The following arrests were made by law enforcement agencies around the county from March 13-17:
AUBURN
• Catrina Helen Gasparik, 27, 6008 Devonshire Dr., Flowery Branch – possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; theft by shoplifting; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; probation violation
BARROW COUNTY
• Stella Christina Hammond, 43, 354 Emily Cir., Winder – giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; criminal trespass-unlawful entry; theft by shoplifting
• Stormy Lee Byrd, 30, 546 Mt. Moriah Rd., Auburn – violation of probation
• Tammie Jo Pirkle, 54, 3234 Sunrise Village Lane, Norcross – probation violation
• Aravee Martica Thomas, 29, 295 Maple Forge Drive, Athens – probation violation
• Andre Miguel Desouza, 69,2360 West Broad St., Athens – probation violation
• Stacy Lamar Bugg, 29, 240 Lombardy Cir., Athens – probation violation
• Alvarado Vizcaya Gerardo Rafael, 55, Dunwoody Xing, Atlanta – failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping; driving without a valid license
• Whitney Michelle Hunter, 35, 433 Dotson Rd., Statham – sentenced inmate
• Tyler Michael Clark, 27, 865 Georgetown Dr., Winder – contempt of state court; criminal trespass (Family Violence) – damage of $500 or less
• Lamont Detour Jackson, 47, 413 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem – criminal trespass
• Jason Scott Conklin, 53, 110 Anita Dr., Winder- abandonment of certain drugs, poisons, controlled substances; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (2); possession and use of drug relate objects; crossing guard lines of correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; driving without a valid license; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute
• son Scott Conklin, 22, 110 Anita Dr., Winder- abandonment of certain drugs, poisons, controlled substances; possession of methamphetamine; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects; hold for other agency; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; failure to appear
• Dwayne Edward Butler, 46, 128 Cedar Creek Rd., Winder – probation violation; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (2); possess with intent to sell, deliver, distribute, display or provide a minor with drug related objects; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute Controlled Substance
• Jimmy Holland Evans, 46, 371 Camp Lake Rd., Monroe – probation violation
• Quintavius Deonte Render, 34, 6770 Buffington Rd, Union City – Georgia RICO
• Travon Nathanell Wilson, 19, 270 Jarvis St., Canton – criminal trespass (2); public drunk; disorderly conduct; public indecency; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (3)
• Elissa C Van De Wiele, 26, 839 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem – hit and run; driving while license suspended
• Christian Ibarra, 338 Timberridge Ct., Auburn – theft by taking; possession of tools for the commission of a crime; loitering and prowling; obtaining a Controlled Substance by misrepresentation/forgery/fraud/deception or theft; possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; theft by possession of stolen mail; manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute Controlled Substance; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana; interfering with government property; criminal attempt to commit a felony; entering automobile with intent to commit theft or felony
• Roy Marquez-Vidal, 36, 560 Thornbush Trace, Lawrenceville – driving without a valid license
• Kenneth Evan Chapman, 38, 3010 Winchester Dr., Cumming – theft by shoplifting
•
• Glen Edward Bussey, Jr., 38, 190 Baxter Dr., Athens – failure to appear
• Christopher Cornejo, 33, 2040 Commerce Rd., Athens – commercial vehicle driver qualification; DUI-multiple substance; marijuana- possession less than 1 oz
• Willie Loren Phillips, Jr., 62, 203 3rd Ave., Winder – failure to appear-misdemeanor
• Douglas Jeffery Dilliard, 60, 2125 Dooley Town Rd., Statham – probation violation
• John Plenty White, 50 1221 Cabots Rdg., Auburn – theft by taking (2)
• Pranvery Sadiku, 27, 3250 Sweetwater Rd., Lawrenceville – brake lights required; driving while license suspended
• Steve Neikia Ragsdale, 43, homeless – possession of methamphetamine
• Deanna Lee Simmons, 38, 300 Patrol Lee Simmons, Forsyth – theft by taking; possession of methamphetamine; violation of probation; driving while license suspended; possession of methamphetamine
• Bobby Gene McDaniel, 60, 18 S Williams St., Winder – probation violation (4)
• Trinity Ngozi Mowete, 20, 252 Turtle Creek Dr., Winder – simple battery – Family Violence (2)
• Guy Rebel Gilliam, 36, 1232 Kennedy Dr., Auburn – simple assault-Family Violence; simple assault; battery; cruelty to children; criminal damage to property
• Dagoberto Zuniga Paz, 32, 2420 Winds Wood Dr., Norcross – driving without a valid license
• Kimberly Ann Paterson, 37, 3301 Bold Springs Rd., Gainesville – improper lane change; public drunk; DUI-alcohol
• Richard Coyote Grahn, 34, 860 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem – criminal trespass; battery-Family Violence (3); cruelty to children; probation violation
• Janice Turner, 70, 590 Hwy. 82, Winder – disorderly conduct
• German Daniel Fuentes Garcia, 26, 1481 Ridgeway Rd., Bogart – driving without a valid license
• Payton Hugh Benefield, 21, 176 Simonton Rd., Lawrenceville – simple assault – Family Violence
• Loretta Lynette Bearden, 55, 771 Tanners Bridge Cir., Bethlehem – failure to appear
• Alan Moua, 710 Boss Hardy Rd., Winder – simple battery-Family Violence
• Alan A McDonald,37, 1305 Princess Dr., Winder – battery-Family Violence; criminal trespass-interference with property (Family Violence); obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls
• Karen E Rittlemeyer, 427 Wynbrook Dr., Auburn – improper lane change failure to obey stop sign; reckless driving; DUI-drugs
• Peter Judson Chamberlin, 65, 151 Melbourne Dr., Athens -must give signal/insufficient use of turn signals; DUI-drugs; failure to yield to emergency vehicle
• Justin Everett Niefer, 41, 2950 New Columbia Ct., Cumming – failure to appear
• Joseph William Roaten, 50, 823 Georgetown Dr., Winder -hold for other agency
• Darrell Keith Gillespie, 842 Hwy. 211 NE, Winder – driving while license suspended; fail to yield while turning left
• Jason Ramon Butler, 52, 580 Ribbon Lane, Conyers – rape strongarm; sodomy; aggravated assault (2); battery-Family Violence (3);
• Alonso Delgado -Vargas, 36, 517 Bee Maxey Rd., Winder – forgery-2nd degree (9); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (4); improper lane change (2); driving without a valid license (2); giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer
STATHAM
• William Garnett McClure, 46, 1610 Queens Dr., Winder – driving without a valid license; Georgia resident has 60 days to change name/address
• Richard Austin Wilson, 23, 1598 Ace McMillan Rd., Dacula – hold for other agency
• Dustin G Wilkes, 21, 46 2nd Ave., Auburn – DUI-under age 21
• Brandon Earle McElwaney, 45, 122 Spartan Rd., Stone Mountain – knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
• Mikel Jabrell Pope, 21, 513 Pin Oak Dr., Bethlehem – brake lights required; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies
• Steven Obrian Thompson, 38, 2076 Cleveland Rd., Bogart – probation violation; hold for other agency
• Brain Keith Burton – 107 Jefferson St, Statham – simple battery
WINDER
• Bryan Reynolds, 19, 2344 Tomoka Dr., Bethlehem – possession and use of drug related objects; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.
• Cleo Catherine Wallace, 44, 193 Sarsen Cir., Athens – failure to appear
• Carey Tremayne Bone, 19, 1962 Grand View Way, Statham – possession and use of drugs related objects; marijuana possession less than 1 oz; lighted headlights
• Jason Lee Vega, 74 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder – violation of Family Violence Order; cruelty to children; criminal trespass (Family Violence); battery- Family Violence
• Jerome Scott Roberts, 55, 821 Murphy Rd., Winder – failure to appear
• Michael Anthony Álvarez, 35, Conner Ct., Social Circle – failure to appear
• Alexis Bryanne Parson, 21, 1685Atlantaa Hwy. SE, Statham – probation violation
• Ashlynne Kaye Clark, 26, 5 Dogwood Dr., Winder – probation violation
• Abraham Gomez, 32, 596 Tanners Bridge Cir., Bethlehem – aggravated stalking
