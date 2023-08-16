The following arrests were made by local law enforcement agencies around the county Aug. 7-13:
AUBURN
• Melissa Ann Cox, 48, 802 Georgetowne Dr., Winder- possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of methamphetamine; public drunk
• Wendy Sanmartin-Figueroa, 47, 2270 Colonial Way, Chamblee – hold for other agency
BARROW COUNTY
• Matthew Brown, 42, 1684 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Auburn – tag light required; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
• Eric Tyrone Russell, 56, 715 Remington Cir., Winder – probation violation
• Brian Villagomez, 21, 85 E Wright St., Winder – reckless driving; homicide by vehicle 1st degree non-habitual violator; improper lane change; seat belts violation; DUI-alcohol
• Mark Joseph Plemmons, 27, 245 Riverside Dr., Athens- battery-Family Violence; violating restrictions of drivers license
• April Dawn Stake, 31, 800 Riverview Ln., Winder- probation violation
• Emily Michelle Bradford, 25, 291 Hillside Ct., Winder- burglary: forced entry-residence
• Travis Bernardo Yearby, 36, 155 Sycamore Ln., Athens – probation violation
• Ginger Marie Bernard, 38, 2155 Dooley Town Rd., Statham – theft by shoplifting; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
• Tiffany Bree Wilson, 39, 254 Pleasant Hill Church Rd., Winder- probation violation
• Jennifer Kay Edwards, 65, 800 Chancey Cir, Winder – permitting unlicensed person to drive; contributing to the delinquency of a minor
• Joshua Jack Dunn, 41, 23 Briarcliff Rd., Griffin – hold for other agency
• Darius Deaudre Valentine, 33, 305 Yaupon Trl., Braselton – driving without a valid license; improper lane change
• Damian DeWayne Gordon, 35, 129 Plantation Ct., Winder- probation violation
• Seth Lee Cropper, 40, 512 Quail Trail Rd., Auburn – possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine; simple assault- Family Violence
• Jonathan David Schulz, 35, 151 Claire Ave., Panama City, Fla. – probation violation
• Tracee Rosanna Troxtel,43, 123 Creekwood Ct., Winder- financial transaction card fraud (6) financial transaction card theft
• Johnathan Benjamin Fuller, 33, 2040 Hwy. 82, Statham – failure to appear
• Jackie Edward Lee III, 20, 204 Angie Way, Bethlehem – speeding; racing on roadways
• Toni Chontell Kight, 39, 60 East Ave, Winder- possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (2); marijuana possession; tag light required
• Shie A Yang, 38, 574 Casey’s Xing, Winder – possession of methamphetamine; criminal trespass (Family Violence); simple assault-Family Violence; battery-Family Violence; simple battery-Family Violence
• Hugo Lopez, 37, 902 Hunters Club Ln., Norcross – fail to yield while turning left; driving without a valid license
• Steven Eugene Voyles, 35, 1483 Hwy. 124, Auburn – criminal damage to property; aggravated assault; simple battery-Family Violence; terroristic acts; criminal damage to property (2)
• Lakeasha Deshawn Caldwell Stewart, 47, Ryan Dr., Auburn – speeding; improper lane change; failure to yield to emergency vehicle; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; marijuana possession; DUI-drugs; reckless driving
• Janice Michelle Cazares, 45, 1106 Dee Kennedy Rd., Auburn – sexual battery
• Terry Troy Cronic, 61, 2092 Highway 330, Bogart – probation violation (2)
• Christopher Gary Faulkner, 47, 1633 Butterfly Ln., Statham- sentenced inmate
• Savannah Katlyn Robertson, 27, 800 Chaney Cir., Winder- battery-Family Violence
• Bryson Alexander Evans, 24, 728 Perry Rd., Bethlehem – criminal trespass (Family Violence) – damage of $500 or less
• Kasey N Jenkins, 19, 284 Ambassador Cir., Winder- possession or control of child pornography (5)
• Keith Allen Harold Jones, 41, 124 High St., Gainesville – probation violation
• Brandon Scott Edmondson, 42, 140 Line St., Loganville – probation violation
• Wayne Butler, 63, 272 Capitol Ave., Winder- in custody for court only
• Trent Dimitri Demeritte, 31, 1646 Amalie Dr., Statham- DU-alcohol; open container violation; improper stopping/standing/parking on roadway
• Ashely Nicole Adams, 37, 455 Cedar Ridge Dr., Winder- battery-Family Violence
• John Stephenson Carter III, 31, 1542 Kennedy Rd., Hoschton – striking fixed object; improper lane change; DUI-drugs; hit and run
• Justin Alexander Hobbs, 30, 782 Chicken Lyle Rd., Winder – criminal damage to property
• Tiwalade Tinuade Adeyemi-Bajo, 18, 1778 Maxey Ln., Winder- aggressive driving
• Taylor Nicole Johnson, 30, 355 Bill Rutledge Rd., Winder- criminal trespass (Family Violence)
• Desiree May Merrick, 49, 894 Windward Rd., Winder- disorderly conduct
• Jonathon Dale Long, 40, 418 Briarwood Rd., Winder- sentenced to weekends
• Alica Renee Aycock, 32, 103 Meadowood Commons, Norcross – hold for other agency
• Brandi Michelle McDaughey, 42, 31 Parker Rd., Auburn – hold for other agency
• Marcus James Cartnell, 58, 2447 Booth Cir., Winder- giving false name; public drunk; loitering and prowling; failure to appear
• Rachel Faith Moore, 21, 146 Crest Pointe Ct., Auburn – failure to appear
• Ralph Junior Butler, 58, 164 James Albert Johnson Ave., Winder- probation violation; aggravated battery; murder; aggravated assault
• Brian Michael Mandella, 51, 1225 Cabot’s Ridge., Auburn – sentenced to weekends
• Kristina Marie Barens, 36, 50 Lois Kinney Rd., Statham- hold for other agency
• Joshua Ryan Thomas, 39, 1205 Corkeybrooke Ln., Winder- simple battery-Family Violence; simple assault
• Anita Lynn Miller, 57, 105 Dogwood Ln., Auburn – tag light required; possession and use of drug related objects; marijuana possession; possession of methamphetamine
• Joseph Nathan Wolf, 37, 253 Ashton Way., Winder- driving while license suspended
• Marty Reidling, 30, 608 Independence Ave., Pendergrass – marijuana possession; hold for other agency
• Timothy Howard Hendon, 49, 419 Harmony Ln., Auburn – probation violation (3)
• Reginald Shatoney Foster, 45, unknown – marijuana possession
• Jaki Jajuan Reed, 23, 1955 Paynes Pt., Winder-improper lane change; speeding; reckless driving; DUI-drugs; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
• Stephen Reeves Hendrix, 36, 359 Lokey’s Ridge Rd., Bethlehem, — marijuana possession; speeding; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol
• Jennifer Nicole Morris, 32, 357 Red Oak Rd., Maysville – hold for other agency
• Kizzy L Foster, 44, 375 Washington Dr., Athens- open container violation; improper lane change; speeding in a construction zone; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol
• Taylor Austin Shedd, 24, 78 Pleasant Hill Church Rd., Winder- probation violation
• Jeremiah Aaron Chance, 21, 860 Kendall Park Dr., Winder- DUI-alcohol; following too closely; hit and run
BRASELTON
• Amy Lynn Mefs, 31, 232 Hidden Acres Rd., Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects; criminal trespass-unlawful entry
• George Michael Baugh, 48, 337 Georgia Bellellar, Jefferson – possession of methamphetamine; hold for other agency
GSP
• Mauricio Martinez-Fernandez, 23, 1598 Pounds Rd., Stone Mtn – driving while license suspended; concealing the identity of a vehicle
• Thurmond Brady Anglin, 26, 6319 Brockton Loop – marijuana possession; expired license plate; driving without a valid license plate; driving without license on person; DUI-drugs
• Alfred Moss, 23, 955 Oconee St., Athens- Dui-alcohol; speeding
STATHAM
• Jessie Adam Hicks, 40, 301 E Wright St., Winder- possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of methamphetamine; theft by taking-motor vehicle; hold for other agency
• Tony Benson Martin, 51, 310 Jonaquil Ave, Auburn – probation violation
• Michael Evans, 35, 5041 Weaver Rd., Gainesville – arrest warrant
WINDER
• Roderick Quincy Bolton, 58, 124 Duke St., Winder – simple battery-Family Violence; disorderly conduct; simple battery-Family Violence
• Trinity Ngozi Mowete, 20, 252 Turtle Creek Dr., Winder- violation of Family Violence Order; simple battery-Family Violence
• Ateria Eshawn Walker, 43, Aylesbury Loop, Decatur – hold for other agency; forgery-3rd degree
• Michael S Scott, 54, 137 Kinkade Loop 20, Central City, KY – obscuring license plate in order to impede surveillance; driving while license suspended
• Dereak R Rye, 42, 158 Bell Acres Rd., Maysville – failure to appear
• Patrick Brown, 48, 696 Pinnacle Dr., Winder- DUI-multiple substances
• Nicholas Lydell Wright, 33, 219 Angie Way, Bethlehem – expired license plate; driving without a valid license.
• Darwin Alexis Mercedes, 34, 1000 Duluth Hwy., Lawrenceville – possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (6)
• Angellica Orostegui Vinson, 37, 839 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem – disturbing the peace; disorderly conduct; affray (fighting)
• Tericca Erashay Hill, 33, 839 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem – disturbing the peace; disorderly conduct; affray
• Jorge L Espaillat-Colon, 28, 839 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem — disturbing the peace; disorderly conduct; affray (fighting)
• Amber Nichole Percifield, 18, 258 Dennis Dr., Commerce – improper lane change; DUI-multiple substances; open container violation; lighted headlights requirement; minor purchasing, attempting to purchase or possessing tobacco or vapor products; obscuring license plate in order to impede surveillance equipment
• Randall James Glenn II, 46, 440 North Bluff Rd., Athens – hold for other agency
• Robert John Arnold, 17, 525 Shenandoah Ln., Winder- possession and use of drug-related objects; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana
• Jose Antonio Villagomez, 23, 85 E Wright St., Winder- purchase, possess or have control of Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narcotic in Schedule II; hold for other agency; failure to obey stop sign; open container violation; DUI-multiple substances
• Janie Luz Porter, 40, 319 Chimney Trace Dr., Winder –failure to appear
• Eugene Richard Peters, 32, 284 Apperson Dr., Winder- simple assault-Family Violence
• Jasmine Mcintyre, 35, unknown – probation violation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.