The following arrests around the county were reported recently by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments.
BCSO
•Ashley Justin Engel, 37, 2825 County Farm Rd., Athens, probation violation.
•Michael James Haggenberger, 36, 740 Creekside Industrial Ct., Lawrenceville, felony probation violation.
•Amanda Kay Haynie, 35, 144 Creekwood Rd., Winder, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Jonathan David Schultz, 32, 151 Claire Ave., Panama City, Fla., felony probation violation.
•James Timothy Brady, 58, 851 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem, felony probation violation.
•Angelly Mayorga Marquez, 18, 228 Carter Rd., Auburn, hit and run with (non-serious) injury and/or damage.
•Christopher Daniel Haller, 21, 115 Azalea Dr., Winder, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
•Brantavious Jamius Sims, 18, 223 East Wright St., Winder, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, murder and murder – gun.
•Matthew Jacobs Kitchens, 25, 241 Lynn Rd., Bethlehem, felony probation violations.
•Dylan Lewis Criswell, 26, 952 Dogwood Trl., Winder, felony probation violation.
•James Edgar Cash, 41, 256 Englewood Rd., Winder, felony probation violation.
•Khalil Malachi Hill, 31, 481 Granite Ridge Pl., Atlanta, theft by taking and forgery (other than a check and utters or delivers such writing).
•Ashley Nicole Powell, 34, 105 Northridge Dr., Winder, felony probation violation.
•Khadija Renae Morris, 27, 3477 Sandy Bank Dr., Auburn, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, no insurance and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Jayquan Omarion Crawford, 17, 1852 Forest Ct., Statham, party to a crime.
•Gary Lamont Milsap, 44, 120 Second St., Winder, felony probation violation.
•Ricky Charles Lavender, 41, 475 Bay Creek Rd., Loganville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, no insurance, striking a fixed object, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs, possession of methamphetamine and felony failure to appear.
•Sentilla Marie Treadwell, 45, 172 Venture Way, Winder, six counts of felony probation violation.
•Raymaun Jamal Click, 18, 356 Sanders Cir., Winder, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or felony.
•Jimmy Hernando Aguilar Garzon, 26, 1176 Woodington Cir., Lawrenceville, speeding in a construction zone, improper passing in a no-passing zone, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping, failure to obey a traffic control device, speeding, must give signal/insufficient use of turn signals, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, false imprisonment and kidnapping.
•Juan Manuel Castro Delgado, 18, 1271 Hudson Ct., Bethlehem, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, speeding, homicide by vehicle and defective tires.
•Calvin Jean Lovelace, 46, 715 Remington Cir., Winder, littering highway, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, speeding, possession of marijuana and purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
•Russell Allen Wailand, 62, 962 David Ave., Winder, receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, driving without a valid driver’s license and theft by receiving – motor vehicle.
•Michael Hubert Riley, 59, 25 Lighthouse Dr., Winder, probation violation.
•Darren Orlando Clark, 30, 2307 Rutherford Glen Cir., Atlanta, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Kenya Latrice Shanaye Johnson, 26, 5114 Cranmer Way, Capitol Heights, Md., simple battery – FVA.
•Natasha Lynn Lee, 42, 414 Gladiola Dr., Auburn, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, theft by taking, simple assault – FVA and criminal trespass.
•Sylvia Renee Parrish, 54, 1193 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Winder, criminal trespass – FVA.
•Ralph Lamar Williams, 24, 546 Pin Oak Dr., Bethlehem, failure to appear.
•Jackie Dale Tucker, 52, 1027 Beaver Hill Dr., Bethlehem, battery – FVA and public drunkenness.
•Mikecell Duncan, 51, 310 Caesar Rd., Winder, possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Cleo Catherine Wallace, 43, 30 Herald Dr., Bethlehem, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and theft by shoplifting.
•Ashley Ann Callahan, 33, 822 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem, probation violation, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Anthony Wayne Baxter, 49, 564 Payneville Rd., Jefferson, felony probation violation.
•Corinthia June Davis, 36, 857 Knollwood Dr., Winder, possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Leon Anthony Williams, 56, 578 Timber Ives Dr., Dacula, driving without a valid driver’s license and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
•Erica Michelle Bess, 41, 325 Nellie B Ave., Athens, speeding in a construction zone and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Jimmy Lee Smith, 39, 98 West May St., Winder, incest, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation, sodomy, rape strongarm and aggravated stalking.
•Noah Scott Bailey, 21, 233 Misty Grove Dr., Loganville, speeding in a construction zone and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•John Ramon Elias Perez, 33, 526 Haygood Ct., Lawrenceville, expired license plate, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of cocaine.
•Evan Grant Byrd, 27, 300 Patrol Rd., Forsyth, hold for another agency.
•Mikesha Latresha Washington, 33, 403 East 4th St., Wilmington, Del., hold for another agency, improper stopping on the roadway and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Dawson Reid Cohen, 23, 2215 Smyrna Rd., Conyers, felony probation violation.
AUBURN
•Michael Anthony Daniel, 44, 328 Wages Rd., Auburn, stalking – FVA.
BRASELTON
•Charlene D. Khoury, 68, 27 Prien Wood Dr., Lake Charles, La., purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
•Niklas Yli-Piipari, 18, 6491 Whitebeam Trl., Braselton, following too closely and hit and run; duty of a driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•William Jordan Johnson, 31, 910 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Winder, child support and felony probation violation.
STATHAM
•Carlos Lemond Towns Jr., 31, 412 Ellerbe Dr., Statham, battery – FVA.
•Jerry Davis, 52, 2369 Smith Dr., Loganville, failure to appear.
•Michael Stephen Foster, 54, 113 Plantation Rd., Winder, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
WINDER
•Francisco Gomez Perez, 37, 177 West Athens St., Winder, standards for brake lights and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Christopher Eugene Jackson, 34, 33 Village Court, Winder, felony probation violation.
•Jennifer Ramirez, 18, 230 James Albert Johnson Ave., Winder, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Andrew Scott Rychicki, 27, 1470 Sedgefield Trl., Bethlehem, battery – FVA.
•Jonathan Charles Lassiter, 31, 609 Miles Patrick Rd., Winder, seven counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, failure to appear and simple battery – FVA.
•Charlie Charles Cain, 34, 248 Wood Ave., Winder, hold for another agency.
•Mary Michelle Easterling, 45, 251 Nancy St., Winder, battery – FVA.
•Terrance E. Timmons, 34, 2037 Clifton Ter., Snellville, hold for another agency.
•Nikaya Latonya Maxwell, 42, 248 Turtle Creek Dr., Winder, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Thelma Leonora, 45, 2227 Young American Dr., Lawrenceville, striking a fixed object and hit and run; duty of a driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Eduardo Juarez Aguirre, 29, 624 Tanners Bridge Cir., Bethlehem, failure to appear.
•Michael David Moss, 33, 303 Anchors Way, Winder, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, drugs to be kept in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects and abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, poisons or controlled substances.
•Nicholas Aaron McCallister, 27, 303 Anchors Way, Winder, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
