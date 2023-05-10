The following arrests were made by local law enforcement agencies around the county:
AUBURN
• Kelly Marie Lakhani, 30, 1891 Access Rd., Covington – disorderly conduct
BRASELTON
• William Kent Kise, 31, 3022 Trafalgar Way, Atlanta – public drunk
BARROW COUNTY
• Maria Ordaz, 34, 1580 Brooks Pointe Ct., Lawrenceville – driving without a valid license; fail to yield while turning left
• Perry Josiah Burgess, 24, 509 Geiger Rd., Jefferson – hit and run; improper passing on left; reckless driving; DUI-drugs
• Kenneth Bruce McDaniel, 54, 436 Manning Gin Rd., Monroe – aggravated assault; terroristic threats and acts; simple assault-Family Violence; cruelty to children; criminal trespass
• Wade Allen Franklin, 59, 6268 Edward St., Doraville – hold for other agency
• Donald Claire Weckerly, III, 34, 22 Punkin Junction Rd., Winder – sentenced inmate
• Dexter Leonard Pope, 30, 149 Bonnie Ln, Athens – sentenced to weekends
• Robin Gayle McDaniel, 243 Mt. Moriah Rd., Auburn – knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration; no insurance; driving while license suspended
• Jahmeir Artese Gulley, 25, 5056 Estonian Dr., Fairburn – improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; DUI-drugs
• Wendy Ortiz-Bedolla, 20, 841 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem – speeding; failure to spear
• Natalie Elaine Haney, 34, 178 Hamilton Ave., Winder – sentenced inmate
• Juan Gabriel Rivera, 25, 139 W Midland Ave., Winder – sentenced to weekends
• Jared Lee Gazaway, 33, 55 Huckleberry Ln., Winder – possession of methamphetamine; theft by receiving
• Alexis Weaver, 39, 130 Marble St., Monroe - hit and run (nonserious) injury and/or damage
• Giancarlo Hernandez, 22, 830 Knollwood Dr., Winder – DUI-alcohol; improper lane change
• Blake Dalton Cooley, 30, 1025 Oak Valley Rd., Dacula – possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area
• Kenneth Jason Tullis, 49, 552 Mt. Moriah RD., Auburn – possession of methamphetamine
• Sara Jean Shadburn, 39, 1638 Flowery Branch Rd., Auburn – failure to obey stop sign; DUI-alcohol
• Sonja Amanda Browning, 43, 252 Springdale Dr., Winder – possession of methamphetamine (2); possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (2); expired license plate
• James William Robertson, 40, 256 Englewood Rd., Winder – possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (2); possession of methamphetamine
• Aaron Speight, 35, 545 Amish Ave., Riverdale – criminal trespass (Family Violence); simple battery-Family Violence; battery-Family Violence; false imprisonment
• William Antawon Bailey, 25, 6104 Lealand Place Ln., Lawrenceville – purchase/possess/manufacture/distribute/sell/possess with intent to distribute counterfeit substance (2); no insurance (2)
• Kristy Patillo Mitchell, 42, 1430 Shoal Creek Rd., Monroe- following too closely; no insurance; hit and run
• Robert Allan Brown, 40, 204 Oceanliner Dr., Winder – probation violation (3)
• Danny Lewis Morrow, 64, 370 Tanners Bridge Cir., Bethlehem – probation violation (2)
• Dakota Aaron Briggs, 32, 145 Antebellum Way, Fayetteville – driving while license suspended; possession of methamphetamine; marijuana possession-less than 1 oz.
• Michael Stephen Foster, 55, 113 Plantation Rd., Winder – in custody for court only
• Timothy Clinton Hilton, 24, 271 E Wright St., Winder – criminal trespass (Family Violence); battery-Family Violence; cruelty to children
• Erik Noe Fuentes Escobar, 28, 3162 Bromley Row, Duluth – sentenced inmate
• James Arthur Graham, 26, 2033 Carl Graham Rd., Lawrenceville – sentenced inmate
• David Edward Seagraves, 45, 59 Thurmond Cir., Statham- willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession of methamphetamine
• Tammy Rena Kitchens, 54, 526 Carriage Dr., Bethlehem – hold for other agency
• Lionel Demond Wade, 38, 302 Bridgeport Ln., Monroe – DUI-drugs; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
• Amanda Marlene Burgess, 39, 1506 Black Sprue Ct., Lilburn – reckless driving; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; DUI-multiple substances
• Barry Myreon Pittard, 29, 1250 Spring Valley Rd., Winterville – improper stopping on roadway; driving while license suspended; DUI-alcohol
• Barry Eugene Carter, 58, 3475 New Monroe Rd., Loganville – probation violation
• Shannon Cassie Sweat, 49, 921 Wood chase Dr., Monroe – failure to appear
• Deven Charles Baker, 26, 260 Elks St., Winder – probation violation
GSP
• Ethan Phillip Trusty, 26, 2375 Marbleridge Dr., Gainesville – improper lane change; DUI-alcohol; seat belt violation
STATHAM
• Stacey Jean Soloman, 37, 2167 Atlanta Hwy., Statham – driving while license suspended
• Tyler Devon Lewis, 33, 465 Miles Patrick Rd., Winder – probation violation (2)
• Edgar Josue Del Cid Garcia, 276 Upper Riverdale Rd., Jonesboro – failure to affix revalidation decal; driving without a valid license
• Othoniel Martinez-Albarran, 36, 11010 Commerce Rd., Athens – driving without a valid license
WINDER
• Phillip Shawn Jackett, 44, 859 Old Thompson Mill Rd., Winder – fail to report accident with injury, death or damage; striking fixed object; vehicle or load dragging on highway; wheels causing pounding on road surface
• Nestor Kevin Morales-Jeronimo, 21, 174 Ridgeway Dr., Winder – driving without a valid license
• Eric John Singleton, 26, 292 Natchez Cir., Winder – failure to appear
• Royce Tyrone Slayton, 60, 176 Capitol Ave., Winder – probation violation
• James Harson Creech III, 50, 169 W Athens St., Winder – urban camping and improper use of public places; loitering and prowling
• Romeo Dewane Kinney, 43, 38 Atlanta Ave., Winder – criminal damage to property (2)
• Brandon Timotei Radu, 26, 1970 Paynes Pt., Winder – driving while license suspended or revoked
• Jose Ramon Avendano, 29, 154 Elk St., Winder – criminal trespass
• Mikecell Duncan, 52, 310 Caesar Rd., Winder – probation violation (3)
• Stacy Lynn Taylor III, 22, 541 Walton Dr., Bethlehem – hold for other agency
• Angela Swift Gross, 59, 387 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem – theft by shoplifting; party to a crime; theft by deception
• Brandon Tyler Finn, 31, 1902 Dooley Town Rd., Statham – possession and use of drug related objects; cursing, abusing officer making arrest; urban camping and improper use of public facilities
• Carlos Nickell Cooper, 47, 265 Glen Ave., Winder – driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle; driving while license suspended
• Hugo Arsenio Reyes-Chacon, 44, 323 Dreamland Ct., Winder – improper use of central turn lane; driving without a valid license
• Robert Hoyt King, 43, 23 Hosch Cir., Winder – Winder miscellaneous local charge
• Juan D Cruz, 30, 2142 Brook View Lane, Grayson – driving while license suspended; Hands-Free Georgia Act
• Alexander Enrique Spring, 23, 1253 Braves Ct., Winder- sentenced to weekends
