plate, removing/affixing a tag with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•William Travis Greeson, 37, David Ave., Winder, probation violation.
•Stravious Martez Johnson, 31, Embassy Walk, Winder, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•James Edward Barnett, 52, Thurmond Rd. SE, Statham, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Justice Deion Hayes, 29, Hammond Rd., Statham, probation violation.
WINDER
•Baylen Austin Glass, 28, Thompson Rd., Monroe, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Erica Joy Thao, 24, Parks Mill Rd., Auburn, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Shawn Lee McGill, 54, Hwy. 211 NE, Winder, failure to appear.
•Sheyna Nicole Williams, 31, Oceanliner Trl., Winder, six counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, battery – FVA, false imprisonment, six counts of battery and six counts simple battery against a police officer/law enforcement dog/corrections or detention officer.
•Robert Allen Jenkins, 33, West Midland Ave., Winder, simple assault – FVA, battery – FVA and simple battery – FVA.
•Christopher Eugene Jackson, 33, Village Ct., Winder, criminal trespass.
•Deuntavious Omarion Taylor, 18, Capitol Ave., Winder, six counts of unlawful for person employed/associated with a gang to conduct/participate in criminal activity.
•Stephen Gary Weathers, 48, Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder, criminal trespass.
•Jonnifer Markus Jackson, 50, East Wright St., Winder, battery.
•Eric Joshua Davis, 38, Settle St., Winder, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Deanthony Marquel Hayes, 22, homeless, receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, theft by taking, four counts of aggravated assault, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Chris David Richmond, 46, Dogwood Ln., Winder, parole violation and possession of methamphetamine.
•Travis James Schultz, 38, Windjammer Ln., Nicholson, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, no insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana.
•Jacob Michael McJunkins, 29, Tollison St., Belton, S.C., hold for another agency, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Betty Ann Johnson, 40, Horton St., Winder, probation violation.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Travis Bernardo Yearby, 34, Sycamore Ln., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and possession of marijuana.
