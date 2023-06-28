The following arrests were made by local law enforcement agencies from June 15-21:
AUBURN
• Catherine Joanna Yancey, 26, 105 Chateau St., Athens – battery-Family Violence
• Travis James Schultz, 39,123 Creekwood Ct., Winder- possession of methamphetamine; loitering and prowling; possession and use of drug related objects; wilful obstruction of law enforcement officers; probation violation
BARROW COUNTY
• Sabrina Ann Wales, 53, 620 Sleeping Meadow Ln., Bethlehem – failure to appear.
• Trevon Matthew Simmons, 27, 239 New Hope Rd., Lawrenceville – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; open container violation; improper lane change; DUI-alcohol
• Guy Baillargeon, 45, 412 Nicole Ct., Winder — harassing communications
• Jamal Malachal Scot, 29, 116 Hwy. 63, Good Hope – false imprisonment; kidnapping
• Crystal Jay Limbaugh, 21, 2125 Dooley Town Rd., Statham – probation violation
• Chelsea Nicole Worrell, 28, 94 Dogwood Trail, Winder – probation violation
• Jaclyn Leah Russell, 29, 426 Northridge Ln., Winder – probation violation (2); failure to appear
• Travis Brunell Hearn, 61, 20 Auburn Rd., Auburn – criminal trespass
• Cameron James Shugrue, 17, 1909 Trinity Mill Rd., Dacula – DUI-under age 21
• Aaron Joseph Camadeca, 27, 701 Wilbanks Rd., Winder — 770 Brookelynn Trce., Bethlehem – DUI-multiple substances; improper lane change
• Mirian Nayel Castellon Lopez, 21, 2002 Park Colony Dr., Norcross – driving without a valid license
• Sherry Pellegrini Densmore, 53, 320 Hwy. 211 NE, Winder -probation violation
• Kimberleigh Gwen Tanner, 22, 2069 Hwy. 211 NE, Statham – battery-Family Violence; failure to appear
• Roger Bradwick Nichols, 45, 7 Pickle Simon Rd., Winder -probation violation; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
• Eric Mengarelli, 24, 937 Honeysuckle Trail, Winder – probation violation
• William Edward Sloan, 46, 3548 Winder Hwy., Flowery Branch – financial transaction card theft (2); theft by taking; driving while license suspended; possession of methamphetamine; failure to appear
• Amanda Kay Haynie, 144 Creekwood Rd., 36, Winder – theft by shoplifting
• James Francis Schwab, 20, 3787 Avera Ln., Peachtree Corners – violation restriction of driver’s license; expired license; speeding; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.
• Daryl Fitzgerald Smith, 54, 1705 Granite Ln., Statham – improper stopping on roadway; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol
• Brandon William Pinson, 61 E New St., Winder – improper lane change; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol
• Jennifer Lynn Formaro, 57, 621 Warren Way, Winder – improper lane change; DUI-alcohol
• Adam Tyler Sizemore, 8216 S Pinecone Dr., Villa Rica – expired license plate; no insurance; driving while license suspended
• Kayla Carol Snellen, 23, 129 Parks Mill Rd., Auburn – probation violation
• Ashley Nicole Laramore, 33, 174 Cleveland Ave., Athens – improper lane change; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol
• Neil Trampus Richards, 45, 4751 Deer Ridge Ct., Flowery Branch – sentenced inmate
• Christopher Gary Faulkner, 46, 1633 Butterfly Ln., Statham – turned himself into the lobby
• Angel Yordani Delgado Aguilar, 27, 536 Hickeria Way, Winder – driving without a valid license; speeding
• Daniel Wayne Pettit, 29, 142 Logan Pas Dr., Loganville – hit and run; improper lane change
• Ethan Willie Posey, 19, 268 Beech Creek Cir., Winder – hold for other agency
• James Albert Mason, 43, 416 Northridge Ln., Winder – pedestrian under the influence
• Tearrow Meyonia Fleming, 31, 2001 Summer Brook Cir., Athens – hold for other agency
• Francisco Gomez, 34, 124 2nd St., Winder – driving without a valid license
• Daniel Scott Jenkins, 44, 147 Ashwood Way, Winder – battery-Family Violence; cruelty to children
• James Davon Spence, 30, 1327 Misty Valley Ct., Lawrenceville – loitering and prowling
• Wesley Allen Bagwell, 35, 1226 Bradford Park Ln., Auburn – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; possession and use of drug related object; tampering with evidence
• Jocelyn Anne Gerstenlauer, 26, 1149 Hwy. 124, Hoschton – manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute Controlled Substances; possession of methamphetamine; sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs; starburst windshield; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute; DUI-drugs
• Marcus Wade Thompson, 27, 51 Gofton Thomas Rd., Bethlehem – improper lane change; DUI-alcohol
• Denny Antonio Madrid Gonzalez, 40, 135 Lake Place, Athens -driver must move over for emergency vehicle; driving without a valid license
• Alejandro Ruben Herrerra, 21, 304 Turtle Creek Dr., Winder – purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana, improper lane change; DUI-drugs
• Dylan Anthony Brice, 18, 2616 Yorkwood Rd., Winder – Class D license holder operating vehicle between 12 p.m. and 6 a.m.; speeding; reckless driving
• Juan Jesus Landry, 21, 271 E Wright St., Winder – failure to appear; simple assault; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; reckless conduct
• Pranvera Sadiku, 27, 3250 Sweetwater Rd., Lawrenceville – failure to appear
• Tracy Lynn Hall, 56, 907 Westwood Ln., Winder- probation violation; possession of methamphetamine
• Iran Lopez Burnett, 43, 120 2nd St., Winder – inmate in custody for court only
• Travious Demetrius Huff, 25, 116 Cameron Ct., Athens – inmate in custody for court only
• Louis Shane Colemon, Sr., 48, 460 Akins Rd., Statham – inmate in custody for court only
• Kelly Marie Lewis, 40, 30 Sanders Dr., Hartwell – probation violation
• John Howard Harden, 53, 2204 Stanley Rd., Dacula – probation violation
• Catherine Ann Terry, 31, 177 W Athens St., Winder – probation violation
• Jesse Ray Mace, 37, 1066 Mitchell Dr., Winder – laying drags; reckless driving; hit and run; DUI-alcohol
• Brittany Renae Everson,37, 113. Plantation Rd., Winder – hold for other agency
• Brandon Leslie Barber, 40, 356 Springdale Dr., Winder – failure to appear
• Cecil Zachary Blanton, 33, 379 Sunset Dr., Statham – failure to appear
• Candice Dawn Stewart, 33, 204 Trotters Trace, Jefferson – theft by shoplifting
• Amanda Mae Burby, 46, 3545 Broad St., Atlanta – failure to appear
• Tobias A Brice, 35, 58 Jefferson Rd., Statham 0- probation violation
• Johnny Dwayne Bradford, 36, 38 Quail Ct., Winder- probation violation (3)
• Carrie Bredahl, 40, 774 Murphy Rd., Winder- possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; use of multibeam lighting; failure to obey traffic control device; speeding; reckless driving; DUI-drugs; possession and use of drug related objects; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offence; probation violation
• Richard Avon Brown, 460 Valley Trace, Winder – possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; probation violation (2)
• Lillin Christoffersen, 61, 1426 Water Wheel Dr., Bethlehem – exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults; cruelty to children; battery-Family Violence; simple battery-Family Violence; simple assault
• Nedia Calhoun, 21, 3344 Hardman Morris Rd., Colbert – new resident-30 days to obtain a Georgia license; speeding; reckless driving; fleeing/attempting to elude police
• Santos Maklereth Estrada-Mendez, 30, homeless – driving without a valid license; no insurance; failure to obey traffic control device
• William David Lytle, 49, 4633 Quail Pointe Dr., Flowery Branch – theft by shoplifting
• Joel Christopher Bradshaw, 43, 22 E Midland Ave., Winder- simple assault-Family Violence
BRASELTON
• Tyrone Lyons, 26, 26 Stovall St., Winder – hold for other agency
GSP
• Stepphone Monterio Carmichael, 32, 8450 Hightower Trl., Snellville – driving while license suspended; speeding; safety belt violation
• Omar Jimenez, 20, 585 Cherokee Rd., Athens – must give signal/insufficient use of turn signals; reckless driving; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; improper lane change; speeding; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense
• Yosel Kelelew Yibssa, 45, 707 Angier Ave., Atlanta – tag light required
STATHAM
• Roy Anthony Bowers, 39, unknown, Jefferson – driving while license suspended
WINDER
• Juan de Dios Maldonado Castro, 31, 142 Whispering Way, Winder-improper lane change; driving without a valid license; lighted headlights
• Elkim Jetzel Maldonado Castro, 36, 142 Whispering Way, Winder -driving without a valid license
• Eric Lamar Thomas, 40, 418 Northridge Ln., Winder – criminal trespass
• Alejandro C. Marin, 1199 Ashboroough Dr., Marietta – driving permit holder driving without class C or higher license driver age 21 or older in vehicle
• Richard Allen Strickland, 52, 702 Wilbanks rd., Winder- Winder miscellaneous local charge
• Lisa Nicole Sims, 34, 8- Hunters Ridge Ln., Nicholson – broken brake lights/ driving while license suspended
• Royce Tyrone Slayton, 65, 176 Capitol Ave., Winder – probation violation
• James Russell Daniel, 30, 305 Chatham Rd., Homer – driving unsafe improperly equipped vehicle; driving while license suspended
• Jarrell Roderick Hester, 33, 839 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem – possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender probationer; tag light required; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; open container violation; possession and use of drug related objects; drugs to be kept in original container; possession of a firearm or knife during commissione or attempt to commit certain felonies
• Alvia Faith Harrison, 29, 14 Creekwood Rd., Winder – probation violation
• Michael Ryan King, 38, 956 Pine Valley Rd., Winder – probation violation
• John Remy Mattox, 22, 281 Booth Rd., Statham – probation violation (2); failure to appear
• Ivelisa Rivera, 9 Richardson St., 44, Winder – criminal trespass; battery-Family Violence
• Stephanie Denise Gee, 40, 148 Spring St., Newnan – failure to appear
• Wilmer Alexander Alvarado Menedez, 488 Twelve Oaks Dr., Winder – failure to yield; driving without a valid license
• Ingrid Natiala Castilla Castro, 17, 6814 Winn Dr., Lithia Springs – speeding; driving without a valid license
• Albert Antonio Gantt, 56, 417 Shenandoah Cr., Winder – failure to appear
• Kiara Totiana Imari Gray, 27, 249 Glen Ave., Winder – criminal trespass
• Dequavious Bernard Ramset, 26, 240 Sycamore Dr., Athens – driving while license suspended
• Clyde Eugene Patrick, 52, 324 Briarwood Dr., Winder -hold for other agency
• Torian Quatum Gartrell, 22, 23 Goldshore Way, Statham – failure to appear
