The following arrests around the county were reported recently by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn and Winder police departments.
BCSO
•Jose Ines Candelaria, 33, Glenview Ter., Winder, false imprisonment and battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Diana Isabel Oliver, 64, Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Winder, simple assault – FVA.
•Raashawn Marquis Gaskin, 31, homeless, failure to appear.
•Nathaniel William Blumentritt, 20, Attery Pl., Decatur, expired license plate, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
•Lorenzo Stephenson, 61, Atlanta Hwy. NW, Auburn, public indecency, simple assault, cruelty to children, consumption/open container of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
•Maria Torres Ortiz, 41, Brunton Rd., Bethlehem, battery – FVA.
•Rigoberto Ocampo, 21, Trail Bullock, Loganville, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs.
•Omar Alva, 37, Beaver Dr., Norcross, speeding in a construction zone and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Nathaniel D. Long Sr., 37, Haymon Ct., Winder, reckless driving, consumption/open container of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle, speeding in a construction zone, DUI – multiple substances and purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
•Marcus Marion Baker, 49, Bay Creek Ct., Loganville, probation violations.
•Edward Leclyde Falls, 44, Clear Stream Run, Auburn, consumption/open container of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive.
•Briana Elizabeth Hall, 30, Hwy. 11, Monroe, probation violations.
•Stacy Marie Powell, 47, Hwy. 82, Statham, probation violation.
•Tyler Quentez Edwards, 23, George Busbee Pkwy. NW, Kennesaw, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Gabriel Arturo Acevedo Galea, 24, Sweetwater Rd., Lawrenceville, driving without a valid driver’s license, reckless driving, DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive and speeding in a construction zone.
•Luis Daniel Rojas-Vargas, 28, Cyperts Trl., Winder, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Jimontrey Octavio Lee Mccommons, 25, Winter Hill Dr., Winterville, speeding in a construction zone and reckless driving.
•Tara Lynn Cox, 38, Lynn Rd., Bethlehem, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Jeffery Edward Baracco, 38, Sandy Springs Dr., Athens, child support.
•Tevin Jyrie Moon, 29, North Williams St., Winder, unlawful for a person employed/associated with gang to conduct/participate in criminal activity, manufacture/possess etc. a Controlled Substance or counterfeit substance or marijuana near park/housing project, manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with the intent to distribute a Controlled Substance and probation violation.
•Kentrevis Kenjuan Daniel, 17, Pasteur Ct., Winterville, driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding in a construction zone.
•William Reynolds Cohn, 21, Whitemarsh Way, Savannah, littering highway, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, speeding in a construction zone and DUI – multiple substances.
•Kristin Lorraine Burgess, 40, Parker Rd., Auburn, DUI – drugs.
•Melanie Christene Mosley, 29, Amber Ridge Rd., Statham, probation violation.
•Stephen Theodore Pierce, 37, Carter Hill Dr., Bethlehem, probation violation.
•Joshua Jacob Nelson Creech, 25, Windchase Dr., Brandon, Miss., taillights required and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Tara Dawn Willingham, 34, Wood Hill Dr., Dacula, theft by shoplifting.
•Tony Lavonne Hilley, 50, Persimmon Dr., Hartwell, probation violation.
•Anthony Lee Greene, 26, Graystone Dr., Winder, electronically furnishing obscene material to minors, computer pornography and causing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for recording purposes.
•Kari Ann Norman, 34, Lena Carter Rd., Buford, violation of a Family Violence Order (FVO).
•Emmanuel Jose Perez, 29, Franklin Rd., Marietta, simple assault – FVA and simple battery – FVA.
•Kenny Ray Knight Jr., 31, West New St., Winder, probation violation.
•Sheree Lynn Thompson, 32, Persimmon St., Toccoa, hold for another agency.
•James Tyler Hardigree, 20, Blanding Way, Winder, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and simple assault – FVA.
•David Wade Breheim Jr., 34, Bethlehem Rd., Winder, probation violation, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
AUBURN
•Gwendolyn Jean Bard, 21, Fort Daniels Dr., Dacula, no insurance and driving with a suspended tag.
•Jonathan Renwick Scott, 47, Sterling Pointe Ct., Lawrenceville, improper transfer of a license plate/decal, operating a vehicle without a valid tag/decal and no insurance.
•Daniel Eric Knowlton, 29, Ashley Cir., Athens, warrant arrest.
•James William Robertson, 39, Patrol Rd., Forsyth, warrant arrest.
•Justin Matthew Adkins, 29, Ambers Ln., Commerce, criminal damage to property and aggravated assault.
•Jessica Sumner, 20, Parks Mill Rd., Auburn, simple assault – FVA.
•Christopher M. Vaughan, 44, Guy Maddox Rd., Braselton, warrant arrest.
•Charity Lee Campbell, 34, Etheridge Rd., Auburn, adult safety belts violation, DUI – drugs less sage and failure to maintain lane.
•Tiara Lynn Thomas, 33, Glen Terrace Rd., Auburn, possession of a drug-related object, DUI – drugs less safe and DUI – drugs - endangerment of a minor child.
•Danielle Nicole Bennett, 31, Harmony Church Rd., Gainesville, warrant arrest.
•Darnell Cephas Larkin, 38, Carter Rd., Auburn, DUI – alcohol less safe and warrant arrest.
•Darryl Lee Thomas, 53, South Chestatee St., Dahlonega, warrant arrest.
BRASELTON
•Dustin Waylon Stoyle, 30, Old Canon Church Rd., Bowersville, DUI – drugs and purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
STATHAM
•Ernesto Gonzalez Gutierrez, 56, Providence Rd., Statham, taillights required, seat belts violations – adult, obscured or missing license plate, expired license plate, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•James W. White, 35, Old Bishop Rd., Bishop, concealing the identity of a vehicle, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and expired license plate.
•Benjamin James Howells, 20, English Ivey Ln. NW, Kennesaw, expired license plate, classes of licenses violation and fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
WINDER
•Daniel Wayne Crowe, 54, Fairview Ct., Winder, failure to appear.
•Justin Travis Edwards, 19, Bill Rutledge Rd., Winder, theft by taking and entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or felony.
•Gaige Allen Cayton, 18, Ryan Rd., Winder, theft by deception, theft by taking and burglary.
•Jonathan David Schultz, 32, Claire Ave., Panama City, Fla., probation violation.
•Juan Antonio Garcia Vaca, Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem, DUI – alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Frankie Davontae Durham, 21, Meadow View Dr., Monroe, failure to appear.
•Bruce Wendell Butler, 59, Campbell St., Winder, failure to appear.
•Darcy Potvin Mandt, 49, Sanders St., Winder, failure to appear.
•Brielle Lynn Mandt, 25, Sanders St., Winder, cruelty to children – intentionally allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence battery and battery – FVA.
•Alejandro Prianti, 21, Casper Dr., Gainesville, following too closely and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Justin Matthew Adkins, 29, Ambers Ln., Commerce, possession and use of drug-related objects and scavenging.
•Randy Joe Brown, 65, Williams Ct., Winder, probation violations.
•Wesley Eugene Baird, 40, Memory Ln., Winder, hold for another agency.
