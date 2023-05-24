The following arrests were recently made by local law enforcement agencies:
AUBURN
• Lexianna Rochelle Ledford, 23, 7987 Pendergrass Rd., Hoschton – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
• Jennifer Lynn McCallister, 25, 64 Main St., Auburn – theft by shoplifting
BARROW COUNTY
• Calvin Leon Smith, 69, 728 Moonlite Trace, Winder – battery-Family Violence
• Joseph Alan Huckabey, 53, 26 Buddy Faust Rd., Crawford – felony probation violation
• Christopher. Ted Thomason, 49, 895 Whispering Way, Winder – fugitive from justice
• Brody Lee Thomas, 27, 115 Creekwood Rd., Winder – in custody for court only
• Felix M Kemp, 52, 277 Springdale Dr., Winder – in custody for court only
• Marquavious Deundra Bames, 33, 241 Rutledge Dr., Winder – in custody for court only
• Aaron Pierre Henry, 37, 136 Sentry Ct., Winder – in custody for court only
• Corey Quienta Henry, 23, 75 Mountain Way, Covington – in custody for court only
• Lillian Christoffersen, 61, 1426 Water Wheel Dr., Bethlehem – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (2)
• Danile Elias Hernandez, 33, 205 Pinefield Way, Athens – driving without a valid license; improper lane change
• Olajuwon Rashad Howard, 27, 1991 Delowe Dr., Atlanta – forgery-4th degree
• Jordan Terrell Lipscomb, 24, 19 Pressley Rd., Winder – probation violation – misdemeanor; probation violation-felony
• Biguelyn Lorenzo Cedeno, 40, 2658 Porter Dr., Lawrenceville – failure to appear
• Jonathan Roddy Thomas, 41, 276 Stillwood Dr., Winder – felony probation violation
• Jerrell Dean Roberts, 56, 248 Eastbrook Dr., Winder – simple battery-Family Violence
• Nicole Rose Pallotta, 37, 3121 Spring Ln., Gainesville – failure to appear
• Brooke Renee Phillips, 47, 874 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem – sale of methamphetamine (2)
• Alvin Wesley Freeman, 51, 646 Thurmond Cir., Statham – failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provide false info
• Kayla Carol, 23, 844 Idlewood Rd., Winder – sentenced to weekends
• Jada Miontay Bradford, 23, 1045 Atlanta Hwy., Winder – driving while license suspended
• Ryan Andrew Hood, 24, 1307 Etheridge Dr., Auburn – failure to appear; possession of a Schedule I controlled Substance; possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects
• Eric Maurice Franklin, 21, 141 Nicole Cir., Athens – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; open container violation; speeding; reckless driving; DUI-multiple substances; possession of firearm by convicted felon
• Arianna Brea Henderson, 17, 305 Deerpark Dr., Athens – possession of handgun by person under 18; furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below age; theft by receiving stolen property
• Kenyonna Vendreha Pittman, 33, 700 Mitchell Bridge Rd., Athens – hold for other agency
• Bryan Buenrostro, 23, 2415 Brookgate Way, Ellenwood – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; reckless driving; improper lane change; DUI-multiple substances
• Michael Phillip Ruse, 33, 240 Hidden Court, Winder – brake lights/turn signals visible at 300 feet and in good working order; driving while license suspended; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; possession of methamphetamine
• Robert Dwayne Wright-Hall, 32, 907 Westwood Ln., Winder – probation violation-felony
• Phillip Shawn Jackett, 44, 8595 Old Thompson Mill Rd. Winder – vehicle or load dragging on highway; striking fixed object; fail to report accident with injury, death or damage
• Michael Holliday, Jr., 33, 2504 Amelia Way, Statham – DUI-drugs; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
• Dontavious Cornell Jones, 20, 405 Deerpark Dr., Athens – entering automobile with intent to commit theft or felony (4); loitering and prowling; theft by taking (2)
• Byron Chase Conway, 40, 1261 Watkinsville Store Rd., Watkinsville- hold for other agency
• Travis Evan Royster, 28, 280 Etheridge Rd., Auburn – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; driving with license suspended; no proof of insurance; no license plate; obscured or missing license plates; financial transaction card theft
• Kahlil Aasad Bruce, 497 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem - marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of cocaine; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; felony probation violation; theft by shoplifting
• William M Hampton, 78, 854 Harrison Mill Rd., Winder – simple assault- Family Violence
• Tyler Ray Jones, 26, 1339 Hudson Ct., Bethlehem – discharge weapon on or near public highway; discharge firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs; reckless conduct; battery-Family Violence
• Damian DeWayne Gordon, 35, 129 Plantation Ct., Winder – felony probation violation
• Michael Dylan Davis, 25,268 Springdale Dr., Winder – driving without a valid license
• Joseph Jacob-Tyree Hunter, 19, 313 Oak Ridge, Auburn – furnishing, purchasing or alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age
BRASELTON
• Kristin Brett Payne, 47, 2852. Thompson Mill Rd., Buford – public drunk
• Persaued Harrichand, 62, 567 Versailles Dr., Auburn – disorderly conduct; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; simple battery-Family Violence
STATHAM
• Joshua Francis Dellen, 46, PO Box 208, Bethlehem – failure to appear
•
• Dashad Javontae Turner, 28, 215 Bennett St., Commerce – lighted headlights; possession of cocaine; possession or firearm by convicted felon; possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies
WINDER
• Daniel Lee Coker, 32, 50 West Valley Dr., Fort Valley – possession and use of drug related objects (2); possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession of methamphetamine; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; theft by shoplifting
• William Harvey Rogers, 50, 243 Turtle Creek Dr., Winder – simple battery-Family Violence
• Jehiber Eugenio Monroy Quintana, 32, 124 2nd St., Winder – false imprisonment; battery-Family Violence
• Cristobal Lopez-Vazquez, 60, homeless, Winder – hindering or harboring escapee
• Matthew Johnathan White, 31, 415 Shenandoah Ct., Winder – failure to appear
• Kiefer Martin Jones, 33, 316 E Beattie St., Liberty, S. Carolina – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; forgery-3rd degree
• Edna Rachel King, 43, 5411 Hwy. 212, Covington – improper left turn; driving while license suspended
• Brayan Ulises Hernandez Rivera, 23, 295 Elrod Ave., Jefferson – driving without a valid license
Jeremy Carson Jackson, 21, 1320 Princess Dr., Winder – reckless driving; improper lane change; DUI-alcohol
• Meagan Victoria Feaster, 31, 77090 Sleepy Lagoon Way, Flowery Branch – hold for other agency
• Seth Shakem Goldson, 19, 831 Brandon Dr., Winder – purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession of a firearm during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; brake lights required; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
• Lunden P Heir Smith, 1100 Owens Cir., Bethlehem – tag light required; possession and use of drug related objects; purchase/possess/manufacture/distribute/sell, possess with intent to distribute a counterfeit substance
• Craig Steven Granville, 63, homeless, Winder – urban camping and improper use of public places; criminal trespass
• Steven Michael Upchurch, 52, 1465 Brooks Rd., Lawrenceville – probation violation – misdemeanor
