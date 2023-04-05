The following arrests were recently made by law enforcement agencies around the county:
AUBURN
• Nicole Lee Palmer, 37, 271 E Wright St., Winder – simple battery-Family Violence
• Walter Mario Perochena, 47, 121 Greentree Dr., Auburn – battery-Family Violence
• Julyon Sandtana Kilgore, 18, 316 Carter Rd., Auburn – sexual battery; aggravated child molestation; kidnapping; false imprisonment
BARROW COUNTY
• Darrell Keith Gillespie, 51, 842 Hwy. 211, Winder – driving while license suspended; failure to yield while turning left
• Leija Gonzalo,22, 115 Scott Dr., Winder – DUI-alcohol; driving without a valid license; no insurance
• Sandra Beatriz Spano, 47, 532 Boon Ln., Hiawassee – battery
• Brayan Alexander Ramirez, 20, 197 Dixie Ave., Marietta – no insurance; driving without a valid license; expired license plate; use of multibeam lighting equipment
• Leinienh Smarte, 35, 551 Pond Weed Dr., Lawrenceville – criminal trespass (Family Violence) – damage of $500 or less; battery-Family Violence; aggravated assault
• Samuel Nolan Callahan, 23, 425 Riverbend Pkwy., Athens – failure to appear
• Nikki Irene Gee, 38, 810 Eastmont Rd. Winder – probation violation (felony)
• Wesley Allen Bagwell, 35, 1228 Bradford Park Ln., Auburn – failure to appear
• Kendrick Jahime Fause, 20, 256 Gin Rd., Danielsville – pointing or aiming un or pistol at another; reckless driving; discharge of weapon on or near public highway or street; aggravated assault
• Alexander Vinson Lewis, 27, 2701 Holly Spring Dr., Snellville – criminal damage to property (business)
• Ahkiem Nelson, Jr., 21, 31 Bull Bray Rd., Stephens – failure to appear (2)
• Caleb Jordan Nash, 24, 1520 Hunters Cove, Auburn – hold for other agency
• Michael Lee Gentry, 37, 115 Beverly Park Ct., Newnan – possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine
• Ashley Lance Givens, 21, 373 Old Freeman Mill Rd., Dacula – driving while license suspended
• William George Melton, 22, 5657 Hwy., 29 S, Hull – failure to appear
• Cara Dawn Reagan, 44, 139 Northridge Dr., Winder- theft by shoplifting
• Antony Andre Butler, 61, 2678 Yale Ter., Decatur – failure to appear; theft by taking
• Justin Lawrence Jernigan, 38, 561 Saddle Ridge Dr., Bethlehem – driving while license suspended; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
• Richard Jackson Holmes, 28, 154 Orsley Twins Rd., Dewy Rose – possession of firearm by
• convicted felon; aggravated assault
• Deanthony K Cabellero, 26, 370 Tanners Bridge Cir., Bethlehem – failure to appear
• Stephen Jarrod Skinner, 31, 870 Wil Maynard Rd., Winder – possession and use of drug related objects
• Pao Yee Yang, 38, 186 Parks Mill Rd., Auburn – failure to appear
• Hector Rene Solis, 74, 205 Shenandoah Dr., Winder – in custody for court only
• Newton Timothy Gray, 57, 860 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem – trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; in custody for court only
• James Edward Cheek, 54, 1012 Maggie Dr., Bethlehem – simple assault – Family Violence
• Kimber F Molina, 40, 400 Hawthorne Ave., Athens – improper lane change; reckless driving; DUI-drugs
• Fatoumata Bintou Diallo, 39, 11307 Holland Pl., Lawrenceville – hit and run
• Tifffany Bree Wilson, 38, 26 Bowman Mill Rd., Winder – probation violation
• Raymond Casey Murrell, 32, 419 Stonecreek Dr., Hull – hold for other agency; probation violation; failure to register as sex offender
• Hollis Grace Dotson, 31, 457 Maple Park Dr., Winder – theft by shoplifting
• Haley Danielle Dotson,26, 149 Nunnally Rd., Winder – hold for other agency; public drunk; disorderly conduct
• Jennifer Lashelle Wood-Culpepper, 53, 108 Treemont Way, Winder – battery-Family Violence
• Leonard Daniel Caples, 24, 250 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem – failure to appear
• Sarah Ashley Kennedy, 24, 1605 Old Peachtree Rd., Lawrenceville – speeding; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol
• Christina Mae Combs, 46, 532 Terrapin Ln, Winder – driving while license suspended
• Christina Marie McDaniel, 30, 102 Stone View Dr., Hoschton – possession of methamphetamine; theft by shoplifting
• Antwon Terrell Sutton, 26, 3670 Hill Acres Rd., Atlanta – in custody for court only
• Dennis James McConnell, 52, 244 Seasons Pkwy., Norcross – failure to appear
• Kalip Jovan Sherman, 24, 2360 W Broad St., Athens – in custody for court only
• Edmund M Biddy, 36, 2514 Walking Path Lane, Dacula – expired license plate; driving while license suspended
• Walter Francis Graden, 30, 422 Corinth Church Rd., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; simple assault; interference with government property; simple assault-Family Violence; terroristic threats and acts
• Douglas Winston Peters, 20, 147 Tara Blvd., Loganville – furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverage by persons below legal age
• Keleaun Tylib Robinson, 22, 406 Ashley Ln, Loganville – DUI-multiple substances
• Crystal Lee Maynard, 39, 1952 Diamond Ridge Dr., Statham – improper lane change; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol
• Montrae Rapheal Raven, 33, 1525 Farmington Way, Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; unlawful conduct during 911 call
• Eric Lloyd Cauthen, 52, 1269 Harmony Grove Church Rd., Auburn – probation violation
• Melinda Kay Bunn, 56, 1003 Fleeman Rd., Hoschton – failure to appear
• Benjamin Bradford Daw, 17, 608 Century Dr., Winder – interference with custody; statutory rape-victim is 14 but less than 16/offender is 18/younger and no more than four years older; simple assault-Family Violence; criminal trespass (Family Violence) – damage of $500 or less
• Christopher Thomas Palmer, 34, 839 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem – failure to appear
• Rippen Deep Singh, 42, 4525 Waterton Cir., Hoschton – DUI-multiple substances; open container violation; improper lane change
• Cora Bessie Lanning, 2354 Pine Cove Cir., Gainesville – hold for other agency
• Roger Bradwick Nichole, 45, 7 Pickle Simon Rd., Winder -criminal trespass (Family Violence) – damage of $500 or less
• Thomas Allan Lee Freeman, 44, 125 Wellington Ct., Athens – probation violation
• Willie Antonio Thurmond, 30, 2163 Hwy. 82, Statham – failure to appear
• Phillip Craig Simmona, 36, 631 Dawson Hwy., Winder – driving while license suspended; failure to yield to emergency vehicle
• Timothy Randall Johnson, Jr., 31, 134 Patrick Mill Rd., Winder – failure to appear
• Bryan Patrick McNeese, 41, 852 Manning Gin Rd., Monroe- probation violation (3)
• Halle Kalil Burgess, 25, 453 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem – failure to appear; probation violation (2)
• Joseph Edward Daniel, Sr., 50, 317 Jackson Woods Rd., Maysville – probation violation
• Tisi Isett Micah Hicka, 23, 312 Water Willow Dr., Grayson – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
• Robert Johnathan Young, 31, 50 Mt Zion Rd., Atlanta – probation violation
• Osvaldo Ruvalcaba, Jr., 31, 1301 Tom Miller Rd., Bethlehem – failure to appear
• Eloy Pedro Cabrera, 26, 2133 Forest Ct., Snellville – in custody for court only
• Terry Obrian Watkins, 36. 120 Cone Dr., Athens – in custody for court only
• Bobby Thomas Griffin, 32, 566 Mason Rd., Blairsville – hold for other agency
• Juan Hernandez-Hernandez, 26, 65 Azalea Rd., Tucker – failure to register vehicle; new resident-30 days to obtain a Georgia license; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
• Betty Sue Cain, 48, 475 McCarty Rd., Statham – failure to appear
STATHAM
• Tracee Rosanna Troxtel, 43, 123 Creekwood Ct., Winder – crossing guard lines of correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; unlawful to come inside guard lines to deliver inmate a controlled substance, dangerous drug or marijuana; possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine; view obstructed (windshield)
• Joseph Lee Hardegree, 45, 2770 Danielsville Rd., Athens – fail to report accident with injury, death or damage; possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender probationer
• Pedro Rebollar, 47, 4507 Turning Leaf Dr., GIllsville – standards for brake lights; driving without a valid license
• Robbie La’dana Terry, 20, 124 Pinehurst Ct., Athens – driving while license suspended
• Benjamin Adam Campbell, 41, 2147 Atlanta Hwy., Statham – possession and use of drug related objects; view obstructed; window tint violation; marijuana possession less than 1 oz; open container violation; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
WINDER
• Aaron Donald Gee, 34, 180 Bellingrath Dr., Winder – disorderly conduct
• Nava Manuel Montoya, 22, 155 Scott Dr., Winder – driving without a valid license
• Christian Tyler Gazaway, 18, 288 Karis Ln., Winder – failure to obey stop sign; defective tires; expired license plate; possession and use of drug related objects; marijuana- possess less than 1 oz.; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
• Richard Theodore Lester, 25, 60 Oakmont Ln., Covington – driving without a license on person; use of multibeam lighting equipment; giving false name, address, birthdate to law enforcement officer
• Brandon James Allman, 39, 450 Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson – possession of firearm by convicted felon; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
• Araceli Gonzalez-Romero, 56, 200 Glenview Ter., Winder – failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping; driving without a valid license
• Desmond Lamarr Davis, 44, Lighthouse Way, Winder – driving while license suspended; failure to obey stop sign
• Dylan Roy Carder, 34, 37 Buena Vista St., Winder – probation violation
• Shanterica Quantell Hughes, 24, 3355 Harman Morris Rd., Colbert – possession and use of drug related objects; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.
• Porachia Michelle Shuler, 185 Ridgeview Dr., Winder – possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine
• Christina Michelle Henderson, 24, 166 Sherwood Cir., Danielsville – possession and use of drug related objects; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers
• Patricia Ann Newberry, 53, 1080 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem – battery-Family Violence
• Jose Monzen Guat, 18, 851 Rockbridge Dr., Lilburn – driving without a valid license; failure to obey stop sign
• Ka’Marrious Sconyers, 20, 1170 Pinebrook Ct., Auburn – lighted headlights; driving permit holder driving without class C or higher licensed driver age 21 or older in vehicle; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.
• Jesus Jeronimo Pascual, 26, 1474 Ridgeway St., Winder -stopping on railroad tracks, driving without a valid license
• Isaiah Maleak Robinson, 20, 136 Regency Dr., Bethlehem – no insurance; failure to appear
• Roberto Ballan Esquivel-Rivera, 23, 1495 Highway 29, Athens -willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
• Travis Scott Nelson, 49, 463 Akins Rd., Statham - giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; hold for other agency
