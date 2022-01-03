The following arrests around the county were reported recently by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments.
BCSO
•Jeffrey Olice Lake, Gray, theft by taking – motor vehicle.
•Jonathan Anotino Bueno, Winder, headlights requirements violation and possession of marijuana.
•Christopher Lorenzo Brown, Auburn, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive, reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and consumption/open container of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle.
•Franklin Alber Cerratomejia, Lawrenceville, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Samantha Sitton, Monroe, DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive, reckless driving and speeding.
•Sara Kouidri, Lawrenceville, DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive, reckless driving and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
•Donnie Lee Sanders, Crawford, DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive, reckless driving and driving on the wrong side of the road.
•Ashleigh Nicole House, Bethlehem, DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive and reckless driving.
•Thomas Roscoe Sheridan, Crawford, possession of methamphetamine.
•Adam Lane Posey, Bethlehem, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Billy Darian Dillard, Monroe, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, fleeing/attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, improper stopping on the roadway and operating an unregistered vehicle/new resident has 30 days to register a vehicle.
•James Michael Hunt, Winder, reckless conduct, discharge of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Jacob O’Neal Lewis, Auburn, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Renato C. Quevedo, Statham, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and following too closely.
•Travis Lloyd Martin, Atlanta, criminal trespass – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Nika Latrece Spann, Flowery Branch, speeding, operating an unregistered vehicle/new resident has 30 days to register a vehicle, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, no insurance, removing/affixing a tag with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle and safety belt violation (adults).
•Bryson Roderick Sanders, Dacula, DUI – drugs, possession of marijuana, no insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle/new resident has 30 days to register a vehicle.
•Kayla Gayle McDougald, 30, Statham, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
*David Lee Smith, Jr. 30, Statham, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving on the wrong side of the road, speeding, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, taillights required, headlights requirements violation, no insurance, expired license place, reckless driving reckless conduct, DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and theft by receiving stolen property – motor vehicle.
•George Dometric Billings, 45, Winder, child support.
AUBURN
•Jerome Johnson, 58, Decatur, failure to appear.
•Andre Kevin Carter, 44, Clarkesville, warrant arrest.
•Richard Claude Greeson, 49, Auburn, terroristic threats and acts.
•Kori Nichole Waugh, 31, Dacula, driving while driver’s license is suspended/revoked and warrant arrest.
•Shane Steven Buckley, 41, Auburn, warrant arrest.
•James Willard Smith, 39, Winder, warrant arrest.
STATHAM
•Lamont Howard, 59, Statham, forgery.
WINDER
•Jacob Keith Webb, 43, Winder, disorderly conduct.
•Sentilla Marie Treadwell, 44, Winder, probation violations.
•Luke Sommers Robinette, 33, Bethlehem, aggravated stalking.
