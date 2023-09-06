The following arrests were recently made by local law enforcement agencies around the county:
Leslie Amber Lindsay, 39, 764 Appian Way, Statham — possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug-related objects
Cindy Michele Jordan, 54, 178 Doubles Bridges Rd., Jefferson — probation violation (2)
Henry Daniel Greene, 28, 8203 Hwy. 29 S, Hull — in custody for cour only
Safaris Jacoby Hinton, 47, 226 Dreamland Cir., Winder — in custody for court only
Taleeka Lawrence, 25, 839 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem — window tiny violation; wilful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Joshua Adam Carter, 36, 192 Alexander Rd., Commerce — hold for other agency
Jamie Edward Mathis, 33, 303 Hillside Ct., Winder — probation violation
Corie Tonique Smith, 31, 585 8th St., Statham — probation violation
Debra Diane Turner, 63, 1314 Clapton Ct., Jonesboro — hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to the scene of an accident
Riley Douglas White, 77, 138 Gateway Ln., Bethlehem — theft of lost or mislaid property
Luis Antion Pedraza, 17, 371 Sanders Cir., Winder- criminal trespass; battery
Olga Socorro Pedraza-Huertas, 39, 371 Sanders Cir., Winder — criminal trespass; battery
Roland Earl Morrison, 51, 1228 Hwy. 211 NE, Winder — crimintal trespass
Sherry Kimberly Daniel, 46, 605 Archer Grove Road, Athens — brake lights; possession of methamphetamine
Kellye Laura Fotson, 28, 110 Lake Pl., Athens — speeding; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol
Daniel Joseph Adair, 33, 696 Thorn Brook Rdg., Bethlehem — marijuana possession less than 1 oz; probation violation
Yolanda Christine Yemke, 47, 546 Mt. Moriah Rd., Auburn — probation violation
Richard Claude Green, 79, PO Box 251, Auburn — probation violation
Abriana Janelle Wilson, 34, 1006 Davis St., Monroe — failure to appear
Jimotrey Octavio Lee Mccommons, 27, 108 Winter Hill Dr., Winterville — driving while license suspended
Andrey Andreevich Pavenko, 23, 246 Geiger Rd. Jefferson — hit and run
Keith Todd Jenkins, 39, 7 Tara Pl., Commerce — probation violation
Charles Brandon Spanky Chamberlain, 38, 3041 Mallard Ridge Rd., Madison — aggravates stalking
Darrell Mathew Wright, 47, 75 Nunnally Rd., Winder — driving while license suspended
Habib Boby Zubah, 22, 1107 Owens Cir., Bethlehem — speeding; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol
Pre Sabine Jean Baptiste, 28, 255 James Albert Johnson Ave., Winder- standards for brake lights; refusal to sign citation
Eric Thomas Garmon, 42, 2849 Payne Rd., Norcross — probation violation
Johnny Milton Armstrong, 63, 254 Pleasant Hill Church Rd., Winder — trafficking cocaine; illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
Amanda Kate Pruitt, 40, 113 Thornton Rd., Winder- sentenced inmate
Bryan Thomas Foreid, 40, 859 Crystal Meadow Dr., Winder — failure to appear
Bobby Jack Crowe, Jr., 57, 572 8th St., Statham — forgery-4th degree
Natasha Ann Hull, 43, 133 James Albert Johnson Ave., Winder — public drunk
Christopher Allen Presnell, 44, 892 Westwood Ln., Winder — probation violation (2)
Stanley Ledonovaces Hill, 56, 1678 Doc McLocklin Rd., Statham — probation violation (3)
Jarvis W. Burley, 55, 135 Sunny Hills Dr., Athens — disorderly conduct; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Jonah Scott Royster, 26, 280 Etheridge Rd., Auburn — probation violation
Cameron Alexander Gregory, 25, 2383 Gainesville Hwy., Alto — in custody for court only
John Remy Mattox, 22, 829 Castilla Way, Winder- manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute Controlled Substance-Schedule I; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana
Richard Harold Ray Jackson, 38, 17 E Williams St., Winder — probation violation (3)
Isai A Lopez Lucas, 27, 124 2nd St., Winder — failure to obey stop sign; driving without a valid license
Barry Leon Peters, 56, 521 Jones Rd., Statham — public drunk
Mandy Leigh Knowles, 43, 5492 Whitehall Rd., Lula — criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor; wilful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Leonardo Charles Symister, 31, 3715 Wapakonata Trl., Bethlehem — hold for other agency
Juris Javier Maldonado Castro, 44, 142 Whispering Way, Winder — driving without a valid license
Logan Scott Kimbell, 22, 2102 Kirkland Dr., Statham — standards for brake lights; driving while license suspended
Floyd Frank Hill, 61, 425 E Washington St., Monroe — wilful obstruction of law enforcement officers; crossing guard lines of correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; marijuana possession; hold for other agency
Sheryl Y Jackson, 65, 425 E Washington St., Monroe — open container violation; multiple substances
Daniel Olmos Segundo, 23, 611 10th St., Huntsville, AL — driving without a valid license; headlight requirement
Jeffrey Wayne Allen, 54, 208 Creekwood Rd., Winder — failure to appear (3)
Eduardo Andres Cuadra Meza, 31, 1430 Water Wheel Dr., Bethlehem — lighted headlights; driving without a valid license
Russell Antonio Scruggs, 62, 2381 Rat Kinney Rd.,, Statham — probation violation
Angel Robert Perez, 42, 697 Nonsuch Way, Winder — speed less than/minimum flow of traffic; open container violation; driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle; seat belts violation; DUI-alcohol
Alivia Danielle Giles, 23, 39 Horton St., Winder — probation violation
Ketate White, 29, 540 Providence Cir., Statham — improper lane change; possession of drug related objects; marijuana possession; standards for brake lights; DUI-drugs
Michael Jay Maloch, 35, 786 City Pond Rd., Winder — manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute Controlled Substance
Luke Benjamin Woodall, 21, 1506 Farmington Way, Winder — cruelty to children degree; battery-Family Violence
Xayvion Z Merriweather, 17, 18 E New St., Winder — criminal trespass(Family Violence); disorderly conduct; simple battery-Family Violence;
Bradley Howard Dowdy, 39, 866 Ode Peppers Rd., Winder — Pedestrian Under the Influence
