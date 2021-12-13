The following arrests around the county December 3-9 were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol.
BCSO
•Robert William Watkins, 51, Winder, 10 counts of computer pornography, four counts of child molestation, two counts of rape strongarm, six counts of incest, six counts of aggravated sexual battery and four counts of aggravated sodomy – commit sodomy with force and against person’s will or person is less than 10 years of age.
•Michelle Elizabeth Bridges, 37, Macon, failure to appear.
•Karen Jean Shepard, 57, Winder, criminal damage to property.
•Amy Dianne Rowell, 45, Winder, serious injury by vehicle, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – multiple substances, driving on the wrong side of the road and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
•Jasmine Nicole Burton, 34, Flowery Branch, DUI – endangering a child under 14 years of age, DUI – drugs and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
•Hassan Ali Isong, 26, Bethlehem, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Randi Lonon Perez, 36, Good Hope, hold for another agency.
•Alexander Neng Xiong, 34, Winder, probation violations.
•April Christine Poore, 31, Winder, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
•Olivia Anne Knight, 18, Savannah, failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping, reckless driving and DUI – drugs.
•Athena Raquel Landon, 18, Milton, possession of marijuana.
•Melchor Zaragoza Rodriguez, 41, Athens, improper lane change, reckless driving and DUI – alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances.
•Janeth L. Kuri, 38, Winder, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Tyson Cordirious Johnson, 35, Winder, expired license plate and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Jason Martin Hibbert, 35, Monroe, criminal trespass – FVA and simple assault – FVA.
•Casey Deanna George, 24, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive.
•Lawrence Edward Huff, 34, Statham, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, consumption/open container of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, reckless driving and DUI – multiple substances.
•Ronnie Klayton Jordan, 41, Athens, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana, reckless driving and DUI – drugs.
•Cameron Alexander Lemons, 28, Atlanta, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, consumption/open container of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and DUI – alcohol.
•Bobby Junior Bowles, 40, Bethlehem, cruelty to children and battery – FVA.
•James Clayton Newman Jr., 68, Richmond Hill, expired license plate, consumption/open container of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area, no insurance, reckless driving and DUI – alcohol.
•Larry Matthew Blair, 39, Athens, failure to appear.
•Brady C. Brumbalow, 22, Dacula, following too closely, DUI – alcohol and possession of a Schedule IC Controlled Substance.
•Ramona Snell Bruce, 62, Winder, failure to appear.
•Michael Wayne Puckett, 55, Auburn, probation violation, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Kenisha Chante Griffin, 18, Loganville, failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Joshua Daniel Cochran, 34, Bethlehem, probation violation.
•Kelly Marie Lewis, 39, Hartwell, probation violation.
•Issac Lee Dillard, 19, Crawford, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Cameron Alexander Gregory, 23, Alto, probation violation.
•Jamarcus Latrell Johnson, 47, Hinesville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
•Jean Carlos Ayala-Vazquez, 40, Winder, criminal trespass.
•Justin Michael Brewer, 30, Winder, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Tyler Stephen Chick, 25, Winder, criminal trespass – FVA and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Jonathon Hunter Stovall, 29, Hoschton, brake light requirements for vehicles manufactured with two or more brake lights and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Deanne Carter Hughes, 43, Winder, theft by shoplifting.
•Zachary Scott Fleming, 30, Dacula, following too closely, improper stopping on the roadway, hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident and DUI – alcohol.
•Anthony Kenyon Hall, 41, Winder, reckless driving, DUI – alcohol and battery – FVA.
•Antonio Deshaun Martin, 43, Winder, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Jessica L. Cobb, 46, Auburn, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Misty Michelle Pittman, 43, Alto, failure to appear.
•Courtney Lamar Cole, 41, Atlanta, improper left turn, possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and purchase/possess/manufacture/distribute/sell, possess with the intent to distribute a counterfeit substance.
•Morgan Leanne Babcock, 19, Statham, probation violation.
•Lauren Danielle Prickett, 25, Auburn, probation violation.
AUBURN
•Jeremy Darnell Edwards, 33, Auburn, criminal trespass.
•Cortney Dyer Carnathan, 36, Jefferson, simple battery – FVA.
STATHAM
•Dennis Lamar Miller, 45, Winder, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Karen Jackson Roberts, 51, Monroe, failure to appear.
•Rashidah Sameerah Lois Henry, 28, Winder, theft by taking.
•Justin Michael Brewer, 30, Winder, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, theft by receiving stolen property, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Ryan Joseph Brewer, 28, Winder, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession and use of drug-related objects and theft by receiving stolen property.
WINDER
•Benjamin Jeffery Seiser, 31, Winder, reckless conduct, false imprisonment, aggravated assault and simple battery – FVA.
•Shawn Tyson Harbin, 49, Dawsonville, failure to appear.
•Andrea Danielle West, 44, Winder, failure to appear.
•Jenny Xiong, 27, Morganton, N.C., theft by receiving stolen property, concealing the identity of a vehicle, possession of marijuana, no insurance and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Johnson Ly, 34, Sacramento, Calif., possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Pace Matthew Easterling, 31, Winder, battery – FVA.
•Jacob Bryant Cain, 26, Winder, battery – FVA.
•Brenda Lee Lancaster, 55, Winder, criminal trespass.
•Jonnifer Markus Jackson, 49, Winder, criminal trespass.
•Nikita Sheree Riley, 44, Lawrenceville, failure to appear.
•Caleb Taylor Hall, 28, Winder, DUI – drugs.
•Rex Chase Leviner, 33, Winder, cruelty to animals and simple battery – FVA.
•Christopher Shea Griffeth, 51, Winder, simple assault – FVA.
•Terrance Demarkius Taylor, 31, Winder, hold for another agency.
•Brittin Scott Davis, 27, Monroe, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Somi Kim, 35, Montgomery, Ala., driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.