The following arrests were made by local law enforcement agencies around the county:
BARROW COUNTY
• Kelley Denise Savage, 32, homeless – probation violation
• Aisha Zakia Webb, 47, 48 Riley Ct., Bethlehem – reckless driving; speeding; improper lane change; DUI-alcohol
• Nicole Debranne Kristensen, 31, 704 Bishop Woods Rd., Bethlehem – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; simple battery-Family Violence
• Anthony Royce Coggins, 19, 3485 Hamilton Mill Rd., Buford – reckless driving; furnishing, purchasing alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age; driving without a valid license; DUI-multiple substances
• Marisa Jade Blackmon, 31, 241 Harvey Lokey Rd., Bethlehem – battery-Family Violence
• Richard Lee Hollis, 56, 4476 Cannon Bridge Rd., Demorest – probation violation
• Andre Miguel Desouza, 69, 2360 West Broad St., Athens – probation violation
• Xavier Tremain Slayton, 39, 133 James Albert Johnson Ave., Winder – probation. Violation (2)
• Omar Yahya Kitoel, 58, 1370 Rivershyre Pkwy., Lawrenceville – theft of services
• Christian Scott Seagraves, 25, 1389 Beringer Dr., Hoschton – criminal trespass (Family Violence – damage of $500 or less
• Anthony Dominic Stark, 19, 428 Lois Ln., Winder -battery-Family Violence
• Holly Marie Ertley, 43, 839 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem – failure to appear
• Dilma Bartolon, 16 Pingston Oak Cir., winder – following too closely; driving without a valid license
• Tyler Michael Waddell, 23, 210 Crescent Cir., Gainesville – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; marijuana possession, possession of cocaine
• Christopher Eugene Hammond, 35, 608 Rockwell Church Rd., Winder – probation violation; possession of a Schedule II Controlled substance
• Thomas R Ulrich, 58, 1105 Bankhead Hwy., Winder -public drunk
• Jennifer Lashelle Wood-Culpepper, 54, 108 Treemont Way, Winder – simple battery-Family Violence
• Ivy Michelle Clark, 24, 291 Hillside Ct., Winder – failure to appear
• Chelsea Alyssa Wright-Hall, 31, 203 Williams Rd., Auburn – probation violation
• James Edgar Cash, 42, 256 Englewood Rd., Winder -probation violation
• Rachel Gamvoa-Gonzalez, 19, unknown – failure to appear
• Christopher Lynn Villanueva, 42, 645 Pecks Mill Creeks Rd., Dahlonega – terroristic threats and acts; criminal trespass (Family Violence)-damage of $500 or less; simple assault-Family Violence
• Kimberleigh Gwen Tanner, 22, 2069 Hwy. 211 NE, Statham – probation violation
• Jeremiah Nicholas Carter, 33, 212 Nunnally Rd., Winder – probation violation (2)
• Douglas Leroy Evans, 76, 3793 Indian Shoals Rd., Bethlehem – sexual battery
• Donte Jaquaon Thompson, 28, 7170 Center S., Lithonia – probation violation
• Alex Parker Johnson, 35, 145 Sunrise Dr., Hoschton – hold for other agency
• Paul Lamar Hamilton, 62, 1551 Dee Kennedy Rd., Hoschton – sentenced inmate
• Lester Bill Jackson, 28, 312 Knightbridge Ln., Winder – theft by taking- articles from motor vehicle; entering automobile with intent to commit theft or felony
• James Clayton Bradford, 49, 678 Apalachee Ridge Rd., Auburn – criminal trespass (family Violence-damage of $500 or less; battery-Family Violence; aggravated assault; terroristic threats and acts
• Hank Chevi Ray Card, 34, 1333 Beverly Ln., Hull – disorderly conduct; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; interference with government property; possession of methamphetamine
• Michael Tyler Knight, 28, 1636 Miller Valley Dr, Bethlehem – violation of Family Violence Order
• Xavier Jason Harrell-Rosalez, 30, 1242 Dale Dr., Monroe – no license plate; improper lane change
• Damien Moralez-Salazar, 35, 1506 Farmington Way, Winder -failure to appear
• Sara B Gaspard, 27, 131 E Broad St., Athens – possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; drugs to be kept in original container; DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; improper lane change; speeding
• Alejandro Hernandez -Paraz, 1003 kings mill Run., Athens – expired license plate; following too closely; driving while license suspended
• Dana Clotieal Wall, 49, 197 Wages Rd., Auburn – battery-Family Violence
• Anthony Kenyon Hall, 42, 758 Colee Dr., Winder – sentenced inmate
• Antony Michael McInnis, 35, 353 Gaingstar Walk, Winder – probation violation
• James Albert Mason, 46, 416 Northridge Ln., Winder- Pedestrian Under the Influence
• James Stephen Piece, 71, 54 Matthews School Rd., Winder- criminal trespass-interference with property
• Frederick Gross, 37, 124 Saint Thomas Ct., Fairburn – homicide by vehicle; failure to bey traffic control device
• Jacob Hugh Nash, 33, 188 Parks Mill Rd., Auburn – hold for other agency; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
• Javier J. Ruiz, 29, 802 Gerogetowne Dr, Winder- battery-Family Violence
• Kathryn Cortner Hudgens, 42, 211 Broad Meadows Rd., Dublin – improper lane change; hit and run (nonserious injury and/or damage; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol
• Dennis Keith Brown, 37, 631 Rock Elm Dr., Auburn – marijuana possession; drugs to be kept in original container; operating unregistered vehicle; no insurance; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance
• Steven Willis Hale, 49, 506 Pendergrass Rd., Winder – giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; possession of methamphetamine; probation violation (2)
• Shelby Lynn James, 23, 1503 Quail Run, Auburn – sentenced to weekends
• Parker Allen James, 27, 1503 Quail Run, Auburn — sentenced to weekends
• Mikecell Duncan, 53, 310 Caesar Rd., Winder – probation violation (2)
• Marques Lee Orlado, 27, unknown – sentenced to weekends
• Detine Desiree Thomas, 22, 903 Vinings Dr., Winder- driving on wrong side of road; improper passing in no passing zone improper lane change; reckless driving; aggressive driving; aggravated assault
• Albert A-Unray Johnson Jr., 23, 254 Keselt Ct., Winder -probation violation
• Lamonte Dianell Smith, 1400 Herrington Rd., Lawrenceville – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; disrupting public school, loitering upon school premises or within a school safety zone; criminal trespass
• Brian Michael Mandella, 51, 1173 Atlanta Hwy., Auburn -probation violation
• Justin Early Peppers, 40, 195 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Bethlehem – probation violation
• Jaejae Jason Harrell, 22, 1242 Dale Dr., Monroe – criminal damage to property
• Allan Lopez Torres, 19, 1603 Butterfly Ln, Statham – driver must move over for emergency vehicles; DUI-drugs
• Javaris Drequis Virgin, 29, Legacy Park, Lawrenceville – hold for other agency; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; theft by receiving stolen property
• Amanda Kate Pruitt, 29, 113 Thornton Rd., Winder- sentenced to weekends
• Christopher Scott Fross, 41, E Wiseman Ln./Christmas Ave., Bethlehem – failure to appear
• Tristan Isaiah Huff, 25, 1232 Palmer Dr., Winder – hit and run; fail to report accident with injury, death or damage; criminal damage to property; striking fixes object; improper lane change
• Jacquelyn Marie Rainwater, 58, 978 Shannon Rd., Loganville – DUI-drugs
• Jepheny Xiong, 37, 410 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Bethlehem – simple battery-Family Violence
BRASELTON
• Nabrendyn Zacamren Harper, 18, 2661 Bald Cypress Dr., Braselton – unlawful conduct during 911 call by using obscene/vulgar/profane language to intimidate/harass 911 officer
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
• Elrain Rolon-Leon, 28, 5709 Cobb Meadow NW, Norcross. – speeding; driving without a valid license
WALTON COUNTY
• Cameron Brice Murphee, 20, 5045 Hightower Trail, Oxford – housed for other agency
• Caleb John Frederik, 29, 10 6h St., Monroe -0 housed for other agency
• Gregory Dwyane Cain, 45, 420 Parker Rd., Covington – housed for other agency
• Chad Neal Needham, 42, 2019 Snows Mill Rd., Monroe – housed for other agency
WINDER
• Chris Charles Henderson, 63, 2100 Northwest Pkwy., Marietta – forgery-3rd degree
• Brian Joshua Sims, 23, 124 2nd St., Winder – false imprisonment; aggravated battery
• Nicholas Stephen Latham, 29, 465 Northcrest Dr., Winder – public drunkenness; disorderly conduct
• James Harson Creech III, 50, 169 W Athens St., Winder- failure to appear
• Damion Ricketts, 19, 83 Searchlight Ct., Winder -simple battery-Family Violence
• Gustavo Martinez-Sanchez, 24, 1675 Dykes Rd., Newborn – driving without a valid license; following too closely
• Jared Uziel Pelcastre, 19, 490 Gainesville Hwy., Winder- hit and run (nonserious injury) and/or damage
• Robing Rebecca Carter, 48, 7250 Campbellton Rd., Atlanta – driving unsafe vehicle; driving while license suspended
• Casario Ray, 27, unknown – disturbing the peace; public drunkenness
• Jonathan Mark Stephens, 3535 Old Rockmart Rd., Silber Creek – willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
• Sanquana Tierra Butler, 27 Horton St, Winer – simple assault, stalking (Family Violence) (3); hands free- Gorgia Act; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (3); no horn/improper use of horn; following too closely; reckless driving; aggressive driving
• Geoffrey Kevin Dennis, 58 2081 Mallard Ridge Rd., Madison – driving while license suspended
• Bryant Keith Wilburn, 60, 3060 Barrett Rd., Gainesville – marijuana possession less than 1 oz (2) ; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession of cocaine (2); possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; taillights required
• Van Steven Babcock, 58, 76 2nd St., Winder- criminal trespass
• Dereck Zeledon, 18, 124 2nd St., Winder- Hands-Free Georgia Act
• Daniel Keith Moore, 57, 412 N 5th Ave., Winder – DUI-alcohol
• Elijah Dane Taylor, 17, 419 Northridge Ln., Winder -criminal damage to property
• Triston Bryce Clemons, 19, 40 Quail Ct., Winder – simple assault; criminal damage to property
• Denise Nicole Blakely, 51, 171 N Broad St., Winder – driving while license suspended; DUI-multiple substances
• Hayley Ronnay Sims, 26, 177 Melrose St., Winder- cruelty to children-3rd degree; battery
• Michael Paul Segars, 18, 64 Stable Gate Dr., Blairsville – minor purchasing, attempting to purchase or possessing tobacco vapor products; terroristic threats and acts; theft by taking; aggravated assault; battery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.