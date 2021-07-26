The following were arrested by various agencies in Barrow County from July 17-25:
BCSO
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office arrested the following:
•Donald Bruce Daniel, 54, 18 E. Wright St. 1, Winder — probation violation.
•Sammy Gitonga, 29, 318 Lokey’s Rudge Rd., Bethlehem – simple battery-family violence and simple assault-family violence.
•Kelli L. Greene, 37, 802 N. Centennial St., Indianapolis, Ind. — speeding in a construction zone and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
•Shane Bruce Dyer, 20, 238 Hidden Acres Rd., Winder — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-misdemeanor and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
•Daniel Clayton Brown, 32, 5 Parkview Dr., Winder — criminal trespass (family violence) – damage of $500 or less.
•Mary Elizabeth Martin, 24, 405 Derbyshire Ct., Conyers — theft by shoplifting-misdemeanor.
•Karrett Kristofer King, 38, 1521 Chase Common Dr., Norcross — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and speeding.
•Amanda Dee Hebert, 36, 661 Hwy. 211 NE, Winder — taillight/lenses required violation; and driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol.
•Damon Lashawn Griffin, 24, 1570 Elyse Springs Dr., Lawrenceville — taillight/lenses required violation; no insurance on motorcycle; no helmet while driving a motorcycle; limited headlights; operating an unregistered vehicle/new resident to register within 30 days violation; and driving without a valid license.
•Jesus Matthew Suares, 29, 463 Cedar Trail, Winder — simple assault-family violence and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Kenneth Robert Wayne Barrett, 23, 524 Blackstock Rd., Auburn — probation violation.
•Christopher Allen Jones, 40, 110 Plantation Rd., Winder — four counts of probation violation.
•Omar Bryan Turner, 28, 284 Capitol Ave., Winder — failure to appear.
•Terrance Darcy Simonson, 34, 4138 Valley Brook Rd., Snellville — following too closely; DUI-alcohol; and failure to appear.
•James Lee Gibson, 35, 1151 Hwy. 124, Hoschton — driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Jordan Anthony Rae Scott, 21, 770 Samuel Ct., Bethlehem — two counts of criminal trespass (family violence)-damage of $500 or less.
•Joseph Wade Willis, 38, 725 N. Price Rd., Sugar Hill — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
•Gregory Allen Bills, 52, 21 Windsor Dr., Winder — failure to appear and simple battery-family violence.
•Destyni Paige Latonis, 30, 489 Monroe Hwy., Bethlehem — violation of family violence order.
•Russell Thomas Crawley, 32, 1881 Roxey Ln., Winder — probation violation.
•James Martin Tshudy, 52, 2125 Dooley Town Rd., Statham — conspiracy to commit a felony; crossing guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; and possession of methamphetamine.
•Arturo Saucedo Garcia, 49, 309 Hillside Ct., Winder — possession of methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit a felony.
•Vickie Lynn Terrell, 48, 220 Stonehenge Way, Athens — two counts of use of a communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances; two counts of trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; two counts of the sale of methamphetamine; and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Haley Gale Lynn Barnes, 28, 209 Bellview St., Winder — two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of methamphetamine; and failure to appear.
•Brenden Dwight Flood, 38, 904 Nature Trail — improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI-alcohol.
•Stephanie M. Hardy, 40, 15 Herald Dr., Bethlehem — criminal damage to property in the second degree (business).
•Brad Junior Evans, 34, 471 Pendergrass Rd., Winder — three counts of willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer; possession of methamphetamine; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Willie Frank Maxey Jr., 53, 97 Williamson St., Winder — interference with government property and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Margaret Kathryn Caldwell, 28, 304 3rd St., Statham — theft by shoplifting and two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
•Aaron Thomas Snell, 29, 1601 Doc McLocklin Rd., Statham — possession and use of drug-related objects and criminal trespass.
•William Todd Ballew, 48, 283 Englewood Rd., Winder — probation violation.
•Steven Littleton Sample, 55, 2134 Centenary Main St., Dacula — DUI-alcohol.
•Deyanderic Montres Dorsey, 38, 551 Flint River School Rd., Montezuma — improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI-alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances.
•Valdis Antonio Starks, 35, 42 Lee St. 5, Winder — probation violation; first degree forgery; allowing another to use driver’s license or ID card; and inmate in custody for court only.
•William Jarrod Dickson, 38, 320 N. Myrtle St., Winder — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; violation of family violence order; and harassing communications.
•Juan Jose Salazar, 23, 352 Mobile Dr., Winder — aggravated stalking.
•Tyler David Franklin, 20, 510 Stoneridge Dr., Winder ¬— probation violation.
•Johnny Clifford Shields III, 45, 701 Wilbanks Rd., Winder — simple assault; obstructing or hindering a person making an emergency phone call; simple battery-family violence; robbery; and aggravated battery.
•Michael Coit Kirven, 44, 1084 Rolling Forest Ln., Lilburn — probation violation.
•Dwayne Tyrone Walker, 58, 167 Hanover Place, Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
•Joshua Danial Cochran, 33, 235 Crofton Ridge, Bethlehem — probation violation.
•John Cecil Harris, 20, 27 Palisades Dr., Dallas — purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; no registration; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Russell Lee Davis, 35, 1331 Crestview Rd., Winder — open container and DUI-alcohol.
•Larry Donnell Knowles, 39, 542 Cherokee Ridge 40, Athens — two counts of theft by deception.
•Wanda Carol Stover, 63, 386 Lokey’s Ridge Rd., Bethlehem — battery-family violence and false imprisonment.
•Mary Jane Jackson, 25, 2143 Kirkland Dr., Statham — probation violation.
•William Jarrod Dickson, 38, 320 N. Myrtle St., Winder — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; violation of family violence order; harassing communications; and aggravated stalking.
•Daniel Gilbert Boone, 37, 28 Carl-Cedar Hill Rd., Winder — driving without a valid license; operating an unregistered vehicle/new resident has 30 days to register vehicle; and no insurance.
•Michael Squeglia, 27, 3535 Thompson Bend, Gainesville — DUI-endangering a child under 14; DUI-alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; reckless conduct; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects; and possession of methamphetamine.
•Jesus Javier Gonzalez, 23, 1382 Mohawk Dr., Lawrenceville — speeding in a construction zone; reckless driving; and DUI-alcohol.
•Tracey Wyatt Amerson, 44, 305 Tipton Rd., Clarkesville — failure to appear.
•Feng Tou Yang, 32, 186 Parks Mill Rd. 18, Auburn — improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
•John Bowden Tilley, 21, 200 Rainbow Ln., Winder — purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Omari Glenn Riden, 36, 66 Buena Vista St., Winder — driving while license is suspended or revoked; and taillight violation.
•Crystal Gail Wheeler, 34, 41 Sugarleaf Ln., Jefferson — public drunkenness.
•Molley Isabella Peeples, 21, 804 Walton Way, Roswell — speeding in a construction zone and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
•Tracy Scott Wood, 53, 84 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder — open container; driving while license is suspended/revoked; and DUI-alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances.
•Briana Michelle Amelse, 26, 1753 Jessica Ct., Winder — battery-family violence.
•Jose Segundo Mejia-Romero, 38, 6133 Donna Dr., Charlotte, N.C. — open container; driving on the wrong side of the road; DUI-alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substance; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Pedro Vicente Mero-Zambrano, 43, 60 Denis Ave. S, Lehigh Acres, Fla. — open container and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Jacqulyn Maria Adams, 17, 243 Booth Rd., Statham — two counts of armed robbery.
•Jerry Lee McDaniel, 40, 852 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem — loitering and prowling; possession and use of drug-related objects; and possession of methamphetamine.
WINDER PD
The Winder Police Department arrested the following:
•Quincy Jermaine Maxey, 44, 97 Williamson St., Winder — disorderly conduct; public drunkenness; and disturbing the peace.
•Anthony Sheantal Bailey, 35, 930 Century Oaks Dr., Winder — possession of methamphetamine and crossing guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs.
•Cristal Bedolla-Medina, 36, 132 Lily Dr., Winder — probation violation.
•Brian Joseph Pocowicz, 31, 545 Oxford Ridge, Winder — disorderly conduct.
•Mikecell Duncan, 51, 310 Caesar Rd., Winder — three counts of probation violation.
•Leonardo Marquez Hinton, 40, 101 N. Broad St., P.O. Box 1405, Winder — false report of a crime.
•Angelina Laticia Acosta-Mendez, 53, 8400 Hwy. 81, Bethlehem — driving without a valid license.
•William Alex Sizemore, 22, 243 Booth Rd., Statham — failure to appear.
•Nathan Shawn Haulk, 24, 490 Gainesville Hwy., 01, Winder — failure to appear.
•Bruce Wendell Butler, 58, 128 Campbell St., Winder — simple battery-family violence.
•Olman Cruz, 44, 591 Embassy Walk, Winder — possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; criminal trespass (family violence)-damage of $500 or less; and simple battery-family violence.
•Herbert Stacey Hunter, 55, 109 Capitol Ave., Winder — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
•Esau Adam Bin-Abraham, 25, 506 Embassy Walk, Winder — two counts of probation violation.
•Luis Antonio Del Aguila, 26, 1551 Luke Cir., Bogart — failure to obey stop sign and DUI-alcohol, drugs or intoxicants.
•Raul A. Medina, 38, 839 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem – simple battery-family violence.
•Kimberly L. Appel, 43, 3562 Carol Ln., Cross Plains — failure to appear.
•Juante Luke Peters, 23, 258 Glen Ave. 13, Winder — aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
•Eddia Addar Burgess Jr., 48, 19 Richardson St., Winder — driving without a valid license; improper backing; and probation violation.
•Laquasha Izola Durham, 30, 805 N. 16th St., Harrisburg, Pa. — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
BRASELTON PD
The Braselton Police Department arrested the following:
•Anthony Louis Cantafio, 32, 11780 Windbrooke Way, Alpharetta — disorderly conduct; public drunkenness; and simple battery-family violence.
STATHAM PD
The Statham Police Department arrested the following:
•Billie Renee Higginbotham, 44, 716 Peachtree Rd., Jefferson — expired license plate; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and concealing identity of a vehicle.
•Madeline Kate Smith, 24, 2360 West Broad St., Athens — probation violation.
•Trinity Faith Goodspeed, 19, 7281 Williams Rd., Flowery Branch — hold for another agency; possession of use of drug-related objects; and possession of methamphetamine.
•Albert Jeron Wells IV, 21, 417 Magnolia Ave., Jefferson — possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
•Emily Brooke Huffman, 25, 784 Hwy. 82, Winder — driving without a valid license and hands-free Georgia act violation.
•Brice Dwayne Chambers, 27, 119 South Church Rd., Bogart — possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
•Jordan Terrell Lipscomb, 22, 19 Pressley Rd., Winder — failure to appear.
AUBURN PD
The Auburn Police Department arrested the following:
•Alyssa Aubrey Breshers, 31, 302 Oak Ridge, Auburn — battery-family violence.
•Devante Jevais Cannon, 29, 935 Claridge Ln., Lawrenceville — aggravated assault.
•Matthew Brian Hatlevig, 33, 52 Auburn Crossing Way, Auburn — simple battery-family violence.
