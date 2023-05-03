The following arrests were made by local law enforcement agencies from April 20-27:
AUBURN
• Phillip Dwain Carter, 40, 4th Avenue, Auburn – possession of methamphetamine
• Ruthie Emily Wagner, 42, 3855 Grady Smith Rd., Loganville – possession of methamphetamine; theft by receiving stolen property (2); hold for other agency; possession of drug related objects
• Lucia C Gomez, 45, 384 Blackberry Cir., Auburn – battery-Family Violence
BARROW COUNTY
• Hollis Grace Dotson, 31, 457 Maple Park Dr., Winder – possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects
• Ricko Spandor Little, 44, 49 Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson – theft by conversion
• James Clyde Gunter, Jr., 33, 1349 Old Victron School Rd., Hoschton – sentenced inmate
• Sabrina Bernice Davis, 38 948 Verbena Way, Auburn – driving while license suspended
• Jimmy Lee Howell, 55, 111 Duck Rd., Braselton – probation violation
• Kevin Lee Mahan, 55, 793 Lobale Falls Dr., Lawrenceville – hold for other agency; fail to yield while turning left; driving while license suspended
• Reji Mathew, 53, 2527 Colby Court, Snellville – commercial gambling dice (3)
• James Albert Mason, 43, 416 Northridge Lane, Winder – possession of methamphetamine; pedestrian walk on shoulder away from edge of roadway; pedestrian under the influence
• Dexter Christopher Barnett, Jr., 30, 3351 Peachtree Corners Circle, Norcross – identity fraud theft when using/possessing identifying info concerning a person
• Lorenzo Stephenson, 62, 1096 Atlanta Hwy., Auburn – in custody for court only
• Edilberto Lazarda Ramos, 51, 186 Parks Mill Rd., Auburn – failure to appear
• Pamela Lee Marcum, 47, 1968 Hwy. 211 SE, Statham – probation violation
• Jami Michelle Marengo, 31, 536 Hilldale Dr., Winder – possession of methamphetamine
• Jose Mario Marquez-Romero, 46, 5562 Bishop Cir., Norcross – driving without a valid license
• Lyndon Charles Jordan, 34, 235 Ryan Rd., Winder – probation violation
• Feliz Ingacio Gomez Navarrete, 37, 1821 Brook View Ave., Atlanta – failure to obey stop sign; driving without a valid license
• Dexter Leonard Pope, 30, 149 Bonnie Lane, Athens – sentenced to weekends
• Andrew Thomas Massey, 84, 5884 Gilstrap Dr., Murrayville – discharge of weapon on or near public highway or street; aggravated assault (2)
• Michael William David Henson, 20, 53 Horton St., Winder – improper lane change; no horn/improper use of horn; reckless driving; DUI-drugs
• Karissa Mae Grant, 21, 935 Century Oaks Dr., Winder – probation violation
• Lia Moua, 36, 716 Pinecrest Rd., Winder – probation violation
• Juan Gabriel Rivera, 25, 139 W Midland Ave., Winder – sentenced to weekends
• Kaylin Michelle Dinnerman, 23, 223 Albert Ln., Jefferson – possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession of methamphetamine
• Crystal Ann Harris, 30, 3770 Wynter Frost Walk, Bethlehem – improper lane change; reckless driving; DUI-drugs
• Robert Lee Watson, 43, 1083 Dee Kennedy Rd., Auburn – simple battery-Family Violence
• Dennis Ivey Neese, 61, 206 Alcovy St., Monroe – possession of methamphetamine; probation violation
• Quentin Maurice Berry, 19, 1250 Spring Valley Rd., Athens – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender probationer
• Ibrahum Ali, 30, 3890 The Terrace Way, Dacula – theft by deception
• Michael Wilkes Mixon, 2442 Snowshoe Bend, Bethlehem – theft by shoplifting
• Michael Phillip Ruse, 33, 240 Hidden Ct., Winder – theft by shoplifting (3)
• Stacey Ramone Pope, 53, 1429 Laboon Rd., Monroe – robbery; in custody for court only
• Stephanie Ann Sherrill, 41, 150 W Candler St., Winder – possession and use of drug related objects; theft by shoplifting
• Marquez Brown, 55, 1304 Princess Dr., Winder – contempt of Superior Court
• Daniel Mark Queensberry, 41, 149 W Candler St., Winder – battery
• Michael Raymond Peaco, 43, homeless – child support
• Chelsea Nicole Worrell, 27, 914 Dogwood Trl., Winder – probation violation
• Billy Ray Sims Jr., 49, 1415 Princetown Dr., Statham – probation violation (2)
STATHAM
• Ricardo Martin Munoz, 29, 1222 Virginia Ln., Hull – no county decal on license plate; DUI-alcohol; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; improper lane change
• Santiago Jesus Dalvas-Chilaca, 21, 1505 Chattahoochee Ave., Atlanta – improper lane change; DUI-alcohol; reckless driving
• Elvis D Guanypa Rangal, 536 Greenfield Dr., Statham – driving without a valid license; operating unregistered vehicle; removing/affixing tag/forgery
• Morgan Taylor Sturm, 1275 Foster Rd., Statham – brake lights required; driving on suspended license
• Kory Levi Cadle, 32, 1640 Hardigree Rd., Winder -probation violation
WINDER
• Kassi Lynn Jenkins, 186 Lays Dr., Winder – selling or bartering tobacco or vapor products to a minor; commercial gambling card operating (2)
• Andrea Powell, 42, 713 Orchard Brook Dr., Gainesville – failure to appear
• Bradley Howard Dowdy, 39, 866 Ode Peppers Ct., Winder – public drunk
• Troy Edward Humphrey, 30, 2040 Lily Brook Dr., Loganville – striking fixed object; improper lane change; DUI-alcohol
• Tylor Dwayne Westbrooks, 29, 26 E Wright St., Winder -driving while license suspended
• Amanda Yang, 37, 416 Highway 211, Winder – driving Insafe/improperly equipped vehicle; marijuana possession less than 1 oz; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
• Jose Franciago Garcia-Munez, 21, 841 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem – giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; driving while license suspended
• Charlie Charles Cain, 35, 248 Wood Ave., Winder – possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (2); possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects; drugs to be kept in original container
• Cornelia Vanderbilt Whitney, 59, 1139 E Cochise Way, Williams, Ariz. – expired license plate; driving without a valid license
• Shane Steven Buckley, 43, 1635 River Trace, Auburn – simple battery-Family Violence
• Trayonte Monques Jackson, 27, 1323 Jackson Street Ln, Macon – hold for other agency
• Eugene Richard Peters, 32, 284 Apperson Dr., Winder – driving without a valid license
• William Zachary Langley, 32, 236 N Broad St., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (3)
• Linda Sue Durand, 44, 5942 Blackjack Rd., Flowery Branch – hold for other agency
• Eric Leia, 49, 23 Horton St., Winder – simple battery-Family Violence
• James Dewayne Griffin, 51, 27 N Beulah St., Winder – probation violation (2); duty upon striking unattended vehicle
• Samantha Jean McDougald, 42, 23 Horton St., Winder – battery-Family Violence
• Melissa Renee Jenkins, 41, 23 Horton St., Winder – battery-Family Violence
