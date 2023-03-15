The following arrests were made by law enforcement agencies around the county from March 6-12:
AUBURN
• Grant Francis Scherruble, 43, 3492 Mulberry Lane Way, Dacula – reckless driving; lighted headlights; fleeing/attempting to elude police; improper passing in area marked b signs and road signs; speeding
BARROW COUNTY
• Michael Brandon Roberts, 40, 836 Crystal Meadow Dr., Winder – probation violation
• Ronald Josue Garcia Chacin, 26, 371 Baggett Cir., Lawrenceville – speeding; driving without a valid license
• James Edwin Key, 32, 4142 Stone Mountain Hwy., Lilburn – probation violation (2)
• Lajerius Tywon Shumpert, 23, 6200 Bakers Ferry Rd., Atlanta – probation violation
• Forrest Mitchell Crowe, 46, 681 County Line-Auburn Rd., Winder – hold for other agency
• Kathryn Cortney Hudgens,42, 211 Broad Meadows Rd., Dublin – DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; improper backing; improper lane change
• Wesley Scott Welch, 33, 1604 Highway 60, Hoschton – probation violation
• Charles William McClellan, 33, 2431 Merrion Ct Park, Dacula – failure to appear
• Robert E. Nesbitt Sr., 48, 1822 Miller Lake Drive, Bethlehem – disorderly conduct
• Franklin Maurice Young, 49, 276 The Plaza St., Athens – in custody for court only
• Kahlil Aassad Bruce, 36, 497 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem – probation violation
• Ronald Justin Duke, 32, 1320 Ernest Elder Rd., Winder – probation violation
• Tevin Hyrie Moon, 30, 113 N Williams St., Winder – in custody for court only
• Valdis Antonio Starks, 37, 42 Lee St., Winder – in custody for court only
• Donny Ray Bevers, 44, 475 Cedar Ridge Dr., Winder – in custody for court only
• Michael Antoine Howard Sr., 35, 701 Tanner Bridge Cir., Bethlehem – in custody for court only
• John Anthony Lewkowicz, 35, 4819 Remington Dr., Flowery Branch – no insurance; possession of firearm by convicted felon
• Jaysen Robert Peeples, 44, 278 Englewood Rd., Winder – probation violation
• Tammy Rena Fowler, 55, 408 Blueberry Ln., Winder – battery-Family Violence
• Rodney Wayne Moore, 59, 408 Blueberry Ln, Winder – hold for other agency
• Jathan Darrell King, 33, 67 E New St., Winder – probation violation
• Carlos Ernesto Mendoza, 24, 4514 Peachtree St., Atlanta – failure to appear
• James Farrell Collins Jr., 65, 320 Kilcrease Rd., Auburn – probation violation
• Tonya Lynn Collins, 39, 989 Fred Kilcrease Rd., Auburn – probation violation
• Hugo Romero Gomez, 30, 2959 River Birch Ln, Gainesville – possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (2); possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; probation violation
• Kimberly D Henderson, 41, 2867 Argyle Dr., Atlanta – probation violation; in custody for court only
• Kristen Nicole Tanner, 34, 166 Mt. Moriah Rd., Auburn – in custody for court only
• Tyesia Shakarra Burgess, 36, 378 Tanners Bridge Cir., Bethlehem – giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
• Ricardo Andre Moreno, 39, 100 Guy Maddox Rd., Braselton – probation violation
• Heriberto Jonathan Escalante, 35, 829 Hwy. 211, Winder – driving without a valid license; speeding
• Michael Foster Reynolds, 43, 472 Argonne Rd., Winder – sentenced inmate
• William Leonard Alexander, 31, 111 Morgan St., Toccoa – interference with government property; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
• Michael Richard Thomas, 48, 32 Lake Elder Cir., Auburn – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute; transactions in drug related objects prohibited
• Kathryn Elizabeth Logan, 31, 134 Patrick Mill Rd., Winder – possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
• Michael Phillips Dobbins, 40, 1011 Harper Rd., Madison – failure to appear
• Benito Hernandez-Escandon 38, 1900 Rosemont Pkwy., Alpharetta – driving without a valid license; speeding
• Okami Sennin Riley, 30, 2571 Elliot St., Atlanta – identity fraud theft when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person
• Teudis Stanley Rosa, 34, 919 Lochwolde Ln, Bethlehem – failure to appear
• Kennis Jermaine Todd, 38, 958 Chapel Hill Dr., Lawrenceville – possession and use of drug related objects; possession of cocaine; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana
• Quinton J Shannon, 38, 4532 Sport Rd., Mullins, S. Carolina – crossing guard lines of corrections facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; theft by bringing stolen property into state; driving while license suspended; sell/distribute/display/provide to minor drug related objects; possession of cocaine; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana
• Cynthia Nicole Brooks, 33, 3803 Raiders Ridge Dr., Lithonia – sentenced inmate
• Larry Lee King, 57, 652 Hansell St., Atlanta – possession and use of drug related objects
• Sherri Lea Ward, 60, 723 Hwy. 270, Doerun – possession and use of drug related objects; possession of cocaine
• Michael Leon Bowman, 33, 84 Clover Leaf Rd., Cleveland – driving while license suspended; lighted headlights
• Joshua Charles Schooler, 34, 2376 Athens Hwy., Jefferson – simple assault-Family Violence (3)
• Samuel Dewayne Gragg, 44, 300 Patrol Rd., Forsyth – no insurance; driving while license suspended; expired license plate
• Shelby Leanna Kennedy, 30, 238 Lynn Rd., Bethlehem – sentenced to weekends
• Cory Michael Autry, 32, 60 Spring Ct., Newborn – hold for other agency; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (2)
• Roberto Carlos Rojas Hernandez, 42, 22 Wayne Rd., Cartersville – improper lane change; driving without a valid license
• Efran Odilton De La Rosa Samayoa, 20, 1465 Hwy. 29 N, Athens – expired license plate; driving without a valid license
• Felipe R Duenas, 57, 1209 Monroe Hwy., Bethlehem – driving without a valid license; brake lights required
• Tamara Mckinney Rhine, 58, 2659 Ho Hum Hollow Rd., Monroe – reckless driving
• Justin Alexander Hobbs, 29, 1307 Etheridge Dr., Auburn – driving while license suspended
• Porsha Brenae Fisher, 30, 33 Stovall St., Winder – sentenced to weekends
• William Jessie Reynolds, 58, 303 Hillside Ct., Winder -failure to appear; probation violation
• Erika Michelle Plummer, 23, 2820 Legislative Ln., Buford – consumption/open container violation; reckless driving; improper lane change; DUI-multiple substances
• Ronny Tyler Moss, 24, 1551 Astondale Rd., Bishop – obscured or missing license plates; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana
• Terry Obrayan Rojas Romero, 31, 3207 Henderson Mill Rd., Chamblee – improper lane change; driving without a valid license; hit and run; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
• Kristy Dawn Peppers, 30, 700 Ode Peppers Rd., Winder – failure to appear
• Chrsitopher M Rayburn, 44, 1003 Dee Kennedy Rd., Auburn – driving without a valid license
WINDER
• Cortney Lyric Gamble, 23, 604 Evergreen Rd., Winder- brake light requirements; consumption/open container violation; DUI-alcohol
• Nicholas Brady Miller, 24, 206 2nd St., Winder – reckless conduct; aggravated assault
• Christopher Eugene Hammond, 34, 608 Rockwell Church Rd., Winder – probation violation; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession of methamphetamine; possession of cocaine; crossing guard lines of correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
• Caleb Taylor Hall, 29, 611 Leigh Ct., Winder – open container violation; DUI-alcohol
• Jessica Lynn Suttle, 37, 1317 Old Victron School Rd., Auburn – possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession of methamphetamine; probation violation
• Avion Lee Washington, 20, 266 Capitol Ave., Winder – following too closely; DUI-drugs, alcohol or other intoxicating substances; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.
• Robert Troy Delong, 35, 505 Valleyview Dr., Winder – driving while license revoked; simple battery- Family Violence
• Ethan Riley Vincente, 20, 148 W Midland Ave., Winder – possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
• Tommy Lee Knight, 21, 301 E Wright St., Winder – possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
• Layla Tomlin, 30, 1365 Yorkshire Dr., Winder- failure to appear
• Fernando Daniel Palacvios Martinez, 26, 1530 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Auburn – failure to register vehicle; no insurance; driving without a valid license
• Traci Leann Gearin, 40, 558 Scrooch Ct., Winder – following too closely’; DUI-alcohol, drugs or intoxicating substance
• Jessica Auburn Caldwell, 29, 918 Jim Johnson Rd., Winder – DUI-drugs
• Tia Katrina McDaniel – 34, 158 Elkgrove Dr., Auburn – possession of drug related objects
• Jacorian Rodrickious Carr, 27, 368 Mobile Dr., Winder – simple battery-Family Violence (2)
• Kimberly Ann Sokolowski, 582 Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson – marijuana possession less than 1 oz; theft by receiving
• Eric Adam Moon, 39, 827 Eastmont Rd., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; affray (fighting); public drunk; disturbing the peace; disorderly conduct; criminal trespass
• Rex William Davis, 43, 825 Eastmont Rd., Winder – criminal trespass; disturbing the peace (2); affray (fighting); disorderly conduct; public drunk
• Jose Antonio Villagomez, 22, 85 E Wright St., Winder – possession of cocaine
• Cecrett Cazia Johnson, 21, 759 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem – simple assault – Family Violence
STATHAM
• Misty Dawn Busby, 37, 2014 Kirkland Cir., Statham – DUI-alcohol; improper lane change; methods of turning at intersections; failure to obey traffic control device
• Michael David Greyer, 20, 6596 Anson Ct., Stone Mountain – DUI-alcohol; speeding
• Terry Terrell Westberry, 42, 458 Florida Dr., Columbus – marijuana possession less than 1 oz; littering highway; failure to yield to emergency vehicle; no insurance; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration; brake light requirement
• Billy Wayne Mathis, 33, 504 McCarty Rd., Statham – hold for other agency
