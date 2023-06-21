The following arrests were recently made by local law enforcement agencies:
AUBURN
• Laci Danielle White, 43, 1506 Steeple Chase Rd., Auburn – hold for other agency
BARROW COUNTY
• Devante M Derrocotte, 30, 388 N Upson St., Lexington – sentenced inmate
• Davon James Smith, 24, 405 Phillip Blvd., Lawrenceville – giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; driving while license suspended; no insurance.
• Joshua Lloyd Havener, 41, 19 Parker Rd., Auburn – obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls; criminal trespass (Family Violence); possession and use of drug-related objects; simple battery-Family Violence (2)
• Kathryn Lee McCullough, 24, 4574 Hidden Creek Dr., Gainesville – drugs to be kept in original container; DUI-alcohol
• Wesley Eugene Baird, 42, 26 Cannondale Dr., Winder – false statements and writings, concealment of facts; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute Controlled Substance-Schedule I; manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute Controlled Substance-Schedule III, IV, V (2)
• Tobis Regerald Camp, 43, 673 Tanners Bridge Cir., Bethlehem – probation violation; failure to register as sex offender
• Aziz Zimyles Bashirrudin, 19, 310 Weatherly Woods, Winterville – DUI-under age 21; failure to appear
• Brandon Maldonado Angguiana, 22, 2589 Windmere Dr., Norcross – probation violation
• Jeimar Milto Cifuentes Orozco, 28, 1089 Singleton Valley Cir., Norcross – driving without a valid license; speeding
• Jeremy Alan Ferguson, 36, 300 Patrol Rd., Forsyth – failure to appear
• David Gene Bridges, 33, 13996 Ga. HWY 116, Pine Mountain Valley – probation violation
• Matthew Robert Taylor, 39, 660 Glastonbury Ct., Cumming – improper lane change; fleeing/attempting to elude police; unsafe lane change or turn; failure to use signal; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; driving while license suspended; following too closely; reckless driving; speeding
• Thomas Chase Bodine, 34, 733 Russell Ridge Rd., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
• Dexter Leonard Pope, 30, 149 Bonnie Ln., Athens – sentenced to weekends
• Jeffrey Scot Cannon, 45, 645 Wylie McGuire Rd., Statham – battery-Family Violence
• Jose Antonio Juarez, 20, 398 Smith Mill Rd., Winder- furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age; possession of cocaine; marijuana possession less than 1 oz; probation violation
• Shelby Marie Pillow, 19, 1051 River Bluff Dr., Winder — furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age
• Schaina Moreau, 27, 845 Lakehaven Ln., Loganville – brake lights required; driving without a valid license
• Christopher Jarred Thomason, 21, 106 Ashwood Dr., Winder – Class D license holder operating vehicle between midnight and 6 a.m.; speeding; reckless driving; DUI-multiple substances
• Dakota Michael Price, 20, 153 Creekwood Rd., Winder — furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age
• Fernando Martinez, 30, 2308 Hartley Ct., Statham – following too closely; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol
• Eric Lamar Thomas, 40, 418 Northridge Ln., Winder – disorderly conduct
• Korman Demetris Banks, 43, 2254 Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass – no insurance; improper lane change; reckless driving; DUI-drugs
• Daniel Eric Knowlton, 30, 120 Chatua Terrace, Athens- failure to appear
• Vantrec Arnell Ballard, 28, 288 Bailey St., Athens – improper lane change; fleeing/attempting to elude police; driving without a valid license; theft by receiving; reckless driving
• Tiffany Maria Akins, 33, 761 Dixon Dr., Gainesville – housed for other agency
• Robin Jassiel Chinchilla Chirinos, 23, 3018 Priest Cir., Gainesville -window tint violation; driving without a valid license
• Todd Lee Holder, 46, 1164 Peppers Rd., Auburn – probation violation
• Davon Mauric Brown, 21, 3434 Young Dr., Gainesville — driving while license suspended
• Anthony Green, 33, 3308 Wood Acres Rd., Oakwood – cruelty to children-intentionally allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/Family Violence battery (4); unlawful conduct during 911 call; battery-Family Violence
• Wesley Clint Taylor-Rutland, 29, 1204 Roxey Maxey Rd., Winder – improper lane change; open container violation; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol
• Angie Monye, 23, 746 West Winder Ind. Pkwy., Winder – seat belts violation; driving without a valid license
• Giancarlo Hernandez, 22, 830 Knollwood Dr., Winder- criminal trespass (Family Violence); simple battery-Family Violence (2)
• Jarrett Roger Barnes, 35, 464 Valley Trace, Winder – speeding; reckless driving
• Carla Michelle Dodd, 50, 546 Mt. Moriah Rd., Auburn – hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal
• Stormy Lee Byrd, 30, 546 Mt. Moriah Rd., Auburn – probation violation
• Marcus William Wilson, 28, 6015 River Run Cir., Gainesville – brake lights required; hold for other agency
• Zion Perry, 23, 1670 Killian Hill Rd., Lilburn – fleeing/attempting to elude police; failure to yield to emergency vehicle; failure to obey stop sign; improper lane change; driving while license suspended
• Benjamin Reed Headlip, 37, 279 Northwood Dr., Commerce – battery: Forced entry; theft by taking; criminal trespass
• Ada Esther Ramirez-Manzo, 53, 1465 Hwy. 29, Athens – failure to appear
• Nicholas Miguel Carter, 19, 186 Parks Mill Rd., Auburn – probation violation.
• Quindarius Lasean Glenn, 24, 700 Fourth St., Athens – aggravated stalking
• Justin Alexander Robinson, 29, 123 Creekwood Ct., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
• Kezia Lorraine Rowe, 22, 1680 Bullock Trail, Loganville – improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; hit and run
• Daniel Gilbert Boone, 38, 28 Carl-Cedar Hill Rd., Winder – public drunk
• Anthony Michael Rusk, 30, 22 Jerome St., Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects
• Jacob Anthony Buice,21, 2505 W Broad St., Apt. 224, Athens – possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; probation violation
• Aaron Diego Ramirez, 18, 1422 Elliotts Ln., Auburn – marijuana possession less than 1 oz; criminal trespass
• Rebecca A Kilway, 33, 1230 Bridge Crest Dr., Winder – simple battery-Family Violence
• Kristie Lynne West, 4040 Lenox Park Dr., Buford – drugs to be kept in original container; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of methamphetamine; party to a crime
• Darrell Demond Butcher, 41, 2423 Chablis Ct., Lawrenceville – giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; drugs to be kept in original container; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; marijuana possession less than 1 oz; sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs; possession of methamphetamine; party to a crime
• Kia Tynia Myers, 40, 800 Chancey Cir., Winder – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; cruelty to children – person less than 18 years of age present/hears act of forcible felony/battery/FV battery-3rd degree; simple battery-Family Violence; false imprisonment
• Matthew Ryan Atha, 34, Yonah Homer Rd., Lula – probation violation
• Carhonda Brown Adams, 41, 1311 Scenic Ct., Auburn – marijuana possession less than 1 oz; manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute Controlled Substance-Schedule I; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
• Janavia Jonice Johnson, 33, 1311 Scenic Ct., Auburn – simple battery-Family Violence; cruelty to children-child present/hears act of forcible felony-3rd degree; aggravated assault
• Edna Dianne Evans, 50, 1324 Manning Way, Monroe – in custody for court only
• Stephen Conner Ray, 20, 225 Carter Rd., Auburn – failure to appear
• Jimmy Holland Evans, 46, 371 Camp Lake Rd., Monroe – probation violation
• Justin Keith Crutcher, 31, 14 Marley Dr., Buford – probation violation
• Hunter Travis Brandenburg, 35, 1058 Octavio Ct., Winder – obstructing or hindering persons making emergency calls; battery-Family Violence (2); terroristic threats and acts (3); false imprisonment (2); aggravated assault (2)
• Sandra Marlene Dugas, 40, 129 Governor’s Rdg., Auburn -giving false name; probation violation (2)
• Sandralyz Gonzalez-Santiago, 17, 4325 Saddlecreek Ct., Auburn – failure to obey traffic control device; no insurance; driving without a valid license
• Courtney Rennee Patterson,29, 605 Sumnmerfield Ct., Winder – probation violation (2)
STATHAM
• Torie Ashley Carrs, 45, 1211 Walnut Creek Cir., Pendergrass – marijuana possession less than 1 oz; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
• Victoria Lynn Topia, 21, 1773 Virginia Grove Ln., Lawrenceville – window tint violation; driving while license suspended; possession and use of drug related objects; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.
• Jonathon Paul Shelton, 1900 Atlanta Hwy. NW, Bogart – possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug-related objects; brake lights required; driving while license suspended; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.
• Roman Lamar Hooper, 40, 124 Jefferson Rd., Statham – cruelty to children-deprivation of necessary sustenance-1st degree; battery
• Troy Tulsie Munasar, 26, 1070 Clairidge Ln., Lawrenceville – driving while license suspended; tag light required
• James Wesley Parr, 37, 290 Janice Dr., Athens – knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration; no insurance; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of methamphetamine
• Whitney Reva Canup, 38, 273 Nunnally Rd., Winder – possession of methamphetamine; hold for other agency
WALTON COUNTY
• Alex D’Mon Brown, 22, 505 B Carver Place, Monroe – hold for other agency
• Altidor Peterson, 41, 515 Langley Creek Dr., Loganville – hold for other agency
• Michael Winston Braodnax, 60, 933 Amber Stapp Studder Road, Social Circle – hold for other agency
WINDER
• Marco Antonio Gutierrez-Martinez, 42, 248 Banyon Creek Dr., Talmo – tag light required; driving without a valid license
• Richard Edward Randonis, 35, 332 Fayette Dr., Winder – simple assault-Family Violence
• Jader Francisco Rodriguez Campos, 21, 207 Rainey Brooke Dr., Winder – operating unregistered vehicle; driving without a valid license
• Willie Frank Johnson, 55, 731 Victoria Pl. SW, Atlanta – inmate in custody for court only
• Charles Warren Flanagan, 69, 125 Ashwood Way, Winder- possession of firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; battery-Family Violence; aggravated assault
• Owen Wayne Calloway, Jr., 71, 5516 Bold Springs Road, Dacula – possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
• Jasmine Ashley Pittman, 29, 356 Cherokee Rd., Comer – brake lights required; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
• Fenerrell Franklin Cunningham, 35, 1685 Atlanta Hwy., Statham – criminal trespass
• Antonio Earl Epps, 45, 178 Bush Chapel Dr., Winder – battery-Family Violence
• Christopher Taylor Pennington, 32, homeless, Winder – urban camping and improper use of public places
• Ashiana Nicole Watkins, 22, 30 S Clayton St., Lawrenceville – violation of Family Violence order; battery-Family Violence
• Tawnya Rose Lira, 59, 2929 Broadnax Dr., Loganville – driving while license suspended; headlight requirement.
• Jenna Lee Marie Newell, 38, 494 Valleyview Dr., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-felony; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers- misdemeanor (2); disorderly conduct; driving without a valid license; criminal damage to property (public); striking fixed object; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; DUI-alcohol; improper lane change
• Nicholas Shawn Williams, 43, 286 Apperson Dr., Winder – probation violation (2); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-felony; DUI-drugs; interference with government property; criminal trespass (Family Violence)-damage of $500 or less; fleeing/attempting to elude police; driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle; broken taillight lens; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-misdemeanor (4)
• David Allen Kozol, 28, 122 W.J. Eills Rd., Jefferson – failure to appear
• John David Smith, 54, 4869 Beacon Ridge Ln., Flowery Branch – possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; headlight requirements; defective tires; window tint violation; public indecency; DUI-drugs; marijuana possession less than 1 oz; possession and use of drug-related objects; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
