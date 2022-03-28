The following arrests around the county were reported recently by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments.
BCSO
•Anthony Steven Polk, 37, Capitola Farm Rd., Flowery Branch, probation violation.
•Jesse Garrett Shirley, 30, Cnee Ct., Winder, violation of a Family Violence Order.
•Brent Taylor McCall, 31, Huckleberry Ln., Winder, receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
•Shannon Elizabeth Groak, 30, Berrywood Way, Cumming, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive.
•Christopher Nathaniel Horn, 24, Stone Mill Run, Athens, consumption/open container of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and DUI – multiple substances.
•William Lee Mooney, 37, Holly Dr., Winder, probation violation.
•Katova Juanita Spencer, 33, Cole Cir., Bethlehem, failure to appear.
•Angela M. Givens, 49, Ponderosa Trl., Monroe, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Jessica Lynn Suttle, 36, Old Victron School Rd., Auburn, crossing guard line of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, drugs to be kept in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence.
•Robert Bolton Suttle, 42, Old Victron School Rd., Auburn, probation violations.
•Kimberly Diane Harrington, 55, Jefferson River Rd., Athens, failure to appear.
•Daquavious Laway Sims, 21, Lakeside Dr., Athens, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Marteasder E. Cooper, 35, Exchange Cir., Bethlehem, no insurance, possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine.
•Louis Angel Quevedo, 21, Applegate Ln., Atlanta, improper stopping/standing/parking in specified places and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Ramon Baragan-Cuenca, 21, East Midland Ave., Winder, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive.
•Stephanie St. Hilaire, 36, Graham St., Winder, theft by shoplifting.
•Candice Marie Mobley, 42, Cunningham Dr., Columbus, failure to appear.
•Tommy Eugene Carroll, 37, Vera Ct., Winder, reckless driving and DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive.
•Keanthony Deoreo Johnson, 30, Capitol Ave., Winder, failure to appear.
•Jordan Matthew Zettler, 26, Cimarron Walk, Sandy Springs, failure to report accident with injury/death or damage, DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive and following too closely.
•Francisco Javier Hernandez-Vasquez, 39, Windywood Dr., Montgomery, Ala., driving without a valid driver’s license and driver must move over for emergency vehicles.
•William Darius J. Dorsey, 28, Alawana Dr., Athens, hold for another agency.
•Scott Albert Farr, 28, Hilldale Dr., Winder, child support.
•Ashley Dawn Johnson, 36, Alexander St., Winder, probation violation.
•Myriah Chae Platt, 34, Hog Mountain Rd., Dacula, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive.
•Jerry David Jones, 57, Cedar Creek Rd., Winder, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, drugs to be kept in original container and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
•Matthew Dustin Wade, 36, Milieo Pl. SW, Lilburn, probation violations.
•Darren Jamaine Chipman, 32, Triborough Hollow, Lawrenceville, probation violation.
•Brenton Wayne Cook, 47, Blueberry Ln., Winder, probation violations.
•Matthew Edward Wade, 35, Verner Rd., Lawrenceville, seat belts violation (adults), open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages and DUI – alcohol.
•Alicia Amy Gazaway, 35, Karis Ln., Winder, theft by shoplifting.
•Leon Anthony T. Williams, 56, Timber Ives Dr., Dacula, following too closely, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, reckless driving and DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive.
•Kristie Michelle Heffron, 28, Highland Way, Maysville, failure to appear.
•Wesley Allen Bagwell, 34, Meadow Trace Dr., Auburn, criminal trespass, terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass – FVA, simple assault – FVA and failure to appear.
•Richard Darren Atha, 53, Etheridge Dr., Auburn, probation violations.
•Philip Lloyd Hembrey, 56, Queens Dr., Winder, battery – FVA.
•Travis Scott Nelson, 48, Akins Rd., Statham, probation violations.
•Brannon Lee, 33, Appian Ct., Colorado Springs, Colo., possession of marijuana, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI – alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances.
•Rebecca Ann Robinson, 33, Vera Ct., Winder, DUI – alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances.
•Stephen Bryan McFalls, 49, Dee Kennedy Rd., Winder, affray (fighting).
•Jeremiah James Sailors, 42, Matthews School Rd., Winder, failure to appear.
AUBURN
•Michael Anthony Daniel, 43, Wages Rd., Auburn, warrant arrest.
•Christian Jalen Martin, 22, Trace Ln., Lawrenceville, operating a vehicle without a valid tag/decal and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Abrahaman Muhammad, 41, Sugar Maple Ln. SW, Conyers, warrant arrest.
•Justin Early Peppers, 38, Sue Ln., Auburn, warrant arrest.
•John Remy Mattox, 20, Parks Mill Rd., Auburn, warrant arrest.
•Andrea L. Israel, 39, Plantation Dr., Monroe, warrant arrest.
•Francisco Medina Rodriguez, 46, Settle St., Winder, driving while unlicensed or on an expired driver’s license.
•Silas Dorsey Gray, 45, Louise Anderson Dr., Griffin, possession of methamphetamine, use of a tag to conceal the identity of a vehicle and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Estanislao Torres Gonzalez, 59, Dandelion Ln., Auburn, driving while unlicensed or on an expired driver’s license and failure to stop at a stop/yield sign.
•Lindsay Wilson Witcher, 35, Hillside Ct. NW, Winder, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Deanna Lee Simmons, 37, Patrol Rd., Forsyth, possession of methamphetamine, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and theft by taking.
•Kegan Tate Johnston, 29, Wynter Frost Walk, Bethlehem, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Victoria Lynn Hewlett, 30, Rockwell Church Rd., Winder, warrant arrest.
•Jason Jefferson Doyle, 39, Windemere Dr., Loganville, warrant arrest.
•Jay Alexander Chambers, 27, Creek Nation Rd., Jefferson, failure to maintain lane, DUI – drugs less safe and possession of marijuana.
•Andrew Jeremiah Dean, 32, Willowgate Way, Auburn, warrant arrest.
•Carlos Alberto Caceda, 69, Meadow Trace Dr., Auburn, warrant arrest.
•Javier Enrique Camargo Martinez, 52, Madrid Falls Dr., Braselton, warrant arrest.
•Heather Marie Knight, 44, Hillside Ct., Winder, warrant arrest.
•Brandon Michael Medina, 37, Apple Grove Rd., Buford, speeding, following too closely and failure to maintain lane.
STATHAM
•Jessica Lashay Young, 37, Bonnybrook Dr. SW, Atlanta, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Angelica Lumpkins, 36, Gains School Rd., Athens, no license plate, operating an unregistered vehicle/new resident has 30 days to register a vehicle, no insurance and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•James Matthew Heller, 39, Vintage Way, Hoschton, DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and improper stopping on the roadway.
•Tyrone Stewart, 33, Acadian Rd., Athens, tag light required, DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive and open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages.
•Kassidy Reese Vasquez, 18, Tallon Trace, Lawrenceville, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive.
•Jason Logan Hooper, 43, White St., Hoschton, expired license plate.
WINDER
•Jeffrey Allen Harvey, 31, Glenview Terrace, Winder, receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with the intent to distribute a Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, failure to appear and probation violation.
•Brielle Lynn Mandt, 25, Sanders St., Winder, violation of a Family Violence Order.
•Lamont Detour Jackson, 46, Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem, failure to appear.
•Angeleah Nicole Macklin, 18, Fall View Ct., Winder, criminal trespass – FVA.
•Haley Gale Lynn Barnes, 28, Bellview St., Winder, probation violation.
•Wayne Butler, 62, Capitol Ave., Winder, theft by taking, drugs to be kept in original container and manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with the intent to distribute a Controlled Substance.
•Casey Christopher Tuggle, 34, Charles Ct., Winder, possession of methamphetamine and battery – FVA.
•Vonterrius T. Jackson, 31, East Wright St., Winder, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of marijuana, manufacture/possess etc. a Controlled Substance or counterfeit substance or marijuana near a park/housing project, possession and sue of drug-related objects and possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.
•Tylenn Jawyon Thurmond, 18, Wood Ave., Winder, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Stravious Martez Johnson, 31, Embassy Walk, Winder, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, consumption/open container of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and DUI – alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances.
•Kavion C. Brown, 36, Sutherland Dr., Winder, false imprisonment.
•Unita Bayo Carter, 29 Roxey Ln., Winder, failure to appear.
•Gregory Kenneth Broughton Jr., 47, Brookview Terrace, Winder, cruelty to children, battery – FVA, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls and criminal trespass – FVA.
•Marion Terrell Henry, 48, Granite Ln., Loganville, public drunkenness.
•Keith Antwan Prosser, 38, New Hope Rd., Wrightsville, battery – FVA.
•Jimmy Dwain House, 56, Gainesville Hwy., Winder, reckless driving, simple assault, receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, possession and use of drug-related objects, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of marijuana and aggravated assault.
•Alexander R. Reyes, 50, Shore View Way, Suwanee, cruelty to children, simple assault – FVA, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls and battery – FVA.
•Cierra Delacey Duncan, 22, Woodrow Pl., Macon, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and public drunkenness.
•Sorel B. Rinvil, 29, SW Ave., Belle Glade, Fla., fugitive from justice.
•Craig Steven Granville, 62, Appalachee Church Rd., Auburn, criminal trespass.
•Joseph Jarvis Tanner, 36, Windsor Dr., Winder, probation violations.
•Tylor Alan Leach, 24, Northcrest Dr., Winder, simple battery – FVA.
