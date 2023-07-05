The following arrests were recently made by local law enforcement agencies around the county:
BARROW COUNTY
• Bearen Donta Randolph, 39, 320 Hwy. 211 NW, Winder – criminal trespass (Family Violence)-damage of $500 or less
• Freddys Antonio Poveda Sanchez, 41,1850 Briarcliff Circle NE, Atlanta – improper lane change; driving without a valid license
• Tyqursha M Anderson, 27, 1020 Joseph Ln., Social Circle – probation violation
• Dominick Francis Sheerer, 38, 200 Gulfstream Rd., Garden City – failure to appear
• Douglas Gene Parker, 50, 3112 Bromley Rowe, Duluth – in custody for court only
• Charles Ramen Coppeak, 24, 1896 Bold Springs Rd., Monroe – in custody for court only
• Wesley Daniel Cooper, 43, 979 Hidden Hamlet Ct., Hoschton – in custody for court only
• Zachary Wilson Ulrich, 17, 395 Hammond Rd., Statham – manufacture, distribute, possess with intent to distribute, offer to distribute explosive device
• Rickey Dwayne Pass, 63, 1149 Hwy. 124, Hoschton – hold for other agency
• Alma Salinas, 38, 381 Mobile Dr., Winder -driving without a valid license
• Brando Lee Hooper, 37, 124 Jefferson Rd., Statham – probation violation-felony (2)
• Denisha Dekema Morton, 38, 187 S Broad St., Winder – failure to appear
• Matthew Lee Pickel, 33, 1164 Peppers Rd., Auburn – DUI-alcohol; headlight requirement; possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance
• Karen Nichole Carnes, 34, 200 Crane Dr., Athens – consumption/open container of alcohol beverages in passenger area; headlight requirement; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.
• Wesley Steven Smith, 34, 1091 Farmington Rd., Madison – loitering and prowling
• Kevin Lee Mahan, 55, 793 Lobdale Falls, Lawrenceville- failure to appear
• Laylan Jackenzie Daniels, 17, 1546 Mill Creek Rd., Bethlehem – simple assault-Family Violence
• Andrew Daulton Pazol, 2, 207 Rustwood Dr., Athens – hold for other agency
• Caleb Scott Pate, 24, 231 E Main St., Manly, Iowa – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
• Joshua Dean Frederickson, 44, 39 Pierce Trl., Winder – simple assault-Family Violence (FV); battery-FV; simple battery-FV; obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone calls; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; battery-FV; aggravated assault
• Rajesh S. Desor, 41, 85 Cottage Ln, Loganville – hold for tother agency
• Jennifer Kay Edwards, 65800 Chancey Cir., Winder – fleeing/attempting to elude police; knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration; no insurance
• Josh Chad Ogletree, 45, 948 Chestatee Cir., Dawsonville – battery-FV
• Diane Norman Williams, 54, 1205 Claywill Cir., Monroe – theft by shoplifting
• Juan M Resendiz-Lopez, 305 Junction Ct., Winder – improper lane change; striking fixed object; driving without a valid license; DUI-alcohol
• Edward Lamar Eddings, 47, 844 Lodgeview Dr., Bethlehem – obstructing highways, streets, sidewalks or other public passages; DUI-alcohol; driving without license on person
• Christopher Gary Faulkner, 46, 1633 Butterfly Ln., Statham – sentenced to weekends
• Jamie Lee Kelley, 47, 807 Lazy Ln., Winder – knowing driving a motor vehicle in suspended registration; driving while license suspended
• Phillip Charles Adams, 47, 1611 Bowman Hwy., Winder – probation violation -felony
BRASELTON
• Cody Douglas Combs,29, 1184 Hwy. 124, Hoschton – theft by shoplifting
• Shannon Leigh Meeks, 25, 1184 Hwy. 211 NE, Hoschton – theft by shoplifting
• Ashley Nicole Franklin, 33, 1103 New Lacy St., Monroe – DUI0-engdangering child under 14 years of age (2); disorderly conduct; public drunk; reckless conduct; improper lane change; DUI-alcohol
• Brandy Danielle Brooks, 35, 248 James Albert Johnson Ave., Winder -sentenced to weekends
STATHAM
• Donna Michelle Kitchens, 44, 447 Timber Ridge, Colbert- hold for other agency
• Taquaveon Antonio Sewell, 26, 155 Hummingbird Ln., Statham – c criminal trespass(FV); violation of Family Violence Order
WINDER
• Yeusenin Diaz Albelo, 36, 746 Perry Rd., Bethlehem – removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle; driving without a valid license
• Sandra Lashun Butler, 54, 286 Apperson Dr., Winder – false report of a crime, false statements and writings, concealment of facts
• Auston Brannan Banks, 28, 848 Overlook Trl., Monroe – failure to appear
• Jabar Richman Stephens, 18, 3558 Greentree Farms Dr., Decatur – driving while license suspended; following too closely; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects
• Torrey Lynn Kimbrel, 24, 2902 Hill Cir., Dacula – disturbing the peace; public drunkenness
• Edgar Fermin Perez, 28, 726 Wynhollow Trace, Norcross – Hands Free-Georgia Act; window tint violation; driving without a valid license
• Pamela Felicia Johnson, 48, 13 Rainy Ct., Hoschton – failure to appear
• Danny Steven Thackston, 35, 558 Scrooch Ct., Winder – DUI-multiple substances; driving without license on person
• Corey Michael Anderson, 32, 603 Embassy Walk, Winder – battery-FV
• Kristen Hali McCartt, 37, 1734 Snapping Ct., Winer- failure to appear
• Brandon Timotei Radu, 26, 1970 Payne Pt, Winder – failure to appear
• Kevin Douglas, 6, 172 Venture Way., Winder – probation violation-felony (6); failure to appear
