The following arrests were made by local law enforcement agencies in the county from Feb. 27 to March 5:
BARROW COUNTY
• Keith Lamar Lumpkin, 51, 537 Dianne Ct., Winder – hands-free Georgia Act; improper lane change; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol
• Aureliano Martinez-Rojo, 54, 1409 Hampton Ridge Rd., Norcross – driving while license suspended
• Jamari Martrell Deadwyler, 26, 3072 Washington Rd., East Point – probation violation
• Christopher Todd Phillips, 32, 201 Oakland St., Cumming – probation violation
• Tyler Aaron Smith, 316 Carter Rd., 29, Auburn – battery-Family Violence
• George William Ramsey, 33, 546 Mt Moriah Rd., Auburn – probation violation; drugs to be kept in original container; possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects; theft by shoplifting
• Buffy Lynn Sims, 44, 1005 Fleeman Rd., Hoschton – cruelty to animals (2); aggravated cruelty to animals
• Justin Lee Sims, 35, 1005 Fleeman Rd., Hoschton - cruelty to animals (2); aggravated cruelty to animals
• Juliani Malachi Bish, 18, 1962 Diamond Ridge Dr., Statham – theft by receiving
• Jayden Christian Sather, 17, 50 Lois Kinney Rd., Statham – simple assault-Family Violence; criminal trespass (Family Violence) – damage of $500 or less
• Jacob Carter Greeson, 18, 309 Woodland Dr., Winder – statutory rape- victim is 14 but less than 16/offender is 18/younger and no more than four years older; possession or control of child pornography
• Catherine Ann Terry, 31, 39 Meadowbrook Dr., Toccoa – probation violation
• Jared Benjamin Kerman, 40, 54343 Old Winder Hwy., Braselton – probation violation
• Jarrett James McCloud, 24, 123 Cedar Creek Dr., Winder – in custody for court only
• Jamiroqaui Prophet Bannister, 25, 400 Timothy Rd., Athens – improper lane change; speeding; reckless driving; DUI-multiple substances; fleeing or attempting to elude police for a felony offense
• Colin Robert Moon, 22, 311 Devonshire Dr., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
• Megan Mare Casteel, 48, 311 Devonshire Dr., Winder – disorderly conduct; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (2)
• Tony Yang, 36, 208 Heritage Way, Auburn – failure to appear
• Ralph Haywood Jones Jr., 31, 254 Griffith St., Winder – in custody for court only
• Whitney Reva Canup, 38, 273 Nunnally Rd., Winder – expired license plate; driving while license suspended; no insurance
• Erick de Jesus Boscan-Landaeta, 22, 371 Baggett Cir., Lawrenceville – brake light requirement; driving without a valid license
• Patrick James Cook, 41, 1325 Mercury Dr., Lawrenceville – knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration; possession and use of drug related objects; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.
• Cory Donald Hampton, 19, 1005 Haymon Ct., Winder – headlight requirement; driving on wrong side of road; brake light requirement; driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle; driving without a valid license
• Duane Mark O’Dell, 35, 570 Lavender Rd., Athens – failure to appear
• Mitchell A Moss, 26, 2329 Greeson Rd., Statham – possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
• Edwin Emiliano Rodriguez Pena, 18, 705 Spring Valley Rd., Athens – aggravated battery (2); criminal attempt to commit felony; possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; aggravated assault (5)
• Logan Scott Banks, 21, Exchange Circle, Winder – hold for other agency; driving while license suspended
• Tashara Hashawnie McKinney, 23, 1231 Dylan Way, Bethlehem – simple battery-Family Violence
• Sergio Manuel Banda, 24, 135 Saxon Woods Dr., Athens – failure to appear
• Dylan Roy Carder, 33, 37 Buena Vista St., Winder – criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less)
• Eli Lantz Locklear, 44, 507 Jefferson Hwy., Winder – possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; aggravated battery
• Nicole Rose Pallotta, 37, 3121 Spring Ln., Gainesville – driving while license suspended; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
GSP
• Oscar Martinez, 17, 5920 Avenue of Redwoods, South Fulton – Hand-Free Georgia Act; improper/erratic lane change; speeding; improper lance change; driving without a valid license; reckless driving
• Shanequa Shalandah Santiago, 31, 104 Harvey Grove Lane, Conyers – hold for other agency
• Lakeyshia Nadine Hampton, 40, Sable Chase Blvd., McDonough – driving while license suspended; speeding
BRASELTON
• Jeffrey R Fox, 47, 1507 Kilichi Falls Way, Braselton – battery-Family Violence
• Jay Khong Moua, 38, 107 Savannah Ln., Jefferson – criminal trespass
STATHAM
• Robin Pilar Grazulis, 23, Epworth St., Atlanta – driving while license suspended
• Brittany Nichole Haymond, 38, 61 Stovall Dr., Toccoa – DUI-alcohol/Controlled Substance; use of multibeam lighting equipment; headlight requirements
WINDER
• Kamron Shaquille Kareem Smiley, 20, 2766 Spence Ct., Dacula – registration and license plate requirement; expire license plate; removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle; no insurance; driving while license suspended
• Jessica Emily Reina, 18, 1182 Wendy Way, Winder – furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverage by persons below legal age; public drunk; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; loitering and prowling; unlawful conduct during 911 call/contacts 911 for purpose of annoy/harass/molest/911 officer or interfere or disrupt 911
• Brockese Marqueze Damons, 33, 181 James Albert Johnson Ave., Winder – failure to appear
• Anson Ray Baughcum, 17, 435 Raymond Dr., Winder – criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less); simple battery-Family Violence
• Walter Lee Lawson III, 30, 65 Sidetrack Cir., Comer – speeding; DUI-alcohol
• William Alex Sizemore, 243 Booth Rd., Statham – possession of methamphetamine; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
• Jamar Deshawn Allen, 29, 171 N Broad St., Winder – window tint violation; headlight requirements; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; possession and use of drug related objects; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.
• Connor Mark Moon, 25, 311 Devonshire Dr., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; simple battery-Family Violence
• William Boone Garmon, 42, 433 Shenandoah Ct., Winder – use of center lane; improper lane change; DUI-alcohol
• Mark Egerton Hardy, 39, 172 Georgia Ave., Winder – crossing guard lines of correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants, drugs; probation violation
• Robert Lewis Taylor, 63, 180 James Albert Johnson Ave., Winder – probation violation
• Justin Levon Bookwalter, 31, 133 Sentry Ct., Winder – probation violation (2)
