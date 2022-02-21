The following arrests around the county were reported recently by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments.
BCSO
•Stephen Randall Elliott, 37, Devonshire Dr., Winder, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive, reckless driving, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages.
•Kristal Amanda Marcus, 34, Pickle Simon Rd., Winder, probation violation.
•Ashley Brooke Reese, 33, Nunnally Rd. SE, Winder, probation violations.
•Eduardo Alejandro, 34, Nonsuch Way, Winder, false imprisonment and sexual battery.
•Sydney McClure Cain, 23 Hwy. 326, Winder, failure to appear.
•Joshua Alexander Wood, 32, Treemont Way, Winder, theft of lost or mislaid property and financial transaction card theft.
•Aravee Martica Thomas, 28, Maple Forge Dr., Athens, probation violation.
•Mary Joanalynn Greeson, 52, Hog Mountain Rd., Winder, theft by shoplifting.
•Abner Gudiel Sunun-Ichaj, 31, Holly Ridge Dr., Lilburn, driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding.
•Courtney Marie Parten, 41, Kristin Ln., Winder, theft by shoplifting.
•Rashad Ronald Roile, 25, Riverview Ln., Winder, failure to appear.
•Lewis Ray McDonald, 35, Bernice Dr., Bogart, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
•Logan Xavier Collins, 25, Etheridge Dr., Auburn, failure to appear.
•Todd Alan Crawford, 56, Poplar Springs Rd., Gainesville, probation violation.
•Phillip Eric Oglesby, 38, Elkgrove Dr., Auburn, fugitive from justice and hold for another agency.
•Rebecca Diane Davis, 39, Old Hog Mountain Rd., Hoschton, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, striking a fixed object and failure to report an accident with injury, death or damage.
•Mack C. Morris, 50, Mallard Dr., Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Kandazha Shantravious Pittman, 22, Meadow Ct., Monroe, forery and theft by deception.
•Joshua Dewayne Foster, 37, Dooley Town Rd., Statham, probation violations.
•Khalif A. Ward, Jr., 24, Osage Ave., Philadelphia, Penn., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, following too closely, speeding, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, failure to obey a traffic control device, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer for a felony offense and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping,.
•Joseph Timothy Knight, 57, River Bluff Dr., Winder, probation violation.
•Brandy Diana Nguyen, 34, Jefferson Rd., Statham, criminal trespass – FVA, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of cocaine.
•Eric Charles Ashley, 41, Lynn Rd., Bethlehem, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
•Jaimes B. Arturo, 42, Huckleberry Ln., Winder, consumption/open container of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle, driving without a valid driver’s license, reckless driving, headlight requirements, improper lane change and DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive.
•Christina Denise Cook, 46, Blueberry Ln., Winder, crossing guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and theft by shoplifting.
•Kelby Lee Johnson, 48, Ryan Rd., Winder, failure to obey a traffic control device, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive.
•Andrew Paul Franklin, 23, Thorn Brook Cir., Bethlehem, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive.
•Marlon Terrell Henry, 44, Willow Gate Trace, Auburn, probation violation.
•Antonia Garcia-Trejo, 40, Monroe Hwy., Bethlehem, battery – FVA.
•Dabin Lee, 28, Alanna Ave., Winder, improper lane change, reckless driving and DUI – drugs.
•Robert Bolton Suttle, 42, Old Victron School Rd., Auburn, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Jimmy John Chancey, 45, Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, driving on the wrong side of the road, improper lane change, aggressive driving, reckless driving, DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive and hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Christian Jordan Key-Marer, 20, Millstone Ct., Bethlehem, driving without a valid driver’s license on person, reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI – drugs, possession of amphetamine and interference with government property.
•Brent Matthew Richards, 37, Mitchell Dr., Winder, hold for another agency.
•Danny Lewis Morrow, 63, Tanners Bridge Cir., Bethlehem, simple battery – FVA.
•Audrey Marie Vargas, 42, Hwy. 124, Auburn, hold for another agency.
•Benjamin L. Vang. 31, Lamar Giles Rd., Winder, criminal damage to property and aggravated cruelty to animals.
•Ashley Marina Maynard, 30, Pleasant Hill Church Rd. NE, Winder, theft by shoplifting.
•Hasan Khader, 30, Lexington Rd., Athens, speeding in a construction zone, reckless driving, DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive and driving while dirver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Cara Dawn Reagan, 43, Northridge Ln., Winder, probation violations.
•Kenny Charles Floyd, 27, Yancey Rd., Arnoldsville, probation violation.
•Patrick Travers Ponder, 34, unknown address, hold for another agency.
•April Michelle Whiteaker, 29, Foote McClellan Rd., Colbert, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and cruelty to children – depravation of necessary sustenance.
•Jennifer Lynn McCallister, 24, Plantation Rd., Winder, manufacturing/delivering/distributing/administering/selling/possessing with the intent to distribute a Controlled Substance, sale of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, theft by shoplifting, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
AUBURN
•Andrea L. Israel, 38, Pilgrim Ln., Auburn, arrest warrant.
•Mikel Jabrell Pope, 20, Third Ave., Winder, arrest warrant.
•Anthony Jaharrah-E Brown, 19, Temple View Ct., Snellville, no insurance, driving while driver’s license is suspended/revoked and registration and license required.
BRASELTON
•Steve Antoine Durden, 42, Adkins Rd. SW, Atlanta, hold for another agency.
STATHAM
•Stanley Ledonovaces Hill, 54, Doc McLocklin Rd., Statham, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and probation violations.
•Andrew Allen Hendry, 24, Rockbridge Rd. NW, Conyers, parole violation.
WINDER
•Michael James Crowe, 38, Lakeshore Dr., Winder, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Shailah Laurenceau Houston, 37, Ryan Rd., Winder, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Matthew Warren Campbell, 24, Lakeview Dr., Colbert, removing/affixing a tag with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle, false imprisonment, criminal trespass, battery and aggravated assault.
•Gamaiel Adde Torres, 46, Mobile Dr., Winder, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Dustin Timothy Shelton, 41, Seventh Ave., Winder, battery – FVA.
•Vivienne Ahilya Deosarran, 29, unknown address, failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.