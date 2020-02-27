Arrests made recently by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia State Patrol and the Auburn and Winder police departments include:
AUBURN
•Zachary Delmont Archer, 29, 128 Elkgrove Dr., Auburn – possession of cocaine.
•Irving Chrisshawn Childress, 44, 933 Grier Rd., Winder – fugitive from justice.
BCSO
•Caleb Taylor Hill, 26, 611 Leigh Ct., Winder – failure to maintain lane and driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe.
•Richard Carmelo Cotto, 26, 13 Dogwood Dr., Winder – simple assault-family violence and simple battery-family violence.
•Tye Richard Hilmo, 34, 856 Bill Rutledge Rd., Winder – theft by taking.
•Timm Eric Jones, 52, 1068 Merchants Dr., Dallas – probation violation.
•Kody Keonski Burnett, 34, 236 Graham St., Winder – probation violation.
•Brandon Gregory Haddock, 35, 161 Alicia Dr., Winder – probation violation.
•Marquarvis Joeanthony Camp, 30, 243 Dreamland Cir., Winder – probation violation (two counts).
•Tyler Gaige Clark, 26, 775 Kennesaw Dr., Forest Park – aggravated stalking.
•Danielle Leolla Carter, 27, 339 Tanglewood Rd., Auburn – no insurance, driving on a suspended license, expired license plate, probation violation (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine.
•Tony Benjamin Lee, 56, 4320 Willow Springs Dr., Loganville – public drunkenness.
•Matthew Taylor Bielstein, 26, 317 Oak Ridge, Auburn – failure to maintain lane, following too closely, hit-and-run, failure to register a vehicle, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and possession of cocaine.
•Joseph Fayiah Johnson, 20, 282 Winslow Way, Bethlehem – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Chyna Monifa Johnson, 21, 158 Helen Dr. NW, Monroe – probation violation and theft by shoplifting.
•Roberto Barajas, 28, 3744 Cheaspeake Trace, Flowery Branch – driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
•Joe Barthodus Camp, 55, 154 Horton St., Winder – probation violation (two counts).
•Eddy Fremont Jr., 37, 1409 Faith Dr., Winder – battery-family violence (four counts).
•Tammie Jo Pirkle, 51, 7334 Raleigh Way, Bethlehem – giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and probation violation.
•Odalis Garcia Hernandez, 18, 2526 Anzio Dr., Dallas, Texas – driving without a valid license and failure to obey a traffic control device.
•Manuel Angel Rodriguez, 19, 3114 Seevers Ave., Dallas, Texas – possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Travis Kyle Rose, 33, 313 Maggie Ct., Bethlehem – simple battery-family violence.
•Eddie Lee Perry Jr., 27, 292 Laurie Dr., Athens – obstructing a person making an emergency phone call.
•Sarah Miles Standridge, 24, 856 Georgetowne Dr., Winder – battery-family violence (two counts), criminal trespass-family violence and simple battery-family violence.
•Christian Blaine Holland, 19, 304 Third St., Statham – theft by taking, burglary, theft by shoplifting, crossing guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•John Anthony Farina, 32, 555 Mackinaw Dr., Bethlehem – failure to obey a stop sign, failure to maintain lane and DUI-intoxicating substances.
•Kenny Ray Knight, 49, 1865 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Statham – criminal trespass, DUI-alcohol-less safe and false imprisonment.
•Justin Michael Edwards, 38, 654 Rivermill Rd., Bethlehem – probation violation (two counts).
•William Jessie Reynolds, 55, 285 Hillside Ct. NW, Winder – driving on a suspended license.
•Robert M. Venters Milhoan, 24, 286 Georgia Ave., Winder – failure to maintain lane and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Michelle Lipscomb, 52, 1182 Foster Rd., Statham – first-degree forgery.
•William Jeffery Vaughan, 46, 407 Graystone Dr., Winder – probation violation.
•Derek Hans Graham, 34, 1372 Lipscomb Lake Rd., Pendergrass – probation violation (two counts).
•Shannon Lloyd Campbell, 48, 268 Lee Byrd Rd., Loganville – probation violation.
•Jake Scott Kennedy, 37, 1860 Cleveland Rd., Bogart – probation violation.
•Victor Thomas Ledford, 55, 387 Castle Ave., Winder – pedestrian under the influence.
•Michael Antoine Howard Sr., 32, 322 Chimney Trace Dr., Winder – criminal trespass and giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Deraylon Dewayne Hobbs, 28, 221 Stag Ct., Winder – possession of methamphetamine.
•Katie Carpenter, 22 124 Williams Rd., Auburn – battery-family violence and criminal trespass-family violence.
•Cedric Cornell Jefferson, 35, 323 Oberlin Ct., Tucker – probation violation.
•Matthew Johnson Nodine, 41, 589 Hoke Okelly Mill Rd. SW, Loganville – probation violation.
•John Michael Wood, 26, 1184 Hwy 124, Hoschton – probation violation, theft by taking and criminal trespass.
• Michael Junior Binder, 25, 2307 Gracehaven Way, Lawrenceville – abandonment of a dependent child.
•David Lee Dougherty, 38, 240 Carwood Dr., Monroe – probation violation.
•Ronnie Gerome Hosch, 63, 164 Wood Ave., Winder – simple battery, simple assault and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Mark Elton Murray Jr., 30, 316 Carter Rd., Lot 5, Auburn – probation violation.
•Noel Mykale Meyers, 23, 741 Marble Arch Ave., Lawrenceville – harassing communications.
•Niketa Martina Moon, 36, 163 Horton St., Winder – probation violation.
•Justin Dean Hinkle, 30, 348 Bert Day Rd., Winder – child support (two counts).
•Pamela Lynn Willoughby, 30, 757 Ridgeside Rd., Bethlehem – failure to maintain lane and DUI-alcohol.
•Douglas J. Merritt, 27, 197 Georgia Ave., Winder – probation violation.
•Sebastian Somilleda Dorantes, 68, 369 Burkland Ave., Athens – battery.
•Mario Latwan Dansby, 41, 86 Elm St., Winder – probation violation.
•Robert Terrell Badger, 37, 489 Twelve Oaks Dr., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Christopher Edwin Haney, 23, 304 Church St., Pendergrass – parole violation.
•Raquel Nicole Poindexter, 30, 489 Twelve Oaks Dr., Winder – theft by shoplifting (two counts).
•Matthew Fred Goldsberry, 30, 6698 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Dunwoody – probation violation.
•Leanna Dawn Doster, 29, 1050 Oakwood Dr., Watkinsville – passing on the shoulder of the road and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Dustin Keith Gaddy, 33, 2014 Kirkland Cir., Statham – possession of methamphetamine.
•Rachael Michele Eriz, 28, 229 Beech Creek Cir., Winder – possession of methamphetamine.
OTHER AGENCY
•Christina Nicole Smith, 33, 1151 Hwy. 124, Hoschton.
•Teresa Ann Hunt, 53, 1602 Jessica Ln., Winder.
WINDER
•Camilo Antonio Rodriguez Jr., 38, 4108 Biltmore Woods Ct., Buford – speeding and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Robert Uquan Woods, 26, 124 Ashwood Dr., Winder – shooting firearms and reckless conduct.
•Joseph Andrew Sapecky, 19, 254 Springdale Dr., Winder – disorderly housekeeping and buying alcoholic beverages below the legal age.
•Haley Ivelisse Jorgensen, 17, 2737 Country House Way, Buford – buying alcoholic beverages below the legal age.
•Wyatt Cole Williams, 20, 1592 Jersey Social Circle Rd., Covington – buying alcoholic beverages below the legal age.
•Andrew Jacob Weatherly, 19, 1368 New Liberty Way, Braselton – possession of more than one valid driver’s license and buying alcoholic beverages below the legal age.
•Abigail Noel Clackum, 19, 106 Waterford Ct., Jefferson – buying alcoholic beverages below the legal age.
•Alexis Grace Bennett, 17, 2224 Cotton Gin Row, Jefferson – buying alcoholic beverages below the legal age.
•Jayden Philip Goode, 17, 53 Hogans Mill Ct., Jefferson – giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer (two counts) and buying alcoholic beverages below the legal age (two counts).
•Jydon Miguel Cameron, 19, 763 Sienna Valley Dr., Baselton – buying alcoholic beverages below the legal age.
•Brandon Michael Fisher, 18, 411 New Liberty Church Rd., Braselton – buying alcoholic beverages below the legal age.
•Branden Tyler Finn, 27, 272 Sunset Dr., Stephens – tampering with evidence, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting.
•Holden Michael Brenner, 28, 4067 Roslindale Ln., Buford – possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, sale of marijuana, possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute and DUI-drugs.
•Austin Garrett Casper, 19, 812 Manning Gin Rd., Monroe – public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
•Alysia Christine Rozsa, 17, 405 Philip Blvd., Lawrenceville – buying alcoholic beverage below legal age.
•Molly Elizabeth Helton, 17, 734 Laurel West Ct., Dacula – buying alcoholic beverage below legal age.
•Joseph Andrew Sapecky, 19, 254 Springdale Dr., Winder – maintaining a disorderly house.
•William Sven Gustavsson, 18, 2327 Loowit Falls Dr., Braselton – buying alcoholic beverages by person below legal age.
•Mario E. Chacon Chicas, 21, 1620 Purcell Rd., Lot 67, Lawrenceville – driving on a suspended license.
•Darell Solomon Sims, 24, 148 Sweet Gum Ln., Winder – failure to appear.
•Christopher Deangelo Jackson, 28, 82 Michelle Dr., Jefferson – failure to appear.
•Sincere Desire Elliott, 41, 284 Apperson Dr., Winder – simple assault-family violence and simple battery-family violence.
•Richard Charles Cart, 36, 241 Barber St., Commerce – contempt of State Court.
•Blake Edward Burkowsky, 26, 114 E. Midland Ave., Winder – drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects (three counts) and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Shirley A. Daniel, 43, 198 Old Hull Rd., Athens – failure to appear.
•Nicholas Shermar Williford, 19, 44 Village Ct., Apt. 138, Winder – battery-family violence.
•Quavius Darnel Hendley, 26, 1300 Princess Dr., Winder – driving on a suspended license.
