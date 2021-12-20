The following arrests around the county December 10-16 were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol.
BCSO
•Matthew Daron Haulk, 32, Winder, probation violation, theft by taking and possession of methamphetamine.
•Dylan John Boatright, 23, Bethlehem, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Jessica Lynn Iler, 34, Winder, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
•Gary Richard Hughes, 33, Statham, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and too fast for conditions.
•Christie Nicole Solis, 36, Auburn, theft by shoplifting.
•Eric Tyrone Russell, 55, Middleton, Ohio, probation violation.
•Robert Taylor Harbour, 25, Walnut Grove, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI – alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances.
•Drezdin Martinez Williams, 23, Winder, probation violations, manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance and manufacture/possess/etc. a controlled substance or counterfeit substance or marijuana near a park/housing project.
•Derek James Duden, 33, Bethlehem, Family Violence battery.
•Krystal Leigh Bowen, 37, Winder, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine, drugs to be kept in original container, criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Aaron Edwin Riley, 36, Winder, probation violation.
•Allison Britt Bradberry, 24, Winder, failure to appear.
•Kyle James Willis, 26, Winder, probation violation.
•Dakota Nicole Floyd, 25, Winder, probation violation.
•Elijah Pedro Wynn, 19, Dacula, probation violation.
•Martin Blake Still, 38, Winder, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•James Robert Puckett, 34, Bethlehem, hold for another agency, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, brake lights/turn signals visible at 300 feet and in good working order and giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Anuj Sethi, 23, Duluth, reckless driving, consumption/open container of an alcoholic beverage in passenger area, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI – alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances.
•Danny Dempsy Cannon, 61, Auburn, brake lights/ turn signals visible at 300 fee and in good working order and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•David Edward Peifer, 58, Athens, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug-related objects, reckless driving, DUI – drugs, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
•Trista Maria Spence, 36, Gillsville, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person.
•Jarvis Chaldez Davenport, 27, Statham, failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/providing false information.
•Walter Jabri Ward, 26, Monroe, hold for another agency.
•Wayne Everett Snickles, 55, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Jonathon Hunter Stovall, 29, Hoschton, probation violation.
•Brandon Russel Davidson, 27, Winder, failure to appear and probation violation.
•Christian Nichole McGinnis, 30, Winder, probation violations and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Rayale Deon Riley, 41, Winder, theft by taking.
•Mikecell Duncan, 51, Winder, probation violation.
•Samuel Charles Westbury, 32, Winder, hold for another agency and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Colleen Martin Eatmon, 38, Lawrenceville, consumption/open container of an alcoholic beverage in passenger area and DUI – multiple substances.
•Nicholas Lee McDaniel, 29, Statham, probation violation.
•Tyson Cordirious Johnson, 35, Winder, probation violations.
•Jean Carlos Ayala-Vazquez, 40, homeless, loitering and prowling, arson and criminal damage to property.
•Gandi Bowens, 49, Statham, failure to appear.
•Crista Michelle Clay, 25, Auburn, open containers, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and possession of methamphetamine.
•Elijah Robert Mayfield, 23, Braselton, probation violation.
•Joseph Caleb Sells, 26, Lawrenceville, theft by taking.
•Timm Eric Jones, 54, Dallas, probation violation.
•Abigayle Grace Towns, 21, Loganville, manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of cocaine and DUI – drugs.
•Michael Foster Reynolds, 42, Winder, theft by deception, theft by taking and burglary – dwelling house or any building, vehicle or other structure designed to use as the dwelling.
•Robert Allen Humphrey, 21, Lawrenceville, possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug-related objects and DUI – drugs.
•Jesse Garrett Shirley, 30, Winder, criminal trespass – FVA (damage of $500 or less).
•Juan Gabriel Rivera, 23, Winder, failure to appear.
•Caleb Taylor Hall, 28, Winder, DUI – alcohol.
•Michael Ryan King, 37, Winder, probation violation and hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Jessica Denise Chambers, 27, Gainesville, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
AUBURN
•Billy Joe Tiller, 51, Loganville, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Melanie Christene Mosley, 29, Statham, theft by shoplifting, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana.
•Jason Shane Belman, 43, Bethlehem, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Yolanda Christine Lemke, 45, Auburn, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Edward Doyle White, 51, Auburn, hold for another agency.
•James Floyd Brannan, 62, Auburn, possession of methamphetamine, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
•Tyreece Malicke Click, 19, Statham, simple battery.
BRASELTON
•Decorius Haynes, 34, Braselton, public indecency.
STATHAM
•Sue Anne McAllister, 60, Statham, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Stephanie Anne Mitchell, 51, Winder, hold for another agency.
•Mario Antwaun Peters, 31, Statham, battery.
•Shawana Dashi Gardner, 35, Snellville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
WINDER
•Lamont Detour Jackson, 46, Winder, criminal trespass.
•Crissia Elizabeth Sprague, 32, Auburn, destroy/remove/conceal/encumber/transfer/dead with property subject to a security interest.
•Dontrell Antoine Woods, 37, Winder, possession of marijuana, public drunkenness, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, disorderly conduct and giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Keith Andre Coley Jr., 30, Winder, abatement of nuisances, generally; maintaining standards of neighborhood, unlawful possession of open containers, possession of marijuana, DUI – alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•David Christopher Beck, 39, Bogart, simple battery – FVA.
•Angela Denise Iler, 51, homeless, panhandling.
•Samuel Sutton, 69, Winder, criminal trespass – FVA (damage of $500 or less).
•William Lundy Judy Jr., 55, Winder, failure to appear.
•Walter Frederick Schiller, 53, Bethlehem, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and hands-free Georgia act violation.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Lee Gantt, 55, Lithonia, speeding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.