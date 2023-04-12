The following arrests were made by local law enforcement agencies from March 31-April 2:
BARROW COUNTY
• Willy Alexander Escobar-Matute, 29, 653 Sunny Brod, Riley, N. Carolina – driving without a valid license
• Matthew Michael Hatcher, 39, 112 Fair Oaks Dr., Athens – probation violation
• Dominic Durrand Reid, 35, 160 Rolling Oaks Ln, Colbert – hold for other agency
• Rayna Yvette Lee, 47, 1143 Hwy. 211 NE, Winder – sentenced inmate
• Jai Jason Harrell, 20, 1610 Amalie Dr., Statham – driving within the emergency lane/gore/median; driving without a valid license
• Cara Dawn Reagan, 44, 139 Northridge Dr., Winder – probation violation (2)
• Phillip Glenn Lindsey, 42, 345 Forest Valley Rd., Lawrenceville – in custody for court only
• Xing Cai Her, 32, 246 Russell Rd., Winder – theft by shoplifting
• Haley Lasha Garrett, 25, 223 Sherwood Dr., Winder – theft by taking- motor vehicle
• Joseph Tyler Hardigree, 28, 223 Sherwood Dr., Winder – theft by taking
• Stephen Gary Weathers, 49, 1058 Clacktown Rd., Winder – probation violation
• John Anthony Lewkowicz, 35, 609 Warren Way, Winder 0- theft by taking; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less)
• Renee Dawn Walker, 40, 739 Hwy. 211 NE, Winder – criminal trespass (Family Violence) – damage of $500 or less
• Christopher Steven Canup, 34, 972 Atlanta Hwy. NW, Auburn – probation violation
• Jon Henry Veamoi, 27, 860 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem – violation of parole
• Gregory Randel Phillips, 31, 590 Power Ave., Buford – possession of firearm by convicted felon
GSP
• Eugene Wesley Martin, 42, 838 Lodgeview Dr., Bethlehem – DUI-alcohol; speeding; no proof of insurance; no license plate; fleeing or attempting to elude police for a felony offence; driving while license suspended
STATHAM
• De’Shun Z’Ytarious Muckle, 330 Monty Dr., Athens – tampering with evidence; theft by receiving; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
• Darryl Henry Howard, 33, 3050 Danielsville Rd., Athens – reckless driving; DUI-alcohol
WINDER
• Tristen Summerlin, 26, 1512 Willow Gate Way, Auburn – possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (5); marijuana possession less than 1 oz; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute
• Virginia Nicole Smith, 24, 722 Hwy. 211 NE, Winder – crossing guard lines of correctional facility with weapons; intoxicants or drugs; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; probation violation
• Revall Mcknight, 119 Griffith St., winder – registration and license plate requirement; driving without a valid license
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.